Arsenal: Top of the divers league

ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8000 on: Today at 07:24:26 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 06:45:34 pm
Sunday league levels today, Opening the goalkeeper's gloves before a corner and standing in front of him blocking him.

Sorry Tony, I need to have a chuckle at this level of moan from you today!  ;D
RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8001 on: Today at 07:32:03 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:21:09 pm
All the main players are 25 or under, theyre gaining a lot of big game and title race pressure experience and still havent hit their peak. If we dont win it this year we ll be even better next season so no panic.
It doesnt make it right having to deal with citys cheating, weve got 80 points already and still looking massive outsiders for the title, but theyre not getting punished any time soon so we have to keep trying.

It's strange watching another side sell themselves dreams about how things will be so much better year on year completely ignoring potential season derailing injuries and issues that hamper your season
ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8002 on: Today at 07:38:36 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:32:03 pm
It's strange watching another side sell themselves dreams about how things will be so much better year on year completely ignoring potential season derailing injuries and issues that hamper your season
And
Is that not what every fan does when thinking about the following season? Dont think many will think yeah, next season is going to be way worse than this unless theres some exceptional circumstance.
RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8003 on: Today at 07:39:50 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:38:36 pm
Is that not what every fan does when thinking about the following season?

Only until you see another side go toe to toe with City, then you watch and learn. Much the same as your teams experience last year after we warned you all how it goes

It's not about 'way worse' you're missing the point entirely. You've had unfathomable luck injury wise. What are the chances of you at no point having your key players ALL fit for all of the most important games.

Saka
Odegaard
Rice

For example, all fit, no having to re-jig, grind out some results with a depleted side, have other players step up in those key moments when you cant call on your big game deciders
ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8004 on: Today at 07:41:42 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:39:50 pm
Only until you see another side go toe to toe with City, then you watch and learn. Much the same as your teams experience last year after we warned you all how it goes

Youre tired and drawn out with it, I get that. We arent yet. Id rather be competing with City and Liverpool for top spot than competing with Spurs for 4th.
RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8005 on: Today at 07:44:36 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:41:42 pm
Youre tired and drawn out with it, I get that. We arent yet. Id rather be competing with City and Liverpool for top spot than competing with Spurs for 4th.

Still missing the point entirely. Your fans dont learn!

You could yet win the title this year, but regardless of if you do or not its a good idea to listen to those that have experienced it before you. It's like being a parent and telling your kid about the dangers of certain situations, they dont wanna listen and think you're just being boring, old and spoiling their fun when in reality it's just speaking from having more experience

To be honest i'm not even tired and drawn out with it, i'm incredibly optimistic about our club and what we can do, i've seen my side win the champions league twice and hoover up every single trophy, build an incredibly envied structure and go from a side making mistakes constantly to leading the way for football operations. I just also live in reality and understand what football has become.

For all the positives of Arsenal, you're currently part of the problem. I grew up having respect and admiration for Arsenal and a lot of your old players, hell I fucking met Ian Wright only last week, but way too many of your fans have gained this insane sense of entitlement and delusion about how quickly things change in football. If we disagree with you it's basically anything but speaking from a position of having experienced all this shit, you would think last season would have provided your fans with some perspective but nope
« Last Edit: Today at 07:49:59 pm by RyanBabel19 »
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8006 on: Today at 07:47:41 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:32:03 pm
It's strange watching another side sell themselves dreams about how things will be so much better year on year completely ignoring potential season derailing injuries and issues that hamper your season

Cant be worrying about next season's injuries already... Thats a bad place to be.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8007 on: Today at 07:49:45 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:41:42 pm
Youre tired and drawn out with it, I get that. We arent yet. Id rather be competing with City and Liverpool for top spot than competing with Spurs for 4th.

Yeh I remember 2 years ago when we lost there 3-0, it looked like that would be our biggest game for years, it was for 4th spot...... Weve been out of CL for 7 years till this season and hadnt challenged for the title in about 15 years until last season, its all still new to us, if we are still missing out to city in the next 4 years then ill be absolutely gutted, for now theres nothing to panic about.
Zlen

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8008 on: Today at 07:51:41 pm
Youve had your chance Arsenal. Enjoy another trophyless season. Wont be better next year either.
RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8009 on: Today at 07:54:46 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:47:41 pm
Cant be worrying about next season's injuries already... Thats a bad place to be.

