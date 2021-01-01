« previous next »
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7800 on: Today at 08:25:31 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 06:13:50 am
And yet. There are still an element of Arsenal and non-Arsenal fans who question whether Arteta should keep his job.

Its tight at the top. Liverpool and Man City are two very good teams each with a very good manager. But Arteta at 42 years old is rolling with them. Yes all Arteta has won is the FA Cup, but like I said, he is 42, not 52. Arteta will win titles. Top manager.

And if we did sack Arteta, we would give ourselves a headache trying to replace him, and at the same time solve a problem at Chelsea or Man United. Because if Arteta were available. Chelsea and United wouldn't hesitate to bin Ten Ag /Poch Poch.


One or two piss taking comments after you lost to Bayern you think skinned bore.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7801 on: Today at 08:32:36 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:25:31 am
One or two piss taking comments after you lost to Bayern you think skinned bore.

Hes not been here long enough.

Arteta reminds me a lot of Rodgers.


Just saw on the screen the favourite for the liverpool job. Thats Rob Page isnt it?? !!! YMA OHYD you Anfield dragons! 








PatriotScouser

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7802 on: Today at 08:38:13 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:21:00 am
Hope so, yesterday reminded me of losing 6-0 to Chelsea when we could no longer compete for players because we didnt have the money (wenger refusing to spend). Cheats came from nowhere and bought ashley cole nasri clichy adebayor toure off us, then rvp and cesc left because we couldnt match their ambition.
All we got told at the end of it was that chelsea are now a bigger club than us, no one cared about our positive net spend.

It could be our time again, and we need to keep spending to improve now that we can afford to. Absolutely no apologies about it, we need to cash in now that we are getting ahead.

That is exactly the correct approach to take. Strengthen when in a position of power. Not in a position of weakness.

Something Liverpool have often failed at and to be quite frank something some Liverpool supporters have often excused from our ownership/recruitment team/management team. And I mean throughout the years not just under FSG and Klopp.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7803 on: Today at 08:42:17 am
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 08:38:13 am
That is exactly the correct approach to take. Strengthen when in a position of power. Not in a position of weakness.

Something Liverpool have often failed at and to be quite frank something some Liverpool supporters have often excused from our ownership/recruitment team/management team. And I mean throughout the years not just under FSG and Klopp.

I was thinking more Spurs under Pochettino, they had the chance with a brilliant team and never spent anything and won zilch. At least youve won everything , but I take your point, that was more down to the genius of the manager than spending power. Maybe you could have won more if you spent but when you get 97 points and 93 points, not sure what else you can do to improve on these staggering totals.
Knight

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7804 on: Today at 08:45:04 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:23:15 am
I think people wanting City to win it ahead of Arsenal is bit petty. Sure Arteta is a plonker, but Arsenal arent a cheating shitstain on the fabric of football. I hope its them if we fail to win it.

Yeah quite a few people have spent years mocking fans of other clubs for wanting City to win it over Liverpool. Its very small time as a mentality. If we cant win then the cheats should win because it doesnt count why would you ever want cheats to prosper just to protect your own achievements. Small time.
Nick110581

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7805 on: Today at 08:51:45 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:42:17 am
I was thinking more Spurs under Pochettino, they had the chance with a brilliant team and never spent anything and won zilch. At least youve won everything , but I take your point, that was more down to the genius of the manager than spending power. Maybe you could have won more if you spent but when you get 97 points and 93 points, not sure what else you can do to improve on these staggering totals.

But we lost the League on 97 points then and won it the following year without much investment.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7806 on: Today at 08:53:07 am
They have surprised me with their results of late.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7807 on: Today at 09:02:01 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:51:45 am
But we lost the League on 97 points then and won it the following year without much investment.

