Rodgers and Arteta do have some similarities: both seem like decent coaches, both lack charisma and come across as thin-skinned, and neither look like they have what it takes to get an elite team across the finish line on the biggest stages.



Rodgers has had the higher highs, but Arteta has so far avoided the latter season meltdowns that Rodgers had at both Liverpool and Leicester after a couple of seasons (and the latter pretty much getting Leicester relegated is a pretty significant black mark).



Then again, Arteta did get unprecedented power to reshape the Arsenal squad regardless of the financial implications, bombing out big players not long after they were handed lucrative contracts (which ultimately was the right decision, in fairness), whereas Rodgers - thankfully, from my POV - never had that level of control and was constantly jostling with the 'committee'.



Ultimately, I wouldn't want either of them anywhere near Liverpool, and I think it'd be very interesting to see how this Arsenal squad did under a different manager, because for my money it's a pretty handy squad that would win the league under Klopp and is maybe only a goalscorer and goalkeeper away from being pretty formidable regardless.



