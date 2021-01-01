One thing about Arteta, hes not too proud to get advise, he was saying the other day that hes speaking to Wenger regularly, getting advise on how to handle title races. Its easily forgotten that Wenger won 3 titles.



I saw this interview with Wenger and Ljungberg, comparing the invincibles team to this one, Ljungberg compared Saka and Martinelli to Ljungberg and Pires (no chance). Wenger said that Odegaard is this teams Bergkamp, high praise but I can see that, but then he said what this team doesnt have is a Thierry Henry .. It only reminded me what a team that was , this team might end up on 89 points, but wouldnt stand a chance against the invincibles. Id say only Saliba Rice and Odegaard would have a chance of getting in that team.

Anyway until this team wins something big, theres no comparisons to be made, but no doubt this is the best team weve had since back then.



Goal difference with city down to 7 now, they could potentially rack up a cricket score against wolves west ham at home and spurs away. So if they draw a game it might still be enough for them to win on goal difference.