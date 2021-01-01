« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

istvan kozma

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 02:25:04 pm
killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:45:05 am
Arteta is a c*nt but he is one hell of a coach. I still maintain that at both ends of the field Arsenal don't have top quality but what he has done has been able to build a system which suffocates most Premier League sides, so much so that they don't need an absolute elite backline/goalkeeper or striker.

That would not work in Europe however and in the CL, where you need to have both a system and that individual quality. But for the Premier League its been highly effective.
Sorry, but that's nonsense.
Cusamano

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 02:34:46 pm
istvan kozma on Yesterday at 02:25:04 pm
Sorry, but that's nonsense.

Agreed

Saliba, Gabriel, Saka and Martinelli are all top players

Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 02:47:04 pm
I blame social media for a lot. I used to really like Arsenal, good players never had issues with their fans. The past few years you see loads of their fans coming across as gobshites. That could be down to the fact the more abrasive you are the more attention you get and the algorithm of most liked and commented posts.

They do a lot really well. The shithouse on the field you need, tactical fouls, players going down 60-70 mins for their every game huddle. Couple that with their actual play, which is fast and good touches and finding space. Ignoring social media I'd rather them win it.

The only thing that does really piss me off, is Arteta out of his area and on the pitch all game
Bullet500

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 05:20:57 pm
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 02:47:04 pm
I blame social media for a lot. I used to really like Arsenal, good players never had issues with their fans. The past few years you see loads of their fans coming across as gobshites. That could be down to the fact the more abrasive you are the more attention you get and the algorithm of most liked and commented posts.
It's true for all fans on social media.
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 06:28:09 pm
Bullet500 on Yesterday at 05:20:57 pm
It's true for all fans on social media.

Agreed. I think its more telling of myself getting wound up by it, or engaging
BigBrainArteta

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 04:32:34 am
Cusamano on Yesterday at 12:54:44 pm
They are not the pull they once were but if Barcelona come calling it will be interesting to see what happens

Wont be anytime soon anyway

Barcelona wanted Arteta to replace Xavi a few months back when Xavi announced he was leaving. Arteta said its not happening.

Im telling you know, Arteta will be Arsenal manager for a long time.
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 05:54:29 am
BigBrainArteta on Today at 04:32:34 am
Barcelona wanted Arteta to replace Xavi a few months back when Xavi announced he was leaving. Arteta said its not happening.

Im telling you know, Arteta will be Arsenal manager for a long time.
If that happens, it's good for the game. I would like managers to be given more time to establish a style and philosophy. But that, unfortunately, can only be afforded to those that play regularly in the CL. All the others are slaves to instant gratification, and have to be in this money-driven game..
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 08:04:45 am
One thing about Arteta, hes not too proud to get advise, he was saying the other day that hes speaking to Wenger regularly, getting advise on how to handle title races. Its easily forgotten that Wenger won 3 titles.

I saw this interview with Wenger and Ljungberg, comparing the invincibles team to this one, Ljungberg compared Saka and  Martinelli to Ljungberg and Pires (no chance). Wenger said that Odegaard is this teams Bergkamp, high praise but I can see that, but then he said what this team doesnt have is a Thierry Henry.. It only reminded me what a team that was , this team might end up on 89 points, but wouldnt stand a chance against the invincibles. Id say only Saliba Rice and  Odegaard would have a chance of getting in that team.
Anyway until this team wins something big, theres no comparisons to be made, but no doubt this is the best team weve had since back then.

Goal difference with city down to 7 now, they could potentially rack up a cricket score against wolves west ham at home and spurs away. So if they draw a game it might still be enough for them to win on goal difference.
Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 08:20:35 am
If Coty draw a game it only gives them three others to make up the difference. And its assuming you win your next three as well for it to finish level on points so I think you should keep the edge there.
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 08:22:38 am
Crosby Nick on Today at 08:20:35 am
If Coty draw a game it only gives them three others to make up the difference. And its assuming you win your next three as well for it to finish level on points so I think you should keep the edge there.

A lot of it depends on Spurs, do they do what the fans want and lose 10-0. Or will my mate ange show us who they are mate.
PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 09:36:21 am
The North Bank on Today at 08:04:45 am
One thing about Arteta, hes not too proud to get advise, he was saying the other day that hes speaking to Wenger regularly, getting advise on how to handle title races. Its easily forgotten that Wenger won 3 titles.

I saw this interview with Wenger and Ljungberg, comparing the invincibles team to this one, Ljungberg compared Saka and  Martinelli to Ljungberg and Pires (no chance). Wenger said that Odegaard is this teams Bergkamp, high praise but I can see that, but then he said what this team doesnt have is a Thierry Henry.. It only reminded me what a team that was , this team might end up on 89 points, but wouldnt stand a chance against the invincibles. Id say only Saliba Rice and  Odegaard would have a chance of getting in that team.
Anyway until this team wins something big, theres no comparisons to be made, but no doubt this is the best team weve had since back then.

Goal difference with city down to 7 now, they could potentially rack up a cricket score against wolves west ham at home and spurs away. So if they draw a game it might still be enough for them to win on goal difference.

And that is why your lot are happy. We've gotten used to City being so untouchable that we look at the best teams we've got and still see the title going. We always used to mock Wenger for 4th being a trophy. But second is starting to look that way.
3 titles under Wenger. Brings me back to something I was wondering the other day.  Are City now more dominant than we or United were in our hayday?

--edit-- those that remember those teams, would our teams that missed out on a point get many players into the best teams of the 80s?
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 09:58:27 am
PaulF on Today at 09:36:21 am
And that is why your lot are happy. We've gotten used to City being so untouchable that we look at the best teams we've got and still see the title going. We always used to mock Wenger for 4th being a trophy. But second is starting to look that way.
3 titles under Wenger. Brings me back to something I was wondering the other day.  Are City now more dominant than we or United were in our hayday?

