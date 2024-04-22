Last night showed what a billion pounds gets you if you dont have the right manager in charge.
Franchise player Mudryk who we were Gazumped to by Todds 90m warchest, against his back up replacement Trossard who cost 25m.
And Declan Rice (half the player Caicedo is) against Caicedo (twice the player Rice is), throw in 110m world cup star Enzo .
We ran rings round them, Id take Cole Palmer off them when he decides he needs to play for a big club for the first time in his career.
Weve played really well this season , I think overall we have been the best team, but only the table matters.
Still not sure about Havertz, a striker with Odegaard behind him should be getting double figures league goals easy, and that would be us clear at the top and possibly still in CL.
Still work to do for next season but this one is possibly going all the way, we need favours from other teams though, not in our hands.