It's not about worrying about injuries, just remaining realistic. You can be excited for a new season while recognising the need to strengthen your squad because injuries are a thing and the drop off from your first 11 is quite obscene in a number of positions. The margin for error is something I dont quite think your fans fully comprehend

It's just weird seeing all we've had happen be completely ignored only to hear the same shit we were saying as if we never showed how it goes
Koplass

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8010 on: Today at 07:58:49 pm
Would anyone be surprised if the one time City drop points in a title run in, it's when they're not up against us?

I have a sneaky feeling it'll happen and Arsenal will pounce.


Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8011 on: Today at 08:02:08 pm
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 07:58:49 pm
Would anyone be surprised if the one time City drop points in a title run in, it's when they're not up against us?

I have a sneaky feeling it'll happen and Arsenal will pounce.




Its only the Spurs game I could potentially see any trouble. Would be the most self-loathing, shooting them selves in the foot Spursy thing to do to win that game. Or even draw it which probably wont be a load of use to them either. But City should win them all from here.

The nice part of me would be pleased for the decent Arsenal fans if they win it. The bitter part would be annoyed and never hear the end of it. But time will tell. Would still expect City to win it from here.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8012 on: Today at 08:02:13 pm
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 07:58:49 pm
Would anyone be surprised if the one time City drop points in a title run in, it's when they're not up against us?

I have a sneaky feeling it'll happen and Arsenal will pounce.

No chance. Even their fixture list is very easy, teams with nothing to play for.
deano2727

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8013 on: Today at 08:02:27 pm
Regarding next season, you may or may not improve.

There's nothing to say that getting pipped to the title by Pep's cheating machine won't derail you a bit. Don't forget, better teams than this Arsenal have had off seasons after a heavy season the year before. I wouldn't be surprised if Arsenal weren't as close next year. Equally, you could win it.

The takeaway point is, It's far from a guarantee you will move forward next season.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8014 on: Today at 08:05:16 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:54:46 pm
It's not about worrying about injuries, just remaining realistic. You can be excited for a new season while recognising the need to strengthen your squad because injuries are a thing and the drop off from your first 11 is quite obscene in a number of positions. The margin for error is something I dont quite think your fans fully comprehend

It's just weird seeing all we've had happen be completely ignored only to hear the same shit we were saying as if we never showed how it goes

Totally agree

Im not saying wed win it with this squad, we need to strengthen, but all the signs are that we will. I think Arteta/Edu know what we are up against. If we want to finally get over the line, we need more in the summer.

Obviously this season isnt over yet, but out of our hands
rob1966

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8015 on: Today at 08:06:03 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:44:36 pm
Still missing the point entirely. Your fans dont learn!

You could yet win the title this year, but regardless of if you do or not its a good idea to listen to those that have experienced it before you. It's like being a parent and telling your kid about the dangers of certain situations, they dont wanna listen and think you're just being boring, old and spoiling their fun when in reality it's just speaking from having more experience

To be honest i'm not even tired and drawn out with it, i'm incredibly optimistic about our club and what we can do, i've seen my side win the champions league twice and hoover up every single trophy, build an incredibly envied structure and go from a side making mistakes constantly to leading the way for football operations. I just also live in reality and understand what football has become.

For all the positives of Arsenal, you're currently part of the problem. I grew up having respect and admiration for Arsenal and a lot of your old players, hell I fucking met Ian Wright only last week, but way too many of your fans have gained this insane sense of entitlement and delusion about how quickly things change in football. If we disagree with you it's basically anything but speaking from a position of having experienced all this shit, you would think last season would have provided your fans with some perspective but nope

This many times for me



coolbyrne

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8016 on: Today at 08:06:55 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:02:13 pm
No chance. Even their fixture list is very easy, teams with nothing to play for.

So you've conceded the title? What are you playing for now?
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8017 on: Today at 08:09:11 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 08:06:55 pm
So you've conceded the title? What are you playing for now?

We are playing to win every game. In the past week weve thrashed chelsea to their biggest ever london derby defeat, weve won two years running at spurs for the first time since the 80s, and it would be nice to win at man utd for just the second time in 18 years.
ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8018 on: Today at 08:12:20 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:44:36 pm
Still missing the point entirely. Your fans dont learn!

You could yet win the title this year, but regardless of if you do or not its a good idea to listen to those that have experienced it before you. It's like being a parent and telling your kid about the dangers of certain situations, they dont wanna listen and think you're just being boring, old and spoiling their fun when in reality it's just speaking from having more experience

To be honest i'm not even tired and drawn out with it, i'm incredibly optimistic about our club and what we can do, i've seen my side win the champions league twice and hoover up every single trophy, build an incredibly envied structure and go from a side making mistakes constantly to leading the way for football operations. I just also live in reality and understand what football has become.

