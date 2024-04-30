« previous next »
Offline BigBrainArteta

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8120 on: April 30, 2024, 11:13:12 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on April 30, 2024, 01:13:42 pm
Keep telling yourself that if it helps you sleep at night. Like his mate Xabi in Leverkusen, he still feels he's got work to do at Arsenal and is on an upwards curve. But I bet you any money, he'll be back at City once his mentor Guardiola has fucked off, probably in 12 months' time.

Im telling you right now. Arteta is set at Arsenal and would not be moved by the Man City job. Pep said so himself, when Arteta was assistant at Man City, and Man City scored against Arsenal, Arteta never celebrated.

Arteta is a former player of Arsenal who captained the club. If Gerrard were at Liverpool doing really well, would he leave for the City job? If Lampard were at Chelsea doing well, would he leave for the City job? But apparently Arteta would.

Im telling you, your finger is way of the pulse with this one. Arsenal is Arteta's northstar. Moreover, I dont see Man City as some kind of Bayern Munich type club who can cherry pick the best of their rivals. As far as I am concerned, they are benefitting greatly from having Pep as manager, and there will be a fall off in the post Pep era.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8121 on: April 30, 2024, 11:19:06 pm »
Are you really comparing Arteta to Lampard and Gerrard in this scenario. As far as I can remember, neither of the other two were assistant manager/on the coaching staff at City. Could be wrong.

You may be right and hell have no interest in moving to City, and I think youre right that theres bound to be a drop off when he leaves. In the way theyd struggle to string back to back seasons together before he arrived but its still a ropey comparison.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8122 on: Yesterday at 01:42:01 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 30, 2024, 11:19:06 pm
Are you really comparing Arteta to Lampard and Gerrard in this scenario. As far as I can remember, neither of the other two were assistant manager/on the coaching staff at City. Could be wrong.

You may be right and hell have no interest in moving to City, and I think youre right that theres bound to be a drop off when he leaves. In the way theyd struggle to string back to back seasons together before he arrived but its still a ropey comparison.

Lamps would be perfect, just the big name city need to get them out of league 2.
Online JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8123 on: Yesterday at 06:50:13 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on April 30, 2024, 11:13:12 pm
Im telling you right now. Arteta is set at Arsenal and would not be moved by the Man City job. Pep said so himself, when Arteta was assistant at Man City, and Man City scored against Arsenal, Arteta never celebrated.

Arteta is a former player of Arsenal who captained the club. If Gerrard were at Liverpool doing really well, would he leave for the City job? If Lampard were at Chelsea doing well, would he leave for the City job? But apparently Arteta would.

Im telling you, your finger is way of the pulse with this one. Arsenal is Arteta's northstar. Moreover, I dont see Man City as some kind of Bayern Munich type club who can cherry pick the best of their rivals. As far as I am concerned, they are benefitting greatly from having Pep as manager, and there will be a fall off in the post Pep era.

You also said that Ben White is a £70M+ player, so people tend to disregard your facts based on that alone.
Offline AthleticClub

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8124 on: Yesterday at 07:10:13 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on April 30, 2024, 11:13:12 pm
Im telling you right now. Arteta is set at Arsenal and would not be moved by the Man City job. Pep said so himself, when Arteta was assistant at Man City, and Man City scored against Arsenal, Arteta never celebrated.

Arteta is a former player of Arsenal who captained the club. If Gerrard were at Liverpool doing really well, would he leave for the City job? If Lampard were at Chelsea doing well, would he leave for the City job? But apparently Arteta would.

Im telling you, your finger is way of the pulse with this one. Arsenal is Arteta's northstar. Moreover, I dont see Man City as some kind of Bayern Munich type club who can cherry pick the best of their rivals. As far as I am concerned, they are benefitting greatly from having Pep as manager, and there will be a fall off in the post Pep era.

One FA Cup in 4 years having spent all that money, your fans will try and leg him like they did last year. I'd say the tide would turn quickly for him if you lose a few games at the start of next year but there will be none of your fans left in the ground to voice their displeasure. Rough times ahead for Arteta if he chokes again this year. Are we looking at a serial bottler here?
Online Draex

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8125 on: Yesterday at 07:22:19 am »
Must be something with the As, Arsenal are Atletico in disguise, so many cynical dirty little shit going on. White and Havertz are going to get snapped by a grock if they continue.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8126 on: Yesterday at 07:49:26 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:50:13 am
You also said that Ben White is a £70M+ player, so people tend to disregard your facts based on that alone.

Is he not? Best right back in the country. Defends like a proper centre back, joins up with saka brilliantly going forward, excellent crosser of a ball, runs up and down all day, scores goals, tactically brilliant . If Gvardiol is 90m how much is White?

