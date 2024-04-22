« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

PaulF

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
April 22, 2024, 10:39:00 pm
The real question though is who goes down more easily, sahka, or his missus?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

decosabute

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
April 22, 2024, 10:41:42 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread

That Arsenal team seems to be full of pricks. Rice seems sound though.

There are too many Irish people on this forum to keep repeating this. Doesn't matter how many sound things he says, he'll always be a c*nt to me.
Tonyh8su

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
April 22, 2024, 10:44:03 pm
Quote from: decosabute on April 22, 2024, 10:41:42 pm
There are too many Irish people on this forum to keep repeating this. Doesn't matter how many sound things he says, he'll always be a c*nt to me.

Seconded.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
April 22, 2024, 10:50:57 pm
What did Rice do that was so bad? Not being provocative, I dont really care too much about the national teams. Hes English born with Irish family (are his parents both Irish?). But there are tons of people like that. Do they all have to play for Ireland? Similarly tons of English born players have chosen to play for Ireland. Whats the issue? The fact he turned out to be decent?

On the flip side he quite clearly calls his girlfriend Babe and his mates Melts and that must count against him.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
April 22, 2024, 11:02:17 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 22, 2024, 10:50:57 pm
What did Rice do that was so bad? Not being provocative, I dont really care too much about the national teams. Hes English born with Irish family (are his parents both Irish?). But there are tons of people like that. Do they all have to play for Ireland? Similarly tons of English born players have chosen to play for Ireland. Whats the issue? The fact he turned out to be decent?

On the flip side he quite clearly calls his girlfriend Babe and his mates Melts and that must count against him.

Likely due to the fact he went through the Irish youth set up at pretty much all levels, made 3 appearances for the senior side then jumped ship.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
April 22, 2024, 11:35:19 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 22, 2024, 11:02:17 pm
Likely due to the fact he went through the Irish youth set up at pretty much all levels, made 3 appearances for the senior side then jumped ship.

An ability to learn from his mistakes is not something to be sniffed at.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
April 22, 2024, 11:47:37 pm
Deccers is a top lad. Cesc Fabregas ditched his long term girlfriend and childhood sweetheart who travelled with him to london from Spain when they were both teenagers , for a married wag 12years older than him who gave him her number at Nandos. Now thats a c*nt.
As for the Ireland England debate, hes a london boy, Kingston massives, innit.
decosabute

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 08:42:11 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 22, 2024, 11:02:17 pm
Likely due to the fact he went through the Irish youth set up at pretty much all levels, made 3 appearances for the senior side then jumped ship.

Yes all this. It's not that he could've played for us and didn't, it's that he actually did fucking play for us and then went turncoat.

And he didn't just go as far having three senior caps - he also indulged in all this badge kissing and the nonsense "up the 'RA" tweets, as though playing for Ireland was what he really wanted. Then goes and jumps ship at the first sign of England interest. Suggests he's a two-faced dickhead. If Madrid came in for him in a year's time, he'd probably act the prick to force a move. Comes across as extremely false to me.

It shouldn't be confused with Jack Grealish, who also played for ireland at all the underage levels, but never the senior team, and never did all the performative badge-kissing shite like Rice. When he went to play for England it was very disappointing, but somewhat fair enough. Now Grealish is a dickhead in plenty of other ways, but I don't hold the Ireland thing against him.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 09:47:14 am
I can see how thats annoying. Trying to think of an England equivalent but there isnt really. Zaha maybe but respect his decision, and he was on the fringes for England never did any performative stuff either.
decosabute

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:32:03 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:47:14 am
I can see how thats annoying. Trying to think of an England equivalent but there isnt really. Zaha maybe but respect his decision, and he was on the fringes for England never did any performative stuff either.

It's compounded by the fact that Ireland are abysmal now, and Rice and Grealish would've had a completely transformative effect if they had played for us

England always have good players, so even if it did happen to them, missing out on a couple of players - even very good ones like Rice and Grealish - wouldn't make a huge difference.

But even leaving that to one side, just for the way he carried on, Rice is definitely someone who is hugely disliked in Ireland, and he completely deserves that in my opinion.
ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:46:00 am
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:32:03 am
It's compounded by the fact that Ireland are abysmal now, and Rice and Grealish would've had a completely transformative effect if they had played for us

England always have good players, so even if it did happen to them, missing out on a couple of players - even very good ones like Rice and Grealish - wouldn't make a huge difference.

But even leaving that to one side, just for the way he carried on, Rice is definitely someone who is hugely disliked in Ireland, and he completely deserves that in my opinion.

Think i mentioned before, he sounded like a daft young lad trying to over compensate for the fact he isn't actually Irish. I mean his Up the Ra stuff alone suggests that.

I get why the Irish feel betrayed. Can understand mind you being courted by the country that you are actually born and brought up in, that qualifies for basically every major tournament, must be a big head turner. And i say that as a Scot.

I get his daft boy antics haven't helped him in the slightest here though.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 12:53:40 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:32:03 am
It's compounded by the fact that Ireland are abysmal now, and Rice and Grealish would've had a completely transformative effect if they had played for us

England always have good players, so even if it did happen to them, missing out on a couple of players - even very good ones like Rice and Grealish - wouldn't make a huge difference.

But even leaving that to one side, just for the way he carried on, Rice is definitely someone who is hugely disliked in Ireland, and he completely deserves that in my opinion.

I mean, we got Andy Townsend and Phil Babb back in the 90s, so I guess we're just hurting now the way the English were hurting then.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 01:27:07 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:53:40 pm
I mean, we got Andy Townsend and Phil Babb back in the 90s, so I guess we're just hurting now the way the English were hurting then.