For all the positives of Arsenal, you're currently part of the problem. I grew up having respect and admiration for Arsenal and a lot of your old players, hell I fucking met Ian Wright only last week, but way too many of your fans have gained this insane sense of entitlement and delusion about how quickly things change in football. If we disagree with you it's basically anything but speaking from a position of having experienced all this shit, you would think last season would have provided your fans with some perspective but nope

Im going to be honest, I dont even know what we are arguing over? What is it your accusing me of saying, and what is it I need to learn? What problem am I causing Arsenal?
Koplass

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8019 on: Today at 08:13:00 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:02:13 pm
No chance. Even their fixture list is very easy, teams with nothing to play for.

This is always the way for City, they get the easiest run-in every time.

At some point though, they'll drop points toward the end of a season, and since we're absolutely cursed when it comes to the league it won't be against us. So you never know, I'm crossing my fingers for you.
deano2727

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8020 on: Today at 08:16:21 pm
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 08:13:00 pm
This is always the way for City, they get the easiest run-in every time.

At some point though, they'll drop points toward the end of a season, and since we're absolutely cursed when it comes to the league it won't be against us. So you never know, I'm crossing my fingers for you.

Spurs away isn't easy. In fact, it's a bit of a twat of a fixture for City if Spurs need points for CL.
coolbyrne

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8021 on: Today at 08:23:02 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:01:17 pm
I dont quite get what you mean here?

The most you could win with this season is 89.
City's maximum points could be 91.

Last season, City won it with 89.
Arsenal came in 2nd with 84.

On the surface, at least points-wise, if that's how it ends up, that will be an improvement. But you'll still finish 2nd. You've yet to learn exactly how hard that is to take mentally and physically, year after year. You're only in your 2nd spin in the 'The best you do still isn't the best you need to do' cycle. This is what Liverpool fans are trying to tell you. Everything below City changes. City doesn't change. They haven't lost a title-winning season with less than 86 points. Arsenal may not even crack that this season. They certainly haven't cracked 90 in the 2 best seasons under Arteta. I'm sure Arsenal fans will point to next season as the one where that will happen, since they've slowly increased their total over the last 2 seasons. So you're going to get what? 91 points next year? And City won't sustain, is that it? They're suddenly going to start plateauing at 88/89 points? I wish you the best of luck with that hope. We've carried it for over half a decade.
coolbyrne

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8022 on: Today at 08:25:40 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:09:11 pm
We are playing to win every game. In the past week weve thrashed chelsea to their biggest ever london derby defeat, weve won two years running at spurs for the first time since the 80s, and it would be nice to win at man utd for just the second time in 18 years.

Okay, but you've also just said there isn't a chance City drop points. Which means the title's gone for Arsenal, even if you win every game and thrash every team and win at Utd for the 2nd time in 18 years. I guess it's good to have goals. God knows we don't seem to have any beyond getting to the end of the season.
RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8023 on: Today at 08:27:36 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:12:20 pm
Im going to be honest, I dont even know what we are arguing over? What is it your accusing me of saying, and what is it I need to learn? What problem am I causing Arsenal?

Yeah i'll chat to The North Bank :lmao it's really not complex, he's keeping up fine

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:05:16 pm
Totally agree

Im not saying wed win it with this squad, we need to strengthen, but all the signs are that we will. I think Arteta/Edu know what we are up against. If we want to finally get over the line, we need more in the summer.

Obviously this season isnt over yet, but out of our hands


You definitely need more. To be clear I'm not saying dont be excited about next season, football is (supposed) to be enjoyed but it's dangerous having that expectation. Football against a sportswashing regime isn't 'fair' and it steps away from what you 'deserve'. In a normal season where an injury or two can mess you up a little they can be the end when it comes to races against these sides which also comes with the realisation that if your squad isn't packed with decisive players, you have to rely on ridiculous luck to maintain the necessary pace. Take Rice and Odegaard out of your side for a month, who is stepping up and making up the difference. Maintaining the legs in midfield, defensive protection, creativity and chipping in with goals? Now take out one of the deputising options for 2 weeks. It sounds mad but it's entirely possible and that's not a worst case scenario. They have so much in terms of options it makes it so fucking hard.

Of course you can have huge luck injury wise, but your brand of football is quite taxing and it can increase the injury risk. Take it from a side who knows, we've been there and done it.

