There is no precedent in Rodgers football teams being good out of possession and of the ball. In 13-14 Liverpool conceded 50 league goals. Its a ridiculous number that is reserved for teams that finish mid table. By contrast our defence this season has been by design. We dont have a keeper bailing us out with amazing saves week to week. We have conceded the less amount of goals simply through tactical training. There have been multiple games were we have conceded no more than 2-3 efforts on goal. We have conceded the least shots in the league. Which is by virtue of how we are set up - by design to limit the number of efforts on our goal. David Raya will win the golden glove, and it will be a very passive golden glove - he hasn't done much to earn it. But



If we swapped Arteta for Rodgers, I would fully expect the floodgates to open and we conceded around 30-40% more goals that we would under Arteta. The idea these two coaches/managers are comparable is comical. If you cant see Arteta is miles ahead, you cant see the wood from the trees. Do people actually watch football or do they just source wikipedia for a cherry pick a stat.



This is why I dont rate Ten Hag or De Zerbi. I watch Man United and Brighton and off the ball they are rubbish. They get played through, passed though, spaces in midfield everywhere, you can say the same about Ange mate at Tottingham. By contrast, Arsenal are the hardest team to score against, the hardest team to get an effort on goal against. We never used to be this team, Arteta has made us this way.



This is why those who think Arsenal should sack Arteta = numpties. You dont sack a 42 year old manager who is showing this much promise. You back him. And im thankful KSG (our FSG) are not irrational and overly emotional, and regardless of what happens this season, Arteta will get a contract extension.



And I'm sure you actually watched all the Liverpool games in the 2013-14 rather than just cherry-picking the goals conceded stat? Why take the uppity 'do you actually watch football?' line rather than just engage in a good-faith hypothetical discussion? Or does your username preclude that?We conceded a lot of goals that season because we played some of the most attacking, exciting football of any PL team. Even then, 9 of those 50 goals came from just three games: the 3-3 Crystal Palace draw (where we over-committed in attack in an effort to improve our goal difference) and two games against Stoke and Cardiff that we won.The other cherry-picked stats are that we scored 101 goals that season, and got 84 points. So if we'd been up against 2022-23 Arsenal managed by the 'miles ahead' Arteta, we'd have beaten you to the title on goal difference. And it's still not outside the realm of possibility that you won't improve on that this season.You clearly value defensive stability and meanness - that's totally valid, and a lot of us are wishing Liverpool had a bit more of that this season. But it's not unreasonable to suggest that a coach who prioritises the other end of the field and has ultimately racked up better career achievements than Arteta thus far might be in the same ballpark as him.All that being said, if I was Arsenal, I wouldn't swap Arteta for Rodgers either, because I think you'd get one great season but Rodgers seems increasingly prone to later-stage meltdowns and you'd be lucky to see out three years with him. Whereas Arteta deserves the chance to continue showing he can keep you near the top.