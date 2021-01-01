Funny how quick the cheating is accepted.



I don't agree with the notion that we need them to win the league to prove they are cheating c*nts. Facts, figures, accounts and investigations can only prove that. And has been - hence 115.

They might win leagues because they are cheating c*nts, but we shouldn't want title wins to prove it, that doesn't get them punished. Relevant information only proves it.



It was just what you actually said to make your point, ending with White standing in front of the keeper, I just found it funny. If you had said obstructed or impeded then it would have been a bit more dramatic.Exactly John, I dont get the line of argument that City winning will help expose how corrupt the league is, and maybe more pressure will be applied to damage them, or words to that affect.Whoever wins the league, City, Arsenal, Liverpool or anyone else in the future, it wont change any punishment 1 iota. Citys punishment will be decided in a court room, by a score of lawyers and people in suits that will get even more wealthy as this 1 will drag and drag I think. And that being the case, theyll hire a massive team of the best lawyers and try and run rings round the accusations.Theres now nothing on the pitch that happens now, will affect what happens off the pitch at these hearings, and to think so is just massively clutching at straws.Better to just say you prefer City to win the league because everyone is used to them winning it now, and if anyone else like Arsenal wins it then it becomes a bit of an event, like Clint eventually does. Thats honest, instead of coming up with a justification that it might damage the cheats long term, when it wont make any difference whatsoever.