Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7680 on: Yesterday at 10:46:46 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:01:50 am
Rodgers is brilliant, if you rate him, if you dont, then hes not brilliant.

Anyway, must win today, or its season over and we can talk about Rodgers more.
I dont think anybody sees Rodgers as a brilliant  manager.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7681 on: Yesterday at 10:52:02 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:46:46 am
I dont think anybody sees Rodgers as a brilliant  manager.
same with Arteta, hence the comparisons I guess
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7682 on: Yesterday at 11:01:55 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:52:02 am
same with Arteta, hence the comparisons I guess
Exactly
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7683 on: Yesterday at 11:07:21 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 18, 2024, 03:17:16 pm
Why does Smith-Rowe never get a look-in? He looked to be the real thing a couple of seasons ago. After Odegaard he looks to me to be Arsenal's creative player. I know he had an injury but Arteta does seem hostile to playing him. Will he leave at the end of the season? Is he on a long contract? Should Liverpool consider buying him?

I still think hes hugely a confidence player who needs to use his physicality and realise his level. If you could get him in a side with a manager who can get through to him mentally and show him how good he is he could be sublime. Has his injury issues too from what ive seen but impresses me every time he plays. Glides with the ball snd makes decisive contributions
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7684 on: Yesterday at 12:19:46 pm
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 02:28:47 am
There is no precedent in Rodgers football teams being good out of possession and of the ball. In 13-14 Liverpool conceded 50 league goals. Its a ridiculous number that is reserved for teams that finish mid table. By contrast our defence this season has been by design. We dont have a keeper bailing us out with amazing saves week to week. We have conceded the less amount of goals simply through tactical training. There have been multiple games were we have conceded no more than 2-3 efforts on goal. We have conceded the least shots in the league. Which is by virtue of how we are set up - by design to limit the number of efforts on our goal. David Raya will win the golden glove, and it will be a very passive golden glove - he hasn't done much to earn it. But

If we swapped Arteta for Rodgers, I would fully expect the floodgates to open and we conceded around 30-40% more goals that we would under Arteta. The idea these two coaches/managers are comparable is comical. If you cant see Arteta is miles ahead, you cant see the wood from the trees.  Do people actually watch football or do they just source wikipedia for a cherry pick a stat.

This is why I dont rate Ten Hag or De Zerbi. I watch Man United and Brighton and off the ball they are rubbish. They get played through, passed though, spaces in midfield everywhere, you can say the same about Ange mate at Tottingham. By contrast, Arsenal are the hardest team to score against, the hardest team to get an effort on goal against. We never used to be this team, Arteta has made us this way.

This is why those who think Arsenal should sack Arteta = numpties. You dont sack a 42 year old manager who is showing this much promise. You back him. And im thankful KSG (our FSG) are not irrational and overly emotional, and regardless of what happens this season, Arteta will get a contract extension.

And I'm sure you actually watched all the Liverpool games in the 2013-14 rather than just cherry-picking the goals conceded stat? Why take the uppity 'do you actually watch football?' line rather than just engage in a good-faith hypothetical discussion? Or does your username preclude that?

We conceded a lot of goals that season because we played some of the most attacking, exciting football of any PL team. Even then, 9 of those 50 goals came from just three games: the 3-3 Crystal Palace draw (where we over-committed in attack in an effort to improve our goal difference) and two games against Stoke and Cardiff that we won.

The other cherry-picked stats are that we scored 101 goals that season, and got 84 points. So if we'd been up against 2022-23 Arsenal managed by the 'miles ahead' Arteta, we'd have beaten you to the title on goal difference. And it's still not outside the realm of possibility that you won't improve on that this season.

You clearly value defensive stability and meanness - that's totally valid, and a lot of us are wishing Liverpool had a bit more of that this season. But it's not unreasonable to suggest that a coach who prioritises the other end of the field and has ultimately racked up better career achievements than Arteta thus far might be in the same ballpark as him.

All that being said, if I was Arsenal, I wouldn't swap Arteta for Rodgers either, because I think you'd get one great season but  Rodgers seems increasingly prone to later-stage meltdowns and you'd be lucky to see out three years with him. Whereas Arteta deserves the chance to continue showing he can keep you near the top.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7685 on: Yesterday at 12:27:40 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 12:19:46 pm
And I'm sure you actually watched all the Liverpool games in the 2013-14 rather than just cherry-picking the goals conceded stat? Why take the uppity 'do you actually watch football?' line rather than just engage in a good-faith hypothetical discussion? Or does your username preclude that?

We conceded a lot of goals that season because we played some of the most attacking, exciting football of any PL team. Even then, 9 of those 50 goals came from just three games: the 3-3 Crystal Palace draw (where we over-committed in attack in an effort to improve our goal difference) and two games against Stoke and Cardiff that we won.

The other cherry-picked stats are that we scored 101 goals that season, and got 84 points. So if we'd been up against 2022-23 Arsenal managed by the 'miles ahead' Arteta, we'd have beaten you to the title on goal difference. And it's still not outside the realm of possibility that you won't improve on that this season.

You clearly value defensive stability and meanness - that's totally valid, and a lot of us are wishing Liverpool had a bit more of that this season. But it's not unreasonable to suggest that a coach who prioritises the other end of the field and has ultimately racked up better career achievements than Arteta thus far might be in the same ballpark as him.