His goalkeeper blocks alone are worth 10m.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8127 on: Yesterday at 07:54:41 am »
Quote from: AthleticClub on Yesterday at 07:10:13 am
One FA Cup in 4 years having spent all that money, your fans will try and leg him like they did last year. I'd say the tide would turn quickly for him if you lose a few games at the start of next year but there will be none of your fans left in the ground to voice their displeasure. Rough times ahead for Arteta if he chokes again this year. Are we looking at a serial bottler here?

Hes hanging by a thread
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8128 on: Yesterday at 08:00:06 am »
Quote from: AthleticClub on Yesterday at 07:10:13 am
One FA Cup in 4 years having spent all that money, your fans will try and leg him like they did last year. I'd say the tide would turn quickly for him if you lose a few games at the start of next year but there will be none of your fans left in the ground to voice their displeasure. Rough times ahead for Arteta if he chokes again this year. Are we looking at a serial bottler here?

Wingers Arsenal were booed off in the opening day once Im sure. Crazy.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8129 on: Yesterday at 08:29:34 am »
I dont see Arteta lasting till Christmas.

Its an old favourite of mine
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8130 on: Yesterday at 08:32:18 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:29:34 am
I dont see Arteta lasting till Christmas.

Its an old favourite of mine

You like the way we underestimate Arsenal? This thread has come full circle!
Online JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8131 on: Yesterday at 08:39:12 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:32:18 am
You like the way we underestimate Arsenal? This thread has come full circle!
It needs to get back to a proper piss take thread
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8132 on: Yesterday at 08:49:02 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:32:18 am
You like the way we underestimate Arsenal? This thread has come full circle!

He was 10 years ahead of his time!
Offline Tonyh8su

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8133 on: Yesterday at 10:42:50 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:49:02 am
He was 10 years ahead of his time!

Imagine being an Arsenal fan (who are currently top of the league) and being up at 10 to 9 in the morning sarcastically defending your team on a fucking Liverpool forum. My God.

Up there with winning the North London Derby and being on here straight away.

Shambles.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8134 on: Yesterday at 10:47:20 am »
Has anybody any idea why Trossard was refereeing last night's match between Bayern and Madrid?
Online JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8135 on: Yesterday at 10:54:25 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:47:20 am
Has anybody any idea why Trossard was refereeing last night's match between Bayern and Madrid?
The poor lad needs a break. He looks knackered.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8136 on: Yesterday at 11:00:56 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 10:42:50 am
Imagine being an Arsenal fan (who are currently top of the league) and being up at 10 to 9 in the morning sarcastically defending your team on a fucking Liverpool forum. My God.

Up there with winning the North London Derby and being on here straight away.

Shambles.

Is 10 am too early to get up?

Im at work from 7:30
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8137 on: Yesterday at 11:01:54 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:54:25 am
The poor lad needs a break. He looks knackered.

Last time he slept was 6 years ago
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8138 on: Yesterday at 11:51:52 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:01:54 am
Last time he slept was 6 years ago

He did a good job actually. And not surprisingly he didn't fall for Harold Kane's diving malarkey. (Went down like Saka actually, though without the tantrums).
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8139 on: Yesterday at 12:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:51:52 am
He did a good job actually. And not surprisingly he didn't fall for Harold Kane's diving malarkey. (Went down like Saka actually, though without the tantrums).

Officials in CL are like watching a different sport. All the efficiency you expect
Offline PaulF

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8140 on: Yesterday at 12:47:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:00:06 am
Wingers Arsenal were booed off in the opening day once Im sure. Crazy.

Are you sure they weren't just playing Everton?
Offline Historical Fool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8141 on: Yesterday at 01:06:33 pm »
Quote from: JRed on April 30, 2024, 09:27:34 pm
Thankfully the experts were wrong and Bayern gave your lot something to whinge about

Bayern had to beat the corrupt referee in the first leg even
Offline kesey

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8142 on: Yesterday at 01:49:51 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:29:34 am
I dont see Arteta lasting till Christmas.

Its an old favourite of mine

Was is the season before last when he was favourite to get sacked for the first few months of it ? No matter if youse win it or not this season everybody has to admit he's done a decent job.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8143 on: Yesterday at 01:56:40 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 01:49:51 pm
Was is the season before last when he was favourite to get sacked for the first few months of it ? No matter if youse win it or not this season everybody has to admit he's done a decent job.
It's a pity most of us can't stand the lego headed c*nt.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8144 on: Yesterday at 02:24:51 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 01:49:51 pm
Was is the season before last when he was favourite to get sacked for the first few months of it ? No matter if youse win it or not this season everybody has to admit he's done a decent job.

Yeh we played Norwich at home both teams were on 0 points after 3 games and we were bottom with a worse goal difference (scored 0 conceded 10). I think he was on shaky ground that day, we won 1-0 in an awful game when auba bundled the ball in. I still dont think the board would have sacked him but the fans wouldve turned. Its got a lot better since.
Offline kesey

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8145 on: Yesterday at 02:33:45 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:56:40 pm
It's a pity most of us can't stand the lego headed c*nt.

