Kinda hope City win it. If they win, its just another trophy that no one will remember and no one will respect, that one day may get stripped from them. It will rile up more people in London and therefore cause more outrage about Citys cheating over the last decade.



If Arsenal win there will be a party all summer. The celebrations would be huge, especially with these Arsenal players. It will also be Arteta equalling Klopps PL which I cannot accept. People would actually respect their title. There will be more celebrations and acclaim in one night than Citys treble winners got in a year.



Also lets not forget everyone calling to null and void the one year that we finally managed to keep the cheats at arms length.



So Id rather City win another meaningless trophy.



This is exactly my viewpoint. And I hate myself for feeling this way because it makes me a massive hypocrite after years of insisting we deserved so much more acclaim than we received, but fuck it, I'm a bitter bastard and the game is fucked anyway.