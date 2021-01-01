« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 330085 times)

Offline BigBrainArteta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 94
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8120 on: Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 01:13:42 pm
Keep telling yourself that if it helps you sleep at night. Like his mate Xabi in Leverkusen, he still feels he's got work to do at Arsenal and is on an upwards curve. But I bet you any money, he'll be back at City once his mentor Guardiola has fucked off, probably in 12 months' time.

Im telling you right now. Arteta is set at Arsenal and would not be moved by the Man City job. Pep said so himself, when Arteta was assistant at Man City, and Man City scored against Arsenal, Arteta never celebrated.

Arteta is a former player of Arsenal who captained the club. If Gerrard were at Liverpool doing really well, would he leave for the City job? If Lampard were at Chelsea doing well, would he leave for the City job? But apparently Arteta would.

Im telling you, your finger is way of the pulse with this one. Arsenal is Arteta's northstar. Moreover, I dont see Man City as some kind of Bayern Munich type club who can cherry pick the best of their rivals. As far as I am concerned, they are benefitting greatly from having Pep as manager, and there will be a fall off in the post Pep era.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,034
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8121 on: Yesterday at 11:19:06 pm »
Are you really comparing Arteta to Lampard and Gerrard in this scenario. As far as I can remember, neither of the other two were assistant manager/on the coaching staff at City. Could be wrong.

You may be right and hell have no interest in moving to City, and I think youre right that theres bound to be a drop off when he leaves. In the way theyd struggle to string back to back seasons together before he arrived but its still a ropey comparison.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8122 on: Today at 01:42:01 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:19:06 pm
Are you really comparing Arteta to Lampard and Gerrard in this scenario. As far as I can remember, neither of the other two were assistant manager/on the coaching staff at City. Could be wrong.

You may be right and hell have no interest in moving to City, and I think youre right that theres bound to be a drop off when he leaves. In the way theyd struggle to string back to back seasons together before he arrived but its still a ropey comparison.

Lamps would be perfect, just the big name city need to get them out of league 2.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8123 on: Today at 06:50:13 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm
Im telling you right now. Arteta is set at Arsenal and would not be moved by the Man City job. Pep said so himself, when Arteta was assistant at Man City, and Man City scored against Arsenal, Arteta never celebrated.

Arteta is a former player of Arsenal who captained the club. If Gerrard were at Liverpool doing really well, would he leave for the City job? If Lampard were at Chelsea doing well, would he leave for the City job? But apparently Arteta would.

Im telling you, your finger is way of the pulse with this one. Arsenal is Arteta's northstar. Moreover, I dont see Man City as some kind of Bayern Munich type club who can cherry pick the best of their rivals. As far as I am concerned, they are benefitting greatly from having Pep as manager, and there will be a fall off in the post Pep era.

You also said that Ben White is a £70M+ player, so people tend to disregard your facts based on that alone.
Logged

Online AthleticClub

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8124 on: Today at 07:10:13 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm
Im telling you right now. Arteta is set at Arsenal and would not be moved by the Man City job. Pep said so himself, when Arteta was assistant at Man City, and Man City scored against Arsenal, Arteta never celebrated.

Arteta is a former player of Arsenal who captained the club. If Gerrard were at Liverpool doing really well, would he leave for the City job? If Lampard were at Chelsea doing well, would he leave for the City job? But apparently Arteta would.

Im telling you, your finger is way of the pulse with this one. Arsenal is Arteta's northstar. Moreover, I dont see Man City as some kind of Bayern Munich type club who can cherry pick the best of their rivals. As far as I am concerned, they are benefitting greatly from having Pep as manager, and there will be a fall off in the post Pep era.

One FA Cup in 4 years having spent all that money, your fans will try and leg him like they did last year. I'd say the tide would turn quickly for him if you lose a few games at the start of next year but there will be none of your fans left in the ground to voice their displeasure. Rough times ahead for Arteta if he chokes again this year. Are we looking at a serial bottler here?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,077
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8125 on: Today at 07:22:19 am »
Must be something with the As, Arsenal are Atletico in disguise, so many cynical dirty little shit going on. White and Havertz are going to get snapped by a grock if they continue.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8126 on: Today at 07:49:26 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:50:13 am
You also said that Ben White is a £70M+ player, so people tend to disregard your facts based on that alone.

Is he not? Best right back in the country. Defends like a proper centre back, joins up with saka brilliantly going forward, excellent crosser of a ball, runs up and down all day, scores goals, tactically brilliant . If Gvardiol is 90m how much is White?

His goalkeeper blocks alone are worth 10m.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:54:16 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8127 on: Today at 07:54:41 am »
Quote from: AthleticClub on Today at 07:10:13 am
One FA Cup in 4 years having spent all that money, your fans will try and leg him like they did last year. I'd say the tide would turn quickly for him if you lose a few games at the start of next year but there will be none of your fans left in the ground to voice their displeasure. Rough times ahead for Arteta if he chokes again this year. Are we looking at a serial bottler here?

