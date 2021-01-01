I think United will try harder against us than Spurs will against city
Massive pressure on logo head to deliver this title now. He's spent a fortune on players and has next to nothing to show for it.
I wouldn't worry, they're shit.
Sorry did I see someone say Ben White is the best right back in the league yesterday? and no one has even questioned it?!
The bait was a bit too obvious!He wouldn't be in the top 3 right backs at Liverpool
