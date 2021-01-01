« previous next »
Reply #8160 on: Today at 01:11:32 pm
Massive pressure on logo head to deliver this title now. He's spent a fortune on players and has next to nothing to show for it.
Reply #8161 on: Today at 01:34:33 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:36:43 am
I think United will try harder against us than Spurs will against city

I wouldn't worry, they're shit.
Reply #8162 on: Today at 01:40:46 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:11:32 pm
Massive pressure on logo head to deliver this title now. He's spent a fortune on players and has next to nothing to show for it.

By the time we get rid of him all the top managers could be off the market. Personally id make the change now.
Reply #8163 on: Today at 01:41:39 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:34:33 pm
I wouldn't worry, they're shit.

So are Spurs, giving them too much credit saying they wont try, as if it will make a difference.

We dont defend corners mate, its who we are.
Reply #8164 on: Today at 01:41:39 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:01:15 pm
Sorry did I see someone say Ben White is the best right back in the league yesterday? :lmao and no one has even questioned it?!
The bait was a bit too obvious!

He wouldn't be in the top 3 right backs at Liverpool ;D
Reply #8165 on: Today at 04:03:14 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:41:39 pm
The bait was a bit too obvious!

He wouldn't be in the top 3 right backs at Liverpool ;D

Seems like this might be a controversial take on here... but I have him favourite for the right back spot in the team of the season.....
Reply #8166 on: Today at 06:00:52 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:41:39 pm
The bait was a bit too obvious!

He wouldn't be in the top 3 right backs at Liverpool ;D
If you watched Liverpool's previous 5 games, you just might want Ben Tan at right back.
