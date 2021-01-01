« previous next »
And yet. There are still an element of Arsenal and non-Arsenal fans who question whether Arteta should keep his job.

Its tight at the top. Liverpool and Man City are two very good teams each with a very good manager. But Arteta at 42 years old is rolling with them. Yes all Arteta has won is the FA Cup, but like I said, he is 42, not 52. Arteta will win titles. Top manager.

And if we did sack Arteta, we would give ourselves a headache trying to replace him, and at the same time solve a problem at Chelsea or Man United. Because if Arteta were available. Chelsea and United wouldn't hesitate to bin Ten Ag /Poch Poch.


One or two piss taking comments after you lost to Bayern you think skinned bore.
One or two piss taking comments after you lost to Bayern you think skinned bore.

Hes not been here long enough.

Arteta reminds me a lot of Rodgers.


Arteta reminds me a lot of Rodgers. 








Hope so, yesterday reminded me of losing 6-0 to Chelsea when we could no longer compete for players because we didnt have the money (wenger refusing to spend). Cheats came from nowhere and bought ashley cole nasri clichy adebayor toure off us, then rvp and cesc left because we couldnt match their ambition.
All we got told at the end of it was that chelsea are now a bigger club than us, no one cared about our positive net spend.

It could be our time again, and we need to keep spending to improve now that we can afford to. Absolutely no apologies about it, we need to cash in now that we are getting ahead.

That is exactly the correct approach to take. Strengthen when in a position of power. Not in a position of weakness.

Something Liverpool have often failed at and to be quite frank something some Liverpool supporters have often excused from our ownership/recruitment team/management team. And I mean throughout the years not just under FSG and Klopp.
That is exactly the correct approach to take. Strengthen when in a position of power. Not in a position of weakness.

Something Liverpool have often failed at and to be quite frank something some Liverpool supporters have often excused from our ownership/recruitment team/management team. And I mean throughout the years not just under FSG and Klopp.

I was thinking more Spurs under Pochettino, they had the chance with a brilliant team and never spent anything and won zilch. At least youve won everything , but I take your point, that was more down to the genius of the manager than spending power. Maybe you could have won more if you spent but when you get 97 points and 93 points, not sure what else you can do to improve on these staggering totals.
I think people wanting City to win it ahead of Arsenal is bit petty. Sure Arteta is a plonker, but Arsenal arent a cheating shitstain on the fabric of football. I hope its them if we fail to win it.

Yeah quite a few people have spent years mocking fans of other clubs for wanting City to win it over Liverpool. Its very small time as a mentality. If we cant win then the cheats should win because it doesnt count why would you ever want cheats to prosper just to protect your own achievements. Small time.