All this and I haven't even mentioned the mental side, it takes toll mate it really does
rossipersempre

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8024 on: Today at 08:34:06 pm
I really don't wish any ill will or to share our pain onto Arsenal fans for their title tilt, even after '89.

But thinking of the bigger picture, I hope City close it out to reiterate what cheating c*nts they are, and what a toothless corrupt farce the PL is.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8025 on: Today at 08:34:24 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:27:36 pm
Yeah i'll chat to The North Bank :lmao it's really not complex, he's keeping up fine
 

You definitely need more. To be clear I'm not saying dont be excited about next season, football is (supposed) to be enjoyed but it's dangerous having that expectation. Football against a sportswashing regime isn't 'fair' and it steps away from what you 'deserve'. In a normal season where an injury or two can mess you up a little they can be the end when it comes to races against these sides which also comes with the realisation that if your squad isn't packed with decisive players, you have to rely on ridiculous luck to maintain the necessary pace. Take Rice and Odegaard out of your side for a month, who is stepping up and making up the difference. Maintaining the legs in midfield, defensive protection, creativity and chipping in with goals? Now take out one of the deputising options for 2 weeks. It sounds mad but it's entirely possible and that's not a worst case scenario. They have so much in terms of options it makes it so fucking hard.

Of course you can have huge luck injury wise, but your brand of football is quite taxing and it can increase the injury risk. Take it from a side who knows, we've been there and done it.

All this and I haven't even mentioned the mental side, it takes toll mate it really does

City will always be favourites and beating them over a season is brutal, but maybe next season De Bruyne finally gets old, I saw today Walker getting outpaced for the first time, maybe Pep will have enough and fuck off at the end of next season. If these things happen we need to be there to take advantage.


Or maybe theyll get punished and thrown out of the league.......
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8026 on: Today at 08:37:23 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 08:25:40 pm
Okay, but you've also just said there isn't a chance City drop points. Which means the title's gone for Arsenal, even if you win every game and thrash every team and win at Utd for the 2nd time in 18 years. I guess it's good to have goals. God knows we don't seem to have any beyond getting to the end of the season.

I dont expect them to drop any points, but we need to win our last 3 just in case they do.
TSC

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8027 on: Today at 08:41:29 pm
The pain of watching and hoping city drop points each week is agony.  Its the hope that kills.
ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8028 on: Today at 08:41:50 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 08:23:02 pm
The most you could win with this season is 89.
City's maximum points could be 91.

Last season, City won it with 89.
Arsenal came in 2nd with 84.

On the surface, at least points-wise, if that's how it ends up, that will be an improvement. But you'll still finish 2nd. You've yet to learn exactly how hard that is to take mentally and physically, year after year. You're only in your 2nd spin in the 'The best you do still isn't the best you need to do' cycle. This is what Liverpool fans are trying to tell you. Everything below City changes. City doesn't change. They haven't lost a title-winning season with less than 86 points. Arsenal may not even crack that this season. They certainly haven't cracked 90 in the 2 best seasons under Arteta. I'm sure Arsenal fans will point to next season as the one where that will happen, since they've slowly increased their total over the last 2 seasons. So you're going to get what? 91 points next year? And City won't sustain, is that it? They're suddenly going to start plateauing at 88/89 points? I wish you the best of luck with that hope. We've carried it for over half a decade.

I know all this mate, I've said for the past couple of years that for Arsenal to win a title we would need Klopp and Pep to feck off. I had no expectations of ever finishing ahead of either. The strategy I wanted Arsenal to undertake was to position ourselves as 'the best of the rest', with a young team aiming to peak when Klopp and Pep did decide to leave. So in that way,  I certainly had no delusions.

Take that into account, and how I perceive what we are doing currently, I view that as exceeding my expectations. Perhaps that's why I still see things through a positive prism, rather than looking at the negative.

Ryan says I've not learned from Liverpool's experience? I have learned though. I know what City and Pep do in a title race, I know the points they achieve, that's why I dont make any bold predictions about beating them, that's why I don't get too high or too low on the team, I'd have thought after a decade on here that would come across by now.

I don't take anything for granted either. I think we are in a good place,  I think there's areas of obvious improvement, and I think the club know that and recognise that. But that doesn't mean I'm saying we'll automatically improve and become a 90+ team and beat City to the title, and I don't know where its a assumed I've said that in what I've posted?

The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8029 on: Today at 08:45:36 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:41:29 pm
The pain of watching and hoping city drop points each week is agony.  Its the hope that kills.

