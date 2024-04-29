Exactly, and I agree with both your points, about Trent as well. I dont know why folk got so defensive, don't think it was BBA levels of posting (sorry BBA)
I don't know why people get so defensive about arsenal fans on this forum. Here's a question for you, what are your thoughts on Arsenal fans emptying the ground against Villa before full time?
On Ben White, Walker, Trent and Trippier are by a distance better right backs. He's probably somewhere around the 4th to 10th best right back in the league. No shame in that, Arsenal have players in the top two or three in their position in the league, it's okay not to have the leagues best in every position. Liverpool excluded obviously as we're world class 1 to 22.