The most you could win with this season is 89.

City's maximum points could be 91.



Last season, City won it with 89.

Arsenal came in 2nd with 84.



On the surface, at least points-wise, if that's how it ends up, that will be an improvement. But you'll still finish 2nd. You've yet to learn exactly how hard that is to take mentally and physically, year after year. You're only in your 2nd spin in the 'The best you do still isn't the best you need to do' cycle. This is what Liverpool fans are trying to tell you. Everything below City changes. City doesn't change. They haven't lost a title-winning season with less than 86 points. Arsenal may not even crack that this season. They certainly haven't cracked 90 in the 2 best seasons under Arteta. I'm sure Arsenal fans will point to next season as the one where that will happen, since they've slowly increased their total over the last 2 seasons. So you're going to get what? 91 points next year? And City won't sustain, is that it? They're suddenly going to start plateauing at 88/89 points? I wish you the best of luck with that hope. We've carried it for over half a decade.



I know all this mate, I've said for the past couple of years that for Arsenal to win a title we would need Klopp and Pep to feck off. I had no expectations of ever finishing ahead of either. The strategy I wanted Arsenal to undertake was to position ourselves as 'the best of the rest', with a young team aiming to peak when Klopp and Pep did decide to leave. So in that way, I certainly had no delusions.Take that into account, and how I perceive what we are doing currently, I view that as exceeding my expectations. Perhaps that's why I still see things through a positive prism, rather than looking at the negative.Ryan says I've not learned from Liverpool's experience? I have learned though. I know what City and Pep do in a title race, I know the points they achieve, that's why I dont make any bold predictions about beating them, that's why I don't get too high or too low on the team, I'd have thought after a decade on here that would come across by now.I don't take anything for granted either. I think we are in a good place, I think there's areas of obvious improvement, and I think the club know that and recognise that. But that doesn't mean I'm saying we'll automatically improve and become a 90+ team and beat City to the title, and I don't know where its a assumed I've said that in what I've posted?