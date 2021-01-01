I mean on here, that is what he asked. I don't include social media for example as everyone has fans who are pretty idiotic on there. I don't personally know any Arsenal fans.



I know several from when I worked in London, and they are all decent guys with whom you can talk football enjoyably. Im still in contact with them.Two of my subordinate managers were Spurs fans, and one a Chelsea supporter. They were all bellends, hopped up on banter - couldnt hold a sensible conversation about football even with their boss.No idea why, but now I live in New Zealand, theres a fair few Spurs supporters here too. They are also exclusively bellends.I digress. Arsenal deserve the title if not us (and though I deplore the diving, it seems the only way in this league is to be shithouses, because refs dont give anything for fair play, and how well have the Gunners exploited this) and Arteta has done the difficult thing - built solidly on a failed bid in the previous season.I agree with what some have written above, the more Abu Dhabi corrupt the league, the more that becomes the norm, and the likelihood of meaningful punishment reduces from almost none to not a chance.