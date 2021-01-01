How much did the Liverpool squad cost to assemble, and how much did the Arsenal squad cost to assemble? Because I bet there isnt much difference in how much both squads actually cost.



Where Liverpool have done better than Arsenal is selling. They had assets that they could or were forced to sell. Arsenal didnt really have that to the same level. Most of their main assets were all ageing on big contracts that they had to release.



According to a planet football article I saw on it from this year, Arsenal's cost around £720m, while Liverpool's cost £660m. So the difference isn't huge to be fair.But like I always say on here, what rankles with me is that we earned being able to spend what we did - not necessarily just by selling players, but also by doing well and building the success from 2016-2019. And we're a bigger club than Arsenal to start with.For years and years, Arsenal did zilch in the league, didn't qualify for the CL, spent fortunes on shite that ended up going for very little, and yet suddenly here they are outspending us constantly. Now linked with Isak and Oliseh for probably £160m without selling anyone.I know you always argue that it's a different approach from the owners - the Kroenkes are happy to go for it a bit, while FSG are much more run to a formula designed to break even and not take risks. And that's all fine to say, but it doesn't half feel a bit unfair to be constantly overpowered in the market by a team who were shite for years while we were getting everything right.