There was a couple of years when there were no available players that could improve you, you were that good. In that instance its right not to spend, but then we can all be managers so who knows if thats the right approach. City kept spending when they were winning, but then they had unlimited funds in brown envelopes so didnt need to plan like a normal club.
Irishred1

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7808 on: Today at 09:09:46 am
As much as Arteta annoys me he has proved me wrong. I thought arsenal would have long since fallen away. If we don't win it let it be them. Fuck the fake cheats
alonsoisared

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7809 on: Today at 09:18:36 am
Only a few years ago Arsenal would routinely get absolutely slapped around by the bigger teams. 4,5,6 nils almost every season. I'm not being snarky when I say how beautiful it must feel to be dishing those results out now. They've come a long way to be fair to them and they're playing some very good football. I do think they slip up at least once in the run in but I'm finally convinced they aren't going away and it feels a matter of time before they get over the line and win one.
lobsterboy

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7810 on: Today at 09:37:44 am
Fair play to Arsenal.
If we can't win it then I'd rather they took the title than watch another 115 charade.
They aren't cheats owned by a despotic bunch of slave owning, human rights abusing arseholes.
Also quite enjoyed them smashing the London cheats last night.
ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7811 on: Today at 09:43:27 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:02:01 am
There was a couple of years when there were no available players that could improve you, you were that good. In that instance its right not to spend, but then we can all be managers so who knows if thats the right approach. City kept spending when they were winning, but then they had unlimited funds in brown envelopes so didnt need to plan like a normal club.

This is a good point. You went through that Liverpool XI at the time, and you just couldn't see a weakness. Goalkeeper class, great centre backs. brilliantly creative full backs, very good midfield, strong, powerful, energetic, front 3 different gravy. That's why they hit 90+ points and Champions League finals.

You can't say the same thing about this Arsenal team. There are still some obvious weak points. Goalkeeper not top class, but i wouldn't go out and try for an upgrade yet, left back a weakness (hopefully Timber helps with that), we need a long term settled partner for Rice, and i agree with your assessment on Havertz. I like him, he'll be valuable in a squad because he can play midfield or up front, but he isn't the final answer for either position, so we still need at least 1 forward.

In a way, it's a credit to Arteta that he's getting the team to perform so well, but individually are a lot of the players actually really rated that highly, as highly as that peak Klopp team was rated for instance? Would many even make a current EPL 11?

Bennett

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7812 on: Today at 09:49:55 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:43:27 am
This is a good point. You went through that Liverpool XI at the time, and you just couldn't see a weakness. Goalkeeper class, great centre backs. brilliantly creative full backs, very good midfield, strong, powerful, energetic, front 3 different gravy. That's why they hit 90+ points and Champions League finals.


Surely the point here though is that Klopp made them into that? As part of that "couldn't see a weakness" Liverpool XI was a Henderson who was being used as a bargaining tool to bring in Clint Dempsey, journeyman James Milner and relegation fodder like Wijnaldum and Robertson. Arteta - and trust me, I think he's a great coach - is more in the Guardiola school of throwing £40m at a problem, it not working out, and then throwing £40m at it again until something sticks.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7813 on: Today at 09:58:08 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:49:55 am
Surely the point here though is that Klopp made them into that? As part of that "couldn't see a weakness" Liverpool XI was a Henderson who was being used as a bargaining tool to bring in Clint Dempsey, journeyman James Milner and relegation fodder like Wijnaldum and Robertson. Arteta - and trust me, I think he's a great coach - is more in the Guardiola school of throwing £40m at a problem, it not working out, and then throwing £40m at it again until something sticks.

Klopp is a one off, itll be weird next season when the best manager in world football isnt even in a job.

At some stage an oil country would offer him crazy money, Messi like money, 2m a week, 100m a year when the next highest paid is on 20. I hope that hes the type of character that wont be swayed by it but if i was a despotic oil dictator asshole id throw a gdp of a small country at him.
Bennett

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7814 on: Today at 10:05:13 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:58:08 am
Klopp is a one off, itll be weird next season when the best manager in world football isnt even in a job.

At some stage an oil country would offer him crazy money, Messi like money, 2m a week, 100m a year when the next highest paid is on 20. I hope that hes the type of character that wont be swayed by it but if i was a despotic oil dictator asshole id throw a gdp of a small country at him.

