Never said you did. (Often the 'you' is a general comment, meaning 'Arsenal'.) But what I'm saying is, you'll (Arsenal) have to automatically improve. Not 'maybe'. This is the consequence of being the team trying to push City to the absolute limit. But already, there are Arsenal fans saying, well, KDB's getting older and Walker's getting slower, like City will won't make the adjustments to replace them. Maybe all this will change when Pep's gone. Or maybe the game itself is already gone.



Yes unlike normal winning teams that have cycles, their cycle could potentially never end because they have unlimited funds and are allowed to operate outside ffp regulations. It is obscene.

We just have to keep knocking on the door and hope they get served some justice, on the filed or off it.



I know well need to improve, and I look forward to seeing if we can do that. All Im saying is that I dont take it for granted that we will like some are accusing me of.I know the challenge and I know its a feckin difficult one, but lets give it a go! If not we can all just hope Pep fecks off in a season or so.Im not sure mate. Theyve been built up for years with the sole purpose of luring Guardiola as manager. The signed Barca executives, and built the off the field structure all around hiring him.I think when he goes, theres a chance that the club might need a bit of a reset, as I wouldnt be surprised if the likes of Soriano and Begiristain go with him.I dont think theyll go away, but I think theyll come back to the chasing pack at least.