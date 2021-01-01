« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 318033 times)

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7880 on: Today at 12:53:56 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:50:49 pm
Its ok the luxury tax rules and their govt paying £10b towards the UK will make sure of a fairytale ending..FOR THEM OF COURSE.



Yeah. Sounds like they own about half of Manchester and theyve invested in loads of other areas too. Our shite government need the UAE far more than they need us. I just cant see anyone having the balls to get these charges to stick when they can just threaten to walk away from everything theyve invested in.

Probably not one for the Arsenal thread, apart them being the ones impacted by them over the last year or two.
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7881 on: Today at 01:22:34 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:53:56 pm
Yeah. Sounds like they own about half of Manchester and theyve invested in loads of other areas too. Our shite government need the UAE far more than they need us. I just cant see anyone having the balls to get these charges to stick when they can just threaten to walk away from everything theyve invested in.

Probably not one for the Arsenal thread, apart them being the ones impacted by them over the last year or two.

Some people are adamant that City will get punished, I highly doubt it, for some of the reasons you mentioned and others. Mostly to do with greed.
Legs

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7882 on: Today at 01:40:03 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:22:34 pm
Some people are adamant that City will get punished, I highly doubt it, for some of the reasons you mentioned and others. Mostly to do with greed.

They will likely get a fine is my guess.

No point worrying or bothering about the game if we are right and they dont get punished.

Id quite happily walk away from top level footy its hard to do obviously but its something I could do and just enjoy lower league stuff.
jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7883 on: Today at 01:42:51 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:40:03 pm
They will likely get a fine is my guess.

No point worrying or bothering about the game if we are right and they dont get punished.

Id quite happily walk away from top level footy its hard to do obviously but its something I could do and just enjoy lower league stuff.

If they are found guilty it will not just be a fine, the other clubs would put pressure on the authorities to properly punish them. You are underestimating how angry the other clubs got, if they are ever found guilty, this will develop into a huge story.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Legs

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7884 on: Today at 02:40:03 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:42:51 pm
If they are found guilty it will not just be a fine, the other clubs would put pressure on the authorities to properly punish them. You are underestimating how angry the other clubs got, if they are ever found guilty, this will develop into a huge story.

Well have to wait and see wont we.

Clubs can be angry all they like but you have no options to appeal anything the only way is for the clubs to all say fuck this lets start a breakaway league without them and that not happen.

Weve been denied two clear pens against top 2 at Anfield they arent subjective ones either they are both absolutely NAILED ON and then you have the most rigged match in the last 5 years at Spurs we got a sorry and to STFU now.

Look at how much money UAE/Saudi pump into the UK we need that money as a country as its billions and you can be sure as shit they will lean on our govt to make this happen.

FIFA are also massively in with Qatar/Saudi too basically they are running the show now.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7885 on: Today at 03:38:29 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:41:48 pm
That's football fans being football fans, rob. We are all so lost in those petty rivalries we have that when something like this can happen, no one sees it. It's like the pricing in football, fans from all clubs should have united against that, but they won't because toxic rivalries seem to be more important. So football will continue to bugger the fans and price them out of the game. It's the same with this, as its only when you get beaten, they you appreciate how shit it all is.

Our own bloody fans can't even unite on that front now, the amount of shit SOS and SK1906 are getting for daring to fight the 2% rise is shocking, selfish bastards who fail to see the bigger picture.
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7886 on: Today at 03:49:16 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:42:51 pm
If they are found guilty it will not just be a fine, the other clubs would put pressure on the authorities to properly punish them. You are underestimating how angry the other clubs got, if they are ever found guilty, this will develop into a huge story.

Nah, they'll get a massive fine and enough of a points deduction to look severe but keep them safe.
They might even appeal that for years as well. They can afford to.
In the meantime they'll chip away at the rules with Saudi until they own the game here.
ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7887 on: Today at 04:47:12 pm
I dont expect Liverpool fans to cheer us on, doesnt really bother me either way, as others have pointed out, each person will have their own reasons for who theyd prefer to win it.

My only gripe is claiming all Arsenal fans wanted to City to win it over Liverpool. I can tell you that certainly wasnt the case for the Arsenal guys on here, and for a few Arsenal fans I know. The fact Liverpool could win it through being such a well run club against City actually gave me great hope that it actually can be done.

People will have their own personal experience or interactions of that time of course, but it certainly seems different from mine.
redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7888 on: Today at 04:51:30 pm
I won't be "cheering" Arsenal on but I think they can win it for the same reasons I thought we could win it before things unfolded the way they did.

Ultimately we've fallen away as our lads have looked off since the internationals but Arsenal are still playing good stuff even though they've had a few wobbles and City I'm sure will drop points again.
Thing is I do think Arsenal will too with the fixtures they have...but they've a decent chance still
