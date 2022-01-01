So we're interchangeable because we're level on points, then you go on and list all the reasons Liverpool is different. Can't be both.



I don't know where we'll end up next year. I'd say the same if Klopp was still in charge. Teams change, players come and go and we have to adapt to those changes every single season. Either we get better, get worse, or stay the same. This isn't a stagnant computer game where nothing changes, even if it appears nothing has changed. The problem appears to be -to those of us on the outside of Arsenal- that Arteta has had multiple chances to take you to the next level and hasn't. There is no 'next level' with Amorim. We've already won the league. We've won Champions League. What is the next level for Liverpool? Do I think or expect Amorim to win us every title, every trophy (which is the only way he'd take Liverpool to the next level)? No. I hope he sustains. I hope he deals with the changes that inevitably happen and continues to have us challenging. But, if after 5 years of rebuild and £500m spent we find ourselves failing time and time again, I would also hope our owners would understand we need a different manager.



And to answer your question, I expect us to battle for top 4 next year. But I also think we'll finish above Arsenal. So you tell me where that puts your team.



But Amorim is inheriting a Liverpool team that will have the season before, won/challenged for the title. Arteta took over Arsenal when we were in 11th place the league in December, and hadn't been in the top 4 for the past three seasons. Amorim is coming into a much better space than Arteta.Thats why I give Arteta some good faith in at least the first two full years, as he inherited a shit show with rubbish players on stupid wages. Fans like to gaslight on Unai Emery and say we should never have sacked him, yet they dont know Emery signed Pepe, convinced the club to give insane wages to keep Ozil and PEA (who in turn, took the piss once they signed the contract). Emery loaded up with 'problem' players like Torriera, Ghendouzi. We basically had a squad full of pisstakers. This is why I got triggered when you suggested Arsenal would be better off with Emery than Arteta. Because Arteta spent the first two years cleaning the shit stains Emery left. Arteta convinced the club to terminate the contracts of Ozil and PEA. Arteta sold players like Torriera, Ghendouzi on the cheap simply to get rid of them. Arteta ushered in new standards and a new culture. Arteta raised the standards. Not that Spanish prick currently at Villa.So whilst Arteta has been here 4 and a half seasons. the first two he spent on the cleanup. The first season I felt he really had a squad molded in his own image was the 21-22 team, where we finished 5th. Bult around a teenage Saka, Martinelli and a newly signed Odegaard. That was the year we got rid of PEA and Arteta basically said no more piss take. The next season was 22-23 were we competed for the title to everyone surprise. And now where we are again. deep into the season, level with Klopp, and two of Pep.If we sacked Arteta, and he went to Chelsea or Man United. He would have them competing for the league inside 24 months.Arsenal fans who want Arteta out, and just like the French who collaborated with their invaders in the early 1940's. They are saboteurs.