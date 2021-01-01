It's one thing to lose the title when it feels like it's down to your own collapse. You can convince yourself that if only you'd improved in this area, or done that a bit better, or had a little bit more luck at key moments then things could have been different.



It's quite another to lose the title when you're in storming form, putting together long winning runs and clutching wins in big games, but it's still not enough because there's literally nothing more you could have done against serial cheats.



Arsenal got to experience the former last season, now they get to experience the crushing inevitability of the latter.