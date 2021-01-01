« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

BigBrainArteta

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8120 on: Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 01:13:42 pm
Keep telling yourself that if it helps you sleep at night. Like his mate Xabi in Leverkusen, he still feels he's got work to do at Arsenal and is on an upwards curve. But I bet you any money, he'll be back at City once his mentor Guardiola has fucked off, probably in 12 months' time.

Im telling you right now. Arteta is set at Arsenal and would not be moved by the Man City job. Pep said so himself, when Arteta was assistant at Man City, and Man City scored against Arsenal, Arteta never celebrated.

Arteta is a former player of Arsenal who captained the club. If Gerrard were at Liverpool doing really well, would he leave for the City job? If Lampard were at Chelsea doing well, would he leave for the City job? But apparently Arteta would.

Im telling you, your finger is way of the pulse with this one. Arsenal is Arteta's northstar. Moreover, I dont see Man City as some kind of Bayern Munich type club who can cherry pick the best of their rivals. As far as I am concerned, they are benefitting greatly from having Pep as manager, and there will be a fall off in the post Pep era.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8121 on: Yesterday at 11:19:06 pm
Are you really comparing Arteta to Lampard and Gerrard in this scenario. As far as I can remember, neither of the other two were assistant manager/on the coaching staff at City. Could be wrong.

You may be right and hell have no interest in moving to City, and I think youre right that theres bound to be a drop off when he leaves. In the way theyd struggle to string back to back seasons together before he arrived but its still a ropey comparison.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8122 on: Today at 01:42:01 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:19:06 pm
Are you really comparing Arteta to Lampard and Gerrard in this scenario. As far as I can remember, neither of the other two were assistant manager/on the coaching staff at City. Could be wrong.

You may be right and hell have no interest in moving to City, and I think youre right that theres bound to be a drop off when he leaves. In the way theyd struggle to string back to back seasons together before he arrived but its still a ropey comparison.

Lamps would be perfect, just the big name city need to get them out of league 2.
JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8123 on: Today at 06:50:13 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm
Im telling you right now. Arteta is set at Arsenal and would not be moved by the Man City job. Pep said so himself, when Arteta was assistant at Man City, and Man City scored against Arsenal, Arteta never celebrated.

Arteta is a former player of Arsenal who captained the club. If Gerrard were at Liverpool doing really well, would he leave for the City job? If Lampard were at Chelsea doing well, would he leave for the City job? But apparently Arteta would.

Im telling you, your finger is way of the pulse with this one. Arsenal is Arteta's northstar. Moreover, I dont see Man City as some kind of Bayern Munich type club who can cherry pick the best of their rivals. As far as I am concerned, they are benefitting greatly from having Pep as manager, and there will be a fall off in the post Pep era.

You also said that Ben White is a £70M+ player, so people tend to disregard your facts based on that alone.
