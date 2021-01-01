« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Illmatic

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7960 on: Today at 03:05:32 pm
Whatever happens this season Arsenal certainly can't complain ref/var decisions going against them. 
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7961 on: Today at 03:07:24 pm
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 03:05:32 pm
Whatever happens this season Arsenal certainly can't complain ref/var decisions going against them.
You are joking arent you?
Saka has had 12 broken legs, 15 broken arms, 7 broken backs and his head has been knocked off several times. Yet the officials have done fuck all about it!
Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7962 on: Today at 03:14:29 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:07:24 pm
You are joking arent you?
Saka has had 12 broken legs, 15 broken arms, 7 broken backs and his head has been knocked off several times. Yet the officials have done fuck all about it!
And he's died at least twice.
Agent99

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7963 on: Today at 03:18:50 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 03:01:54 pm
Wish liverpool could defend like these. Is Raya better than Allison? White better than Bradley or Gomez. Gabriel better than Virgil,  zinchenko Tommyboy better than Robertson. Collectively they sure are better
They're brilliant out of possession and it helps when you play with two players in front of the defence like they do.
Coolie High

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7964 on: Today at 03:19:09 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:14:29 pm
And he's died at least twice.

Yeah his bad but not a patch on Jesus.
Robinred

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7965 on: Today at 03:32:07 pm
I think this thread should be re-named Arsenal: Top of the blockers and shovers league.
DiggerJohn

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7966 on: Today at 04:02:18 pm
What happened to lego head running around like an idiot like he did against Liverpool. They just beaten local rivals surely that's better
Knight

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7967 on: Today at 04:02:28 pm
Arsenal are a really good team and deserve to win this title. But they wont because there is a sportswashed plastic club whove been cheating for over a decade in the league and theyre going to win out.
meady1981

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7968 on: Today at 04:09:36 pm
On Holloway Road and theyre letting of fireworks outside the pub.
A weeeeeeeee bit premature
RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7969 on: Today at 04:09:48 pm
Play good football, find it hard to respect them though

So much cheating!!
Tonyh8su

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7970 on: Today at 04:10:45 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:09:48 pm
Play good football, find it hard to respect them though

So much cheating!!

New levels today. Spray tan opening the Spurs goalkeeper's gloves on corners.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7971 on: Today at 04:14:18 pm
Pheww

Won the derby, fuck spurs


Come on Forest!!
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7972 on: Today at 04:20:29 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:14:18 pm
Pheww

Won the derby, fuck spurs


Come on Forest!!

Some lucky c*nts in your side.
Must be nice.
Bullet500

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7973 on: Today at 04:22:48 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:09:48 pm
Play good football, find it hard to respect them though

So much cheating!!
A very popular euphemism is winning mentality.

There's a saying in another language I speak: "If it's you, it's  _______. If it's us, it's _______."

In this case: "If it's you, it's winning mentality. If it's us, it's cheating."
smicer07

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7974 on: Today at 04:24:51 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:14:18 pm
Pheww

Won the derby, fuck spurs


Come on Forest!!

City will win all their games. Is Saka OK by the way?  He seemed to be limping.
Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7975 on: Today at 04:25:32 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:24:51 pm
City will win all their games. Is Saka OK by the way?  He seemed to be limping.
He's at the morgue.
RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7976 on: Today at 04:26:19 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 04:22:48 pm
A very popular euphemism is winning mentality.

There's a saying in another language I speak: "If it's you, it's  _______. If it's us, it's _______."

In this case: "If it's you, it's winning mentality. If it's us, it's cheating."

Feel free to find quotes of me condoning any of the shit you lot get up to when its a Liverpool player

:lmao

Wont happen. Nothing to do with mentality, just a bit shithousey to be honest, you lot only praise it because its you and you have this we were too soft before excuse. We dont do it, thats the difference

You wont catch us spending 90 mins giving shoves in the back, diving all game, timewasting loads, playacting like youre hurt then continuing just fine all the time 
AthleticClub

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7977 on: Today at 04:26:22 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 04:22:48 pm
A very popular euphemism is winning mentality.

There's a saying in another language I speak: "If it's you, it's  _______. If it's us, it's _______."

In this case: "If it's you, it's winning mentality. If it's us, it's cheating."

Imagine going on another team's forum 30 minutes after a win over your local rivals. Get it the bin
smicer07

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7978 on: Today at 04:27:39 pm
Quote from: AthleticClub on Today at 04:26:22 pm
Imagine going on another team's forum 30 minutes after a win over your local rivals. Get it the bin

Their forum is full of bellends calling us 'bin dippers'.
AthleticClub

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7979 on: Today at 04:29:36 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:27:39 pm
Their forum is full of bellends calling us 'bin dippers'.

love upcycling me
Tonyh8su

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7980 on: Today at 04:29:44 pm
Quote from: AthleticClub on Today at 04:26:22 pm
Imagine going on another team's forum 30 minutes after a win over your local rivals. Get it the bin

Is correct. Imagine in 18/19 or 21/22 winning a game with 3 or 4 to play and we were hopping on Arsenal forums. In the absolute bin is right.
smicer07

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7981 on: Today at 04:31:05 pm
To be fair their forums look like they've been made by a five year old using Netscape.
AthleticClub

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7982 on: Today at 04:31:06 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 04:29:44 pm
Is correct. Imagine in 18/19 or 21/22 winning a game with 3 or 4 to play and we were hopping on Arsenal forums. In the absolute bin is right.

Where football is going, the banter is far more important than the sport. I'd be in the ale house now if I were him
Tonyh8su

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7983 on: Today at 04:32:31 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:31:05 pm
To be fair their forums look like they've been made by a five year old using Netscape.

Still absolutely pathetic on them. "Wakka Wakka" indeed. Fucking cringe merchants.