All that being said, if I was Arsenal, I wouldn't swap Arteta for Rodgers either, because I think you'd get one great season but  Rodgers seems increasingly prone to later-stage meltdowns and you'd be lucky to see out three years with him. Whereas Arteta deserves the chance to continue showing he can keep you near the top.
he's a troll, best ignored
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7686 on: Yesterday at 02:03:22 pm
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 02:28:47 am
There is no precedent in Rodgers football teams being good out of possession and of the ball. In 13-14 Liverpool conceded 50 league goals. Its a ridiculous number that is reserved for teams that finish mid table. By contrast our defence this season has been by design. We dont have a keeper bailing us out with amazing saves week to week. We have conceded the less amount of goals simply through tactical training. There have been multiple games were we have conceded no more than 2-3 efforts on goal. We have conceded the least shots in the league. Which is by virtue of how we are set up - by design to limit the number of efforts on our goal. David Raya will win the golden glove, and it will be a very passive golden glove - he hasn't done much to earn it. But

If we swapped Arteta for Rodgers, I would fully expect the floodgates to open and we conceded around 30-40% more goals that we would under Arteta. The idea these two coaches/managers are comparable is comical. If you cant see Arteta is miles ahead, you cant see the wood from the trees.  Do people actually watch football or do they just source wikipedia for a cherry pick a stat.

This is why I dont rate Ten Hag or De Zerbi. I watch Man United and Brighton and off the ball they are rubbish. They get played through, passed though, spaces in midfield everywhere, you can say the same about Ange mate at Tottingham. By contrast, Arsenal are the hardest team to score against, the hardest team to get an effort on goal against. We never used to be this team, Arteta has made us this way.

This is why those who think Arsenal should sack Arteta = numpties. You dont sack a 42 year old manager who is showing this much promise. You back him. And im thankful KSG (our FSG) are not irrational and overly emotional, and regardless of what happens this season, Arteta will get a contract extension.

Manchester United conceded 44 goals in 96/97 & won the league. We conceded just 22 goals in 2018/19 & only finished runners up. End of the day it's points that win prizes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7687 on: Yesterday at 02:31:58 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 02:03:22 pm
Manchester United conceded 44 goals in 96/97 & won the league. We conceded just 22 goals in 2018/19 & only finished runners up. End of the day it's points that win prizes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7688 on: Yesterday at 09:44:55 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on April 19, 2024, 07:57:16 pm
Don't mind him, he's the same WUM who thinks Liverpool and Arsenal are interchangeable teams because both teams have the same amount of points. And he also gave us this gem:

As amusing as it is, I can't be bothered engaging with him anymore.

I was being sarcastic, mate dont worry. Hes the biggest wanker Ive ever seen on here. And in this thread in particular that takes some going.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7689 on: Yesterday at 09:54:36 pm
It wasnt pretty, or particularly comfortable, we look out on our feet, but we so badly needed those 3 points.
All of a sudden that chelsea game is a big one now, if we go 4 ahead of city thatll create some pressure for their games in hand. Looked knackered though, but then so did city earlier .
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7690 on: Yesterday at 10:11:11 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:54:36 pm
It wasnt pretty, or particularly comfortable, we look out on our feet, but we so badly needed those 3 points.
All of a sudden that chelsea game is a big one now, if we go 4 ahead of city thatll create some pressure for their games in hand. Looked knackered though, but then so did city earlier .

4 points clear, would they have two games in hand?

Stand by for all the tragic how will I explain to my grandkids Arsenal didnt win the League? shite posts in the weeks ahead!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7691 on: Yesterday at 10:20:10 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:11:11 pm
4 points clear, would they have two games in hand?

Stand by for all the tragic how will I explain to my grandkids Arsenal didnt win the League? shite posts in the weeks ahead!

They will have 2 games in hand. Theyre clear favourites, but didnt look good today either. All three teams at the top look like theyre running on fumes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7692 on: Yesterday at 10:48:23 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:20:10 pm
They will have 2 games in hand. Theyre clear favourites, but didnt look good today either. All three teams at the top look like theyre running on fumes.

Thats true. Anyone with legs can trouble all three of us Id say. You were fortunate today that Wolves had so many out. Good time to score though and once you got ahead the win felt very likely from our point of view. Fair play, all you can do at this stage.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7693 on: Yesterday at 11:50:32 pm
Wolves had an XG of 0.14. Another robust defensive performance to add to the long list. Although it makes it more bewildering that Zinchenko played against Villa. Most Arsenal fans are fed up with Zinchenko and correctly say we have outgrown him. Arteta has drilled a strong defensive unit, but he needs to nix this belief Zinchenko is some kind of ace card.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7694 on: Yesterday at 11:55:20 pm
Think some people are going to soon on the Arteta cant get them over the line stuff considering theyre still very, very much in this race. Thats a massive win for them tonight.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7695 on: Today at 12:01:12 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:55:20 pm
Think some people are going to soon on the Arteta cant get them over the line stuff considering theyre still very, very much in this race. Thats a massive win for them tonight.

Is it? I had t heard of about half of the Wolves team. Three points is three points and thats all that matters at this stage. Theyre favourites to finish above us given our recent performances but I think Spurs will do the
. But maybe theyll do City too and become our new best friends.