Given we called the likes of Geoff Thomas and Andy Gray (Palace and Spurs?) in midfield, and Carlton Palmer became a stalwart racking up quite a few caps you actually raise a valid point about Townsend! Good job were such a reasonable nation who dont bear grudges.
ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 01:42:40 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:27:07 pm
Given we called the likes of Geoff Thomas and Andy Gray (Palace and Spurs?) in midfield, and Carlton Palmer became a stalwart racking up quite a few caps you actually raise a valid point about Townsend! Good job were such a reasonable nation who dont bear grudges.

Neither do us Scots...i mean we only sing about a battle that happened over 700 years ago! Lets not mention the Old Firm either!
JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 03:07:39 pm
Hope Chelsea smash these diving, play-acting twats.
red_Mark1980

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 03:12:28 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on April 22, 2024, 11:47:37 pm
Deccers is a top lad. Cesc Fabregas ditched his long term girlfriend and childhood sweetheart who travelled with him to london from Spain when they were both teenagers , for a married wag 12years older than him who gave him her number at Nandos. Now thats a c*nt.
As for the Ireland England debate, hes a london boy, Kingston massives, innit.

"Deccers" Christ on a bike
decosabute

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 07:46:19 pm
Their ability to meet opponents who are missing their best player(s) is uncanny. Every single break you could possibly get this season.

- Beat City when they had no Rodri
- Beat us when we had no Szobo, Salah, Nunez, Robertson and a not-anywhere-close-to-fit Trent
- Play Wolves missing several of their best players and with actual children on the bench
- Play Chelsea without their one good player Palmer
- Even Villa were missing half a team when they beat them at the Emirates.

Allied to their own total absence of injury problems, the luck is absolutely unreal.
skipper757

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 08:11:34 pm
All on Spurs, Ange is a Red!

He smashed the Gooners, Ange, Ange
He'll never walk alone he said, Ange, Ange
He put City in the bin
Helped us with a PL win
Ange Postecoglu, Liverpool's secret spy
TheFinalBoss

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 09:22:21 pm
To be honest Trossard was a class signing for Arsenal he's been the driving force for their form in the 2nd half of the season.
JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 09:58:44 pm
Oh do fuck off.

Just getting that in for when the trolls arrive.
MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 10:00:05 pm
Quote from: TheFinalBoss on Yesterday at 09:22:21 pm
To be honest Trossard was a class signing for Arsenal he's been the driving force for their form in the 2nd half of the season.
They dodged a bullet and got a far better player for a fraction of the price.
decosabute

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 10:10:44 pm
Quote from: TheFinalBoss on Yesterday at 09:22:21 pm
To be honest Trossard was a class signing for Arsenal he's been the driving force for their form in the 2nd half of the season.

Yeah, unfortunately you have to say that was a great buy. He's an annoying twat, but would love him if he played for us. His goals are often important ones as well - a bit like Jota for us, only not made of crisps.
decosabute

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 10:14:25 pm
The worst part of Arsenal mauling a Chelsea team whose season finished on Saturday, is that we have to now listen to Legohead tell the entire world a story of how Arsenal have overcome adversity and showed their mental strength. Such a tiresome little gobshite. Enjoy the win, but Chelsea were in postseason pissup mode.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 10:35:08 pm
That was very good.

Odegaard is incredible, like a left footed Bergkamp.

Been waiting 20 years to smash Chelsea. Back where they belong now.
BarryCrocker

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 10:54:20 pm
Theirs to lose now. Would be another Liverpool miracle for us to end up a champions with the form that they and Man City are showing.

y2w902

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:03:08 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:54:20 pm
Theirs to lose now. Would be another Liverpool miracle for us to end up a champions with the form that they and Man City are showing.



Huh? City have it in their hands.
Jimmy Raggatip

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 02:52:19 am
The Irish fans should get over the Rice thing imo. How many players have the Republic nicked from the North for example
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 06:08:54 am
Last night showed what a billion pounds gets you if you dont have the right manager in charge.

Franchise player Mudryk who we were Gazumped to by Todds 90m warchest, against his back up replacement Trossard who cost 25m.

And Declan Rice (half the player Caicedo is) against Caicedo (twice the player Rice is), throw in 110m world cup star Enzo .


We ran rings round them, Id take Cole Palmer off them when he decides he needs to play for a big club for the first time in his career. 

Weve played really well this season , I think overall we have been the best team, but only the table matters.
Still not sure about Havertz, a striker with Odegaard behind him should be getting double figures league goals easy, and that would be us clear at the top and possibly still in CL.

Still work to do for next season but this one is possibly going all the way, we need favours from other teams though, not in our hands.
BigBrainArteta

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 06:13:50 am
And yet. There are still an element of Arsenal and non-Arsenal fans who question whether Arteta should keep his job.

Its tight at the top. Liverpool and Man City are two very good teams each with a very good manager. But Arteta at 42 years old is rolling with them. Yes all Arteta has won is the FA Cup, but like I said, he is 42, not 52. Arteta will win titles. Top manager.

And if we did sack Arteta, we would give ourselves a headache trying to replace him, and at the same time solve a problem at Chelsea or Man United. Because if Arteta were available. Chelsea and United wouldn't hesitate to bin Ten Ag /Poch Poch.
Knight

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:10:00 am
I said Havertz would come good for Arsenal but I thought hed do it as an 8. He seems rather to be a very useful utility player to have around and one capable of chipping in with goals from either midfield or as a 9. His fbref stats are funny. Brilliant attacking numbers for a midfielder but abysmal off the ball ones. Brilliant off the ball numbers for a forward but abysmal attacking numbers. Guessing that demonstrates how much hes flipped between playing as an 8 and playing as a 9 (or false 9, Im not sure how he plays that central forward role). North bank/ other Arsenal fans, hows he done? Whats his longer term role going to be?
