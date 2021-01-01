If they are found guilty it will not just be a fine, the other clubs would put pressure on the authorities to properly punish them. You are underestimating how angry the other clubs got, if they are ever found guilty, this will develop into a huge story.



Well have to wait and see wont we.Clubs can be angry all they like but you have no options to appeal anything the only way is for the clubs to all say fuck this lets start a breakaway league without them and that not happen.Weve been denied two clear pens against top 2 at Anfield they arent subjective ones either they are both absolutely NAILED ON and then you have the most rigged match in the last 5 years at Spurs we got a sorry and to STFU now.Look at how much money UAE/Saudi pump into the UK we need that money as a country as its billions and you can be sure as shit they will lean on our govt to make this happen.FIFA are also massively in with Qatar/Saudi too basically they are running the show now.