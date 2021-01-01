« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 09:02:49 pm
Never said you did. (Often the 'you' is a general comment, meaning 'Arsenal'.) But what I'm saying is, you'll (Arsenal) have to automatically improve. Not 'maybe'. This is the consequence of being the team trying to push City to the absolute limit. But already, there are Arsenal fans saying, well, KDB's getting older and Walker's getting slower, like City will won't make the adjustments to replace them. Maybe all this will change when Pep's gone. Or maybe the game itself is already gone.

I know well need to improve, and I look forward to seeing if we can do that. All Im saying is that I dont take it for granted that we will like some are accusing me of.

I know the challenge and I know its a feckin difficult one, but lets give it a go! If not we can all just hope Pep fecks off in a season or so.

Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:58:12 pm
Yes unlike normal winning teams that have cycles, their cycle could potentially never end because they have unlimited funds and are allowed to operate outside ffp regulations. It is obscene.
We just have to keep knocking on the door and hope they get served some justice, on the filed or off it.

Im not sure mate. Theyve been built up for years with the sole purpose of luring Guardiola as manager. The signed Barca executives, and built the off the field structure all around hiring him.

I think when he goes, theres a chance that the club might need a bit of a reset, as I wouldnt be surprised if the likes of Soriano and Begiristain go with him.
I dont think theyll go away, but I think theyll come back to the chasing pack at least.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:34:06 pm
But thinking of the bigger picture, I hope City close it out to reiterate what cheating c*nts they are, and what a toothless corrupt farce the PL is.
I don't agree with the notion that we need them to win the league to prove they are cheating c*nts. Facts, figures, accounts and investigations can only prove that. And has been - hence 115.
They might win leagues because they are cheating c*nts, but we shouldn't want title wins to prove it, that doesn't get them punished. Relevant information only proves it.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:24:26 pm
Sorry Tony, I need to have a chuckle at this level of moan from you today!  ;D

Funny how quick the cheating is accepted.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:32:03 pm
It's strange watching another side sell themselves dreams about how things will be so much better year on year completely ignoring potential season derailing injuries and issues that hamper your season

Teams arnt where they are by random. The place in the league table is a product of the quality of players and how well the manager organizes them. I dont see anything random about our current position in the league. We have some of the best players in the league and a manager who is showing signs of real quality. Most of our top players are on big contracts and under the age of 25. Arteta will be backed in the market again, we will be able to sell Nelson, ESR and Nketiah ro give us more FFP breathing room.

Whatever happens this season, remains to be seen. However going into next season I really see no reason why Arsenal will 'drop off'.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
They are starting to sense it happening to them