 ;D

He's a twat like but credit when it's due.

Offline kesey

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8146 on: Yesterday at 02:35:52 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:24:51 pm
Yeh we played Norwich at home both teams were on 0 points after 3 games and we were bottom with a worse goal difference (scored 0 conceded 10). I think he was on shaky ground that day, we won 1-0 in an awful game when auba bundled the ball in. I still dont think the board would have sacked him but the fans wouldve turned. Its got a lot better since.

A few in my local threw a few quid on him to get sacked and then to sacked at the end of the season. I never and still wind them up about. It has deffo got a lot better since .
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8147 on: Yesterday at 04:41:06 pm »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on April 30, 2024, 11:13:12 pm
Im telling you right now. Arteta is set at Arsenal and would not be moved by the Man City job. Pep said so himself, when Arteta was assistant at Man City, and Man City scored against Arsenal, Arteta never celebrated.

Arteta is a former player of Arsenal who captained the club. If Gerrard were at Liverpool doing really well, would he leave for the City job? If Lampard were at Chelsea doing well, would he leave for the City job? But apparently Arteta would.

Im telling you, your finger is way of the pulse with this one. Arsenal is Arteta's northstar. Moreover, I dont see Man City as some kind of Bayern Munich type club who can cherry pick the best of their rivals. As far as I am concerned, they are benefitting greatly from having Pep as manager, and there will be a fall off in the post Pep era.

:lmao

If Barca come calling he'd drop his keks quicker than a drug hungry whore.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8148 on: Yesterday at 08:32:38 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 04:41:06 pm
:lmao

If Barca come calling he'd drop his keks quicker than a drug hungry whore.

Deco just a month or so ago.

"Obviously you can appreciate top managers like Guardiola, Klopp and Arteta but theyre not available. Theres no talk at all with them and its pointless to mention them. Were not speaking to any manager."
Offline TSC

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8149 on: Yesterday at 10:00:34 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 08:32:38 pm
Deco just a month or so ago.

"Obviously you can appreciate top managers like Guardiola, Klopp and Arteta but theyre not available. Theres no talk at all with them and its pointless to mention them. Were not speaking to any manager."

Arteta may yet win the title this season, albeit it needs city to drop points, but what has he won as manager to date to be in same bracket as Klopp and Guardiola? 
Offline PaulF

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8150 on: Yesterday at 10:20:22 pm »
Arteta is from the basque right? So he may have huge loyalty to Arsenal, but it wouldn't be a shock if he went to Barcelona.
Online farawayred

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8151 on: Today at 12:36:25 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:20:22 pm
Arteta is from the basque right? So he may have huge loyalty to Arsenal, but it wouldn't be a shock if he went to Barcelona.
Basque <-> Barcelona? Am I missing something? The only similarity is that both Basque and Catalan regions are controlled by Spaniards.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8152 on: Today at 12:46:22 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:20:22 pm
Arteta is from the basque right? So he may have huge loyalty to Arsenal, but it wouldn't be a shock if he went to Barcelona.

Athletic Bilbao is the club youre thinking of.

Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8153 on: Today at 12:49:44 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 08:32:38 pm
Deco just a month or so ago.

"Obviously you can appreciate top managers like Guardiola, Klopp and Arteta but theyre not available. Theres no talk at all with them and its pointless to mention them. Were not speaking to any manager."

Well one of them is out of a job very soon. Ive no doubt Klopp will end up at Barca. Theyll just need to hire someone for a year while hes on a break.

Hes too young to retire for good and he wont manage anyone else in england, that leaves the spanish league and real will have assembled a new galacticos so barca would be just the type of challenge hed take on.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8154 on: Today at 07:13:53 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:00:34 pm
Arteta may yet win the title this season, albeit it needs city to drop points, but what has he won as manager to date to be in same bracket as Klopp and Guardiola?

Don't think it's really a comparison, more how attractive he'd be specifically for Barca, an ex La Masia player coaching at the top of the EPL, that would have their Spidey senses going into overdrive. Everyone seen what they were like with Fabregas even though they didn't really have a place for him.

There's obviously no comparison against Klopp and Pep in terms of actual achievements.

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:49:44 am
Well one of them is out of a job very soon. Ive no doubt Klopp will end up at Barca. Theyll just need to hire someone for a year while hes on a break.

Hes too young to retire for good and he wont manage anyone else in england, that leaves the spanish league and real will have assembled a new galacticos so barca would be just the type of challenge hed take on.

I think Klopp is still unobtainable for next season though, he needs that break, and he seems pretty adamant he'll take it. It looks like Xavi is staying another season anyway.
