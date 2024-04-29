I think United will try harder against us than Spurs will against city
Massive pressure on logo head to deliver this title now. He's spent a fortune on players and has next to nothing to show for it.
I wouldn't worry, they're shit.
Sorry did I see someone say Ben White is the best right back in the league yesterday? and no one has even questioned it?!
The bait was a bit too obvious!He wouldn't be in the top 3 right backs at Liverpool
If you watched Liverpool's previous 5 games, you just might want Ben Tan at right back.
Seems like this might be a controversial take on here... but I have him favourite for the right back spot in the team of the season.....
A gooner fan making him favourite.What a surprise.
Shocking eh?Who would you say deserves to be ahead of him?
On a LFC site?I'd say Connor and Trent. Maybe Joe Gomez as well?
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter. Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.
Kinda hope City win it. If they win, its just another trophy that no one will remember and no one will respect, that one day may get stripped from them. It will rile up more people in London and therefore cause more outrage about Citys cheating over the last decade. If Arsenal win there will be a party all summer. The celebrations would be huge, especially with these Arsenal players. It will also be Arteta equalling Klopps PL which I cannot accept. People would actually respect their title. There will be more celebrations and acclaim in one night than Citys treble winners got in a year.Also lets not forget everyone calling to null and void the one year that we finally managed to keep the cheats at arms length. So Id rather City win another meaningless trophy.