I'd be stunned. Besides, in manager terms, I think he's only behind Guardiola and Simeone as being the best paid already anyway.

Edit: Christ, just looked it up. Gerrard is 4th on the list. Wow.
ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7815 on: Today at 10:21:26 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:49:55 am
Surely the point here though is that Klopp made them into that? As part of that "couldn't see a weakness" Liverpool XI was a Henderson who was being used as a bargaining tool to bring in Clint Dempsey, journeyman James Milner and relegation fodder like Wijnaldum and Robertson. Arteta - and trust me, I think he's a great coach - is more in the Guardiola school of throwing £40m at a problem, it not working out, and then throwing £40m at it again until something sticks.

Yeah, you're right of course. You still needed the churn to get Klopp's players, but you bought really well, the hit rate great and Klopp obviously makes good players great. That why Klopp is so highly regarded.

Our process has been a bit more of a windy road, a mixed bag initially in the market, supplemented purchases with cheaper older players like Cedric, Mari, Willian etc, a muddled strategy etc. It seemed we didn't really have clarity in what we were doing until a wee bit into Arteta's reign. Maybe that was forced at the time because of Covid and the owners not really being invested until a couple of years ago, i don't know, but we've certainly went through more churn it seems you had to under Klopp.

oldman

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7816 on: Today at 12:32:08 pm
Having not seen any arsenal games ( except ours ) I thought I would watch a bit last night .
Turned on after about 30 mins gone - 5 minutes later and Saka had been on his arse 3 times I turned it off .
Unwatchable for me.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7817 on: Today at 12:41:13 pm
How good is odegaard, that defence splitting pass for the third goal was ridiculous, couldve had an even better assist when the keeper saved from Havertz. For me hes player of the year this season. Superb talent, and still just 25. Not long ago he was failed potential and a player that never lived up to the hype he got as a kid.
JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7818 on: Today at 01:04:42 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:23:15 am
I think people wanting City to win it ahead of Arsenal is bit petty. Sure Arteta is a plonker, but Arsenal arent a cheating shitstain on the fabric of football. I hope its them if we fail to win it.
Likely because of the Arsenal fans on here.
Bullet500

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7819 on: Today at 01:07:53 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 08:38:13 am
That is exactly the correct approach to take. Strengthen when in a position of power. Not in a position of weakness.

Something Liverpool have often failed at and to be quite frank something some Liverpool supporters have often excused from our ownership/recruitment team/management team. And I mean throughout the years not just under FSG and Klopp.
Totally expect Arsenal to spend north of 100m again in summer. More if few players leave.
Bullet500

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7820 on: Today at 01:14:00 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:49:55 am
Surely the point here though is that Klopp made them into that? As part of that "couldn't see a weakness" Liverpool XI was a Henderson who was being used as a bargaining tool to bring in Clint Dempsey, journeyman James Milner and relegation fodder like Wijnaldum and Robertson. Arteta - and trust me, I think he's a great coach - is more in the Guardiola school of throwing £40m at a problem, it not working out, and then throwing £40m at it again until something sticks.
Feel Klopp has generally done the same. Throw £30-40m at players as usually the ones worth recruiting cost around this much: Fabinho, Naby Keita, Cody Gakpo, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz to name a few. The only difference is Klopp has sold well.
JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7821 on: Today at 01:19:16 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 01:07:53 pm
Totally expect Arsenal to spend north of 100m again in summer. More if few players leave.
Its the Arteta way
Bennett

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7822 on: Today at 01:24:13 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 01:14:00 pm
Feel Klopp has generally done the same. Throw £30-40m at players as usually the ones worth recruiting cost around this much: Fabinho, Naby Keita, Cody Gakpo, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz to name a few. The only difference is Klopp has sold well.

Point being they were all successes (jury out on Naby but that's for another thread). Tierney, Pepe, Viera all contributed next to fuck all but haven't impacted going out and spending £100m on Rice etc. Situation with the keeper as well. Buy Ramsdale. Think 12 month later "actually nah, I'm not having him" and buy another for similar money.
