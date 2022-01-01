« previous next »
Not a single comment about that final corner from Saka? I literally said to my wife that he looked as nervous as someone taking a last minute penalty and would scuff it, and he did. Finally laying to rest the ghost of Iago Aspas 2014.

Wasn't in the bitter camp of wanting them to go out, actually think Liverpool's only chance of winning the league rested on Arsenal and City meeting in the semi.
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 02:44:13 pm
Is Arteta popular with the Arsenal players?

He's got the same over-the-top intensity as Guardiola that I can imagine players actually find offputting - but the likes of De Bruyne and Rodri are willing to put up with it because unfortunately Guardiola gets them the big trophies.

Arteta hasn't yet shown he can be in the same bracket, and it's hard to imagine him commanding much loyalty among the players. It'd be interesting to see if Saliba or Odegaard start to look elsewhere, particularly if they fall short again next season, or if Arteta would get the boot before that happens.

The problem the players are going to find is that they're unlikely to get the wages elsewhere that they are at Arsenal. They've paid some pretty eye-watering wages to players who are young and haven't achieved anything. Its a very risky approach. I think we managed very well in the last 5/6 years by giving very incentivised contracts to players in their prime, so only paid really big if we were successful. Arsenal don't seem to have done that, just paid very big money for young players who are soon going to be knocking on the managers door asking for another pay rise.

I guess positively its hard to see who could afford those players. I don't think Real or Abu Dhabi would particularly want any of them, and from there you've got clubs who tend not to pay too vast sums or cant afford to (Barca). Maybe PSG I guess, and I wouldnt be surprised to see some heads turned by the Saudis.
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 02:47:17 pm
Not a single comment about that final corner from Saka? I literally said to my wife that he looked as nervous as someone taking a last minute penalty and would scuff it, and he did. Finally laying to rest the ghost of Iago Aspas 2014.

Wasn't in the bitter camp of wanting them to go out, actually think Liverpool's only chance of winning the league rested on Arsenal and City meeting in the semi.

I hate it when that happens, just beat the first man, thats all you have to do. His corners have been excellent this season though so cant complain too much, but that was frustrating.
Why does Smith-Rowe never get a look-in? He looked to be the real thing a couple of seasons ago. After Odegaard he looks to me to be Arsenal's creative player. I know he had an injury but Arteta does seem hostile to playing him. Will he leave at the end of the season? Is he on a long contract? Should Liverpool consider buying him?
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 02:47:17 pm
Not a single comment about that final corner from Saka? I literally said to my wife that he looked as nervous as someone taking a last minute penalty and would scuff it, and he did. Finally laying to rest the ghost of Iago Aspas 2014.

Wasn't in the bitter camp of wanting them to go out, actually think Liverpool's only chance of winning the league rested on Arsenal and City meeting in the semi.

Yeah, it was shite. I wasn't a fan of the quickly taken free kick that led to the corner either, the position was almost ideal for an Odegaard effort.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:17:16 pm
Why does Smith-Rowe never get a look-in? He looked to be the real thing a couple of seasons ago. After Odegaard he looks to me to be Arsenal's creative player. I know he had an injury but Arteta does seem hostile to playing him. Will he leave at the end of the season? Is he on a long contract? Should Liverpool consider buying him?

The drop off from Odegaard to smith rowe is too big, weve had too many big games recently, he started against luton at home and did well but its a tough one right now, especially when the team was winning every week.
Id sell him, he ll be 100% ffp profit as hes homegrown, and I dont think hes quite at the top level even if a decent premier league player .
I don't think I appreciated that 5 foot 5 inch tall Raya came up for the last corner.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 03:39:47 pm
Yeah, it was shite. I wasn't a fan of the quickly taken free kick that led to the corner either, the position was almost ideal for an Odegaard effort.



Man, if I was an Arsenal supporter, I would've lost my shit at that free kick. Given your prolific scoring record from set pieces, that was a ridiculous decision to take a low percentage chance like that.
Quote from: steampie on Yesterday at 03:49:19 pm
Man, if I was an Arsenal supporter, I would've lost my shit at that free kick. Given your prolific scoring record from set pieces, that was a ridiculous decision to take a low percentage chance like that.

Especially given the ball was played in to White wasnt it?
Not that Arsenal's forwards are the deadliest finishers, but it would have been a more defensible choice if it was one of them rather than a guy who averages a goal a season.
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 04:00:56 pm
Especially given the ball was played in to White wasnt it?
Not that Arsenal's forwards are the deadliest finishers, but it would have been a more defensible choice if it was one of them rather than a guy who averages a goal a season.
Isnt White a £70M player tho? He must be really really good.
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 02:45:46 am
Is this an admission you dont expect to compete next year under Amorim? As your saying Arteta should be replaced so Arsenal can go to 'the next level'. Yet your ok with Amorim - you not expecting to go to the 'next level' under Amorim. Sure you could say you have been there with Klopp, but thats the past. Is it not the intention of Liverpool to sustain results under the new manager and not 'drift way' like you did in the 1990's, like we did for 7 years out the CL, like Chelsea and Man United now.  It really sounds like you've resigned yourself to not expecting to compete for the league next year & erhaps expect Liverpool to settle into a top 4 battle. You tell me.

And yes, Arsenal and Liverpool are interchangeable in this moment. We are literally level on points. However where we differ, is you are losing your manager, the possibility of a Salah exit this summer is very real, and VVD will turn 33 in July. Whereas we will not lose our manager, and we dont have concern around player exists that could destabilize the club, we dont have any key players turning 33. Thats why I asked if you think Liverpool would finish above Arsenal next year. As if Arteta is such a soft touch, why shouldnt