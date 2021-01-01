« previous next »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7920 on: Yesterday at 09:10:43 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:02:40 pm
Liverpool 100%. But it didnt matter that much. Us finishing above 8th was more of a concern.
We were so far away from challenging that I didnt really look closely at how brutal it is to compete with these dodgy robots. .
Always hated the c*nts though, them and Chelsea ruined everything we worked hard for. Id only want them to win if it was against spurs. Id still respect spurs more.
Decent shout, if true. 
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7921 on: Yesterday at 09:14:41 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 08:54:24 pm
Question for the Arsenal fans in here!   

When we were going toe to toe with the cheats,  who were you rooting for?   Please be truthful

I used to quite enjoy coming in here, and to answer your question to a man they wanted Liverpool to win. I never had a problem with any of them. It's why despite everything I would prefer Arsenal to win than the sports washers now. Sadly we all know what will happen.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7922 on: Yesterday at 09:18:14 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:38:52 pm
No they still have a game in hand after tonight but will still be a point behind.

This has been a no contest by Brighton.

Ah, cheers mate. I've not looked at the table in weeks, so checked the BBC, see they're on 76, you 77 and thought that was before tonight,
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7923 on: Yesterday at 09:19:35 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:14:41 pm
I used to quite enjoy coming in here, and to answer your question to a man they wanted Liverpool to win. I never had a problem with any of them. It's why despite everything I would prefer Arsenal to win than the sports washers now. Sadly we all know what will happen.

I had to put up with the total opposite, stupid fucking memes, stupid fucking anti scouse jokes, hence my stance on Arsenal
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7924 on: Yesterday at 09:35:57 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 08:54:24 pm
Question for the Arsenal fans in here!   

When we were going toe to toe with the cheats,  who were you rooting for?   Please be truthful
I wasn't happy when they won the first time either because of financial doping. For me, it was as bad as Utd winning it.

This should give you my answer.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7925 on: Yesterday at 09:38:59 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:19:35 pm
I had to put up with the total opposite, stupid fucking memes, stupid fucking anti scouse jokes, hence my stance on Arsenal

I mean on here, that is what he asked. I don't include social media for example as everyone has fans who are pretty idiotic on there. I don't personally know any Arsenal fans.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7926 on: Yesterday at 10:09:08 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:55:55 pm
In watching the darts. Football is overrated

Really? In snooker season? They deal properly with cheats.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7927 on: Yesterday at 10:26:30 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:55:55 pm
In watching the darts. Football is overrated

Trying to watch that too but that fat Manc c*nt is annoying me. No escaping sports rage!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7928 on: Yesterday at 11:18:55 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:38:59 pm
I mean on here, that is what he asked. I don't include social media for example as everyone has fans who are pretty idiotic on there. I don't personally know any Arsenal fans.

I know several from when I worked in London, and they are all decent guys with whom you can talk football enjoyably. Im still in contact with them.

Two of my subordinate managers were Spurs fans, and one a Chelsea supporter. They were all bellends, hopped up on banter - couldnt hold a sensible conversation about football even with their boss.

No idea why, but now I live in New Zealand, theres a fair few Spurs supporters here too. They are also exclusively bellends.

I digress. Arsenal deserve the title if not us (and though I deplore the diving, it seems the only way in this league is to be shithouses, because refs dont give anything for fair play, and how well have the Gunners exploited this) and Arteta has done the difficult thing - built solidly on a failed bid in the previous season.

I agree with what some have written above, the more Abu Dhabi corrupt the league, the more that becomes the norm, and the likelihood of meaningful punishment reduces from almost none to not a chance.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7929 on: Today at 12:09:44 am
City will win every game with ease its a good thing i stopped watching after 20 mins.  I still desperately want to beat Spurs because its the derby and means a lot, dont want these special games to be tainted by this fake title race narrative that sky keep pushing every season, without once referring to the 115 charges hanging over the team going for 4 in a row.
Lance Armstrong won 7 tour de france in a row. City will win 6 out 7.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7930 on: Today at 01:23:59 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:37:26 pm
I think we overachieved last season like you overachieved this, but I understand its no comfort when you see your team throw points away against inferior teams. The best measure is pre season expectations though and we exceeded them then and you exceeded them now.

We haven't overachieved or underachieved. We are right were we should be. Competing for the title deep into the season as one of the best teams in the league.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7931 on: Today at 06:04:19 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 01:23:59 am
We haven't overachieved or underachieved. We are right were we should be. Competing for the title deep into the season as one of the best teams in the league.

I was talking about Last season, when we overachieved.

Now we are where we should be, this is our level, to keep knocking on the door of the cheats and see how many times we can get through it, like Liverpool did under Klopp, but ultimately the cheats will still be favourites at the start of every season. Now we are their nearest challengers, and I expect that to be the case for the foreseeable, I just hope we can get across the line sometime.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7932 on: Today at 07:59:28 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:09:44 am
City will win every game with ease its a good thing i stopped watching after 20 mins.  I still desperately want to beat Spurs because its the derby and means a lot, dont want these special games to be tainted by this fake title race narrative that sky keep pushing every season, without once referring to the 115 charges hanging over the team going for 4 in a row.
Lance Armstrong won 7 tour de france in a row. City will win 6 out 7.

Can't see Spurs getting anything from that unless you play the occasion not the team.