--edit-- those that remember those teams, would our teams that missed out on a point get many players into the best teams of the 80s?

City are definitely more dominant, look at the points totals they get ,when united won the treble they got 79 points in the league, we have surpassed that already this season.
It is very hard to compare though because i feel the rest of the league below the top 3 is so bad that teams from back then could well get 100 points now . The likes of middlesbrough used to get relegated with juninho ravanelli and emerson, west ham going down with cole di canio kanoute etc .
Even that doesnt tell the full story though, I feel football was more about individual players then, now its so tactical and much more of a team game that if i compare our players now to then theyll fall badly short, but maybe as a team theyd be able to compete.
I guess football has changed too much that its become impossible to compare different eras.
PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 10:54:41 am
Good points TNB.  I don't know why, as I never see the point in comparing eras.
It was more that the 7 is it now titles, punctuated only by our win. Did we or Man U ever manage runs of titles like that?
AthleticClub

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 11:07:04 am
BigBrainArteta on Today at 04:32:34 am
Barcelona wanted Arteta to replace Xavi a few months back when Xavi announced he was leaving. Arteta said its not happening.

Im telling you know, Arteta will be Arsenal manager for a long time.

If City want him to replace Guardiola, Arteta will be out of the Emirates quicker than your fans when you fall behind in a title chasing game.
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 11:40:53 am
PaulF on Today at 10:54:41 am
Good points TNB.  I don't know why, as I never see the point in comparing eras.
It was more that the 7 is it now titles, punctuated only by our win. Did we or Man U ever manage runs of titles like that?

Not since ive been watching football, 90s onwards, United were dominant but never like this, what they did really well was bouncing back when a team beat them to the title , we won 3 and blackburn 1 then chelsea came along. City only had to do that once. I know Liverpool were once very dominant but I imagine there was never a 6 in 7. And that one title city didnt win was against one of the best teams in europe in the last 10 years, managed by the worlds best manager. Any other era that liverpool would have been the dominant team.

Its what you can do with an oil countrys backing, unlimited funds and no regulation.
PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 11:48:32 am
The North Bank on Today at 11:40:53 am
Its what you can do with an oil countrys backing, unlimited funds and no regulation.

Sadly yes. Though you only have to look at united to see , even with vast amounts of cash, it's not easy.

Be interesting to see if we really can have a salary cap based on lower teams' income. The fact it's even being talked about means the powers that be must know something's very wrong.  Weird that Villa voted against though.
bradders1011

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 12:01:36 pm
AthleticClub on Today at 11:07:04 am
If City want him to replace Guardiola, Arteta will be out of the Emirates quicker than your fans when you fall behind in a title chasing game.

Again, that would be a good thing for the wider interests of English football. Waking people up to City being a black hole.
Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 12:14:57 pm
PaulF on Today at 10:54:41 am
Good points TNB.  I don't know why, as I never see the point in comparing eras.
It was more that the 7 is it now titles, punctuated only by our win. Did we or Man U ever manage runs of titles like that?


If they win this season itll be 8. And would have been 7 in a row were it not for us. They won in 2012, downed tools for a season, won in 2014, downed tools for a season, and then had the Leicester season too when Guardiola first took over. Since then they won 6 out of 7.
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 12:50:36 pm
PaulF on Today at 11:48:32 am
Sadly yes. Though you only have to look at united to see , even with vast amounts of cash, it's not easy.

Be interesting to see if we really can have a salary cap based on lower teams' income. The fact it's even being talked about means the powers that be must know something's very wrong.  Weird that Villa voted against though.

My take is villa maybe prefer to be limited by ffp then their fans /manager wont be pushing to spend 500m . For 80% of the premier league this new cap idea means they can spend a lot more , but not everyone has the money, and teams could get in trouble trying to compete .
Unless im misinterpreting the whole thing.
Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:12:25 pm
BigBrainArteta on Today at 04:32:34 am
Barcelona wanted Arteta to replace Xavi a few months back when Xavi announced he was leaving. Arteta said its not happening.

Im telling you know, Arteta will be Arsenal manager for a long time.

This is a troll account, right? Who on here started this account? :lmao
rossipersempre

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:13:42 pm
BigBrainArteta on Today at 04:32:34 am
Barcelona wanted Arteta to replace Xavi a few months back when Xavi announced he was leaving. Arteta said its not happening.

Im telling you know, Arteta will be Arsenal manager for a long time.
Keep telling yourself that if it helps you sleep at night. Like his mate Xabi in Leverkusen, he still feels he's got work to do at Arsenal and is on an upwards curve. But I bet you any money, he'll be back at City once his mentor Guardiola has fucked off, probably in 12 months' time.
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:55:24 pm
I dont think Arteta went through all the bad times to walk away when hes finally developed an excellent team that will have its peak period in the next 4-5 years. This is where he gets rewarded for all his incredible work.
Saltashscouse

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 02:07:09 pm
PaulF on Today at 10:54:41 am
Good points TNB.  I don't know why, as I never see the point in comparing eras.
It was more that the 7 is it now titles, punctuated only by our win. Did we or Man U ever manage runs of titles like that?
1976 to 1986 we won 8 out of 10 which is pretty much on par with what the cheats have achieved and we didn't cheat
AthleticClub

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 02:13:09 pm
The North Bank on Today at 01:55:24 pm
I dont think Arteta went through all the bad times to walk away when hes finally developed an excellent team that will have its peak period in the next 4-5 years. This is where he gets rewarded for all his incredible work.

There's some mad shouts in this thread. But that's absolutely up there. There's no possible way to say where sides are going to be in that time frame.