Getting invested in the next opposition city face.. Chris fucking woods man.... Next its wolves with half a team out.

Come on you Spurs, its football mate, Big Ange is our last chance.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8030 on: Today at 08:49:31 pm
Would like to see Arsenal win it over 115 obviously but i'd only give them a 10% chance now. Those last few games for 115 are as easy as they could ever hope for.
RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8031 on: Today at 08:50:32 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:34:24 pm
City will always be favourites and beating them over a season is brutal, but maybe next season De Bruyne finally gets old, I saw today Walker getting outpaced for the first time, maybe Pep will have enough and fuck off at the end of next season. If these things happen we need to be there to take advantage.


Or maybe theyll get punished and thrown out of the league.......

That would be the dream mate. It's just the resources that have on top of it as well that make it extra difficult. They can go and draw the next top attacking mid, give him a year to bed in, keep developing Foden and De Bruyne ends up going at the end of the next season. It's honestly obscene and frankly not how footballs should be

LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8032 on: Today at 08:52:16 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:45:36 pm
Getting invested in the next opposition city face.. Chris fucking woods man.... Next its wolves with half a team out.

Come on you Spurs, its football mate, Big Ange is our last chance.


Do you see now what weve been saying ? Weve been near perfect for seasons and missed out by a point 3 times . Nobody cares though as the scousers have been stopped - perfect storm . Well no doubt drop off now post Klopp , looks like yous might take our place. Wait till refs are blowing whistles for no reason and goals given offside that are do obvious the actual VAR operator gets involved, then 2 players get sent off . This all happening days after the refs get back from the UAE .

Hopefully Klopp comes out and gets it all off his chest ( prolly served some gagging order though )
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8033 on: Today at 08:58:12 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:50:32 pm
That would be the dream mate. It's just the resources that have on top of it as well that make it extra difficult. They can go and draw the next top attacking mid, give him a year to bed in, keep developing Foden and De Bruyne ends up going at the end of the next season. It's honestly obscene and frankly not how footballs should be

Yes unlike normal winning teams that have cycles, their cycle could potentially never end because they have unlimited funds and are allowed to operate outside ffp regulations. It is obscene.
We just have to keep knocking on the door and hope they get served some justice, on the filed or off it.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8034 on: Today at 09:02:04 pm
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Today at 08:52:16 pm

Do you see now what weve been saying ? Weve been near perfect for seasons and missed out by a point 3 times . Nobody cares though as the scousers have been stopped - perfect storm . Well no doubt drop off now post Klopp , looks like yous might take our place. Wait till refs are blowing whistles for no reason and goals given offside that are do obvious the actual VAR operator gets involved, then 2 players get sent off . This all happening days after the refs get back from the UAE .

Hopefully Klopp comes out and gets it all off his chest ( prolly served some gagging order though )

Ill probably put up with it for another year or 2. Not doing 6 years of this shit though, fair play to liverpool and klopp. Incredible patience to keep coming back for more.
coolbyrne

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8035 on: Today at 09:02:49 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:41:50 pm
I know all this mate, I've said for the past couple of years that for Arsenal to win a title we would need Klopp and Pep to feck off. I had no expectations of ever finishing ahead of either. The strategy I wanted Arsenal to undertake was to position ourselves as 'the best of the rest', with a young team aiming to peak when Klopp and Pep did decide to leave. So in that way,  I certainly had no delusions.

Take that into account, and how I perceive what we are doing currently, I view that as exceeding my expectations. Perhaps that's why I still see things through a positive prism, rather than looking at the negative.

Ryan says I've not learned from Liverpool's experience? I have learned though. I know what City and Pep do in a title race, I know the points they achieve, that's why I dont make any bold predictions about beating them, that's why I don't get too high or too low on the team, I'd have thought after a decade on here that would come across by now.

I don't take anything for granted either. I think we are in a good place,  I think there's areas of obvious improvement, and I think the club know that and recognise that. But that doesn't mean I'm saying we'll automatically improve and become a 90+ team and beat City to the title, and I don't know where its a assumed I've said that in what I've posted?



Never said you did. (Often the 'you' is a general comment, meaning 'Arsenal'.) But what I'm saying is, you'll (Arsenal) have to automatically improve. Not 'maybe'. This is the consequence of being the team trying to push City to the absolute limit. But already, there are Arsenal fans saying, well, KDB's getting older and Walker's getting slower, like City will won't make the adjustments to replace them. Maybe all this will change when Pep's gone. Or maybe the game itself is already gone.