Hes hanging by a thread
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,034
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8128 on: Today at 08:00:06 am »
Quote from: AthleticClub on Today at 07:10:13 am
One FA Cup in 4 years having spent all that money, your fans will try and leg him like they did last year. I'd say the tide would turn quickly for him if you lose a few games at the start of next year but there will be none of your fans left in the ground to voice their displeasure. Rough times ahead for Arteta if he chokes again this year. Are we looking at a serial bottler here?

Wingers Arsenal were booed off in the opening day once Im sure. Crazy.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8129 on: Today at 08:29:34 am »
I dont see Arteta lasting till Christmas.

Its an old favourite of mine
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,034
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8130 on: Today at 08:32:18 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:29:34 am
I dont see Arteta lasting till Christmas.

Its an old favourite of mine

You like the way we underestimate Arsenal? This thread has come full circle!
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8131 on: Today at 08:39:12 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:32:18 am
You like the way we underestimate Arsenal? This thread has come full circle!
It needs to get back to a proper piss take thread
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8132 on: Today at 08:49:02 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:32:18 am
You like the way we underestimate Arsenal? This thread has come full circle!

He was 10 years ahead of his time!
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,809
  • YNWA
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8133 on: Today at 10:42:50 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:49:02 am
He was 10 years ahead of his time!

Imagine being an Arsenal fan (who are currently top of the league) and being up at 10 to 9 in the morning sarcastically defending your team on a fucking Liverpool forum. My God.

Up there with winning the North London Derby and being on here straight away.

Shambles.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,540
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8134 on: Today at 10:47:20 am »
Has anybody any idea why Trossard was refereeing last night's match between Bayern and Madrid?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8135 on: Today at 10:54:25 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:47:20 am
Has anybody any idea why Trossard was refereeing last night's match between Bayern and Madrid?
The poor lad needs a break. He looks knackered.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8136 on: Today at 11:00:56 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 10:42:50 am
Imagine being an Arsenal fan (who are currently top of the league) and being up at 10 to 9 in the morning sarcastically defending your team on a fucking Liverpool forum. My God.

Up there with winning the North London Derby and being on here straight away.

Shambles.

Is 10 am too early to get up?

Im at work from 7:30
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8137 on: Today at 11:01:54 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:54:25 am
The poor lad needs a break. He looks knackered.

Last time he slept was 6 years ago
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,540
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8138 on: Today at 11:51:52 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:01:54 am
Last time he slept was 6 years ago

He did a good job actually. And not surprisingly he didn't fall for Harold Kane's diving malarkey. (Went down like Saka actually, though without the tantrums).
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8139 on: Today at 12:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:51:52 am
He did a good job actually. And not surprisingly he didn't fall for Harold Kane's diving malarkey. (Went down like Saka actually, though without the tantrums).

Officials in CL are like watching a different sport. All the efficiency you expect
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,883
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8140 on: Today at 12:47:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:00:06 am
Wingers Arsenal were booed off in the opening day once Im sure. Crazy.

Are you sure they weren't just playing Everton?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,512
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8141 on: Today at 01:06:33 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:27:34 pm
Thankfully the experts were wrong and Bayern gave your lot something to whinge about

Bayern had to beat the corrupt referee in the first leg even
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,078
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8142 on: Today at 01:49:51 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:29:34 am
I dont see Arteta lasting till Christmas.

Its an old favourite of mine

Was is the season before last when he was favourite to get sacked for the first few months of it ? No matter if youse win it or not this season everybody has to admit he's done a decent job.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,494
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8143 on: Today at 01:56:40 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:49:51 pm
Was is the season before last when he was favourite to get sacked for the first few months of it ? No matter if youse win it or not this season everybody has to admit he's done a decent job.
It's a pity most of us can't stand the lego headed c*nt.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8144 on: Today at 02:24:51 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:49:51 pm
Was is the season before last when he was favourite to get sacked for the first few months of it ? No matter if youse win it or not this season everybody has to admit he's done a decent job.

Yeh we played Norwich at home both teams were on 0 points after 3 games and we were bottom with a worse goal difference (scored 0 conceded 10). I think he was on shaky ground that day, we won 1-0 in an awful game when auba bundled the ball in. I still dont think the board would have sacked him but the fans wouldve turned. Its got a lot better since.
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,078
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8145 on: Today at 02:33:45 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:56:40 pm
It's a pity most of us can't stand the lego headed c*nt.

 ;D

He's a twat like but credit when it's due.

Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,078
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8146 on: Today at 02:35:52 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:24:51 pm
Yeh we played Norwich at home both teams were on 0 points after 3 games and we were bottom with a worse goal difference (scored 0 conceded 10). I think he was on shaky ground that day, we won 1-0 in an awful game when auba bundled the ball in. I still dont think the board would have sacked him but the fans wouldve turned. Its got a lot better since.

A few in my local threw a few quid on him to get sacked and then to sacked at the end of the season. I never and still wind them up about. It has deffo got a lot better since .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Up
« previous next »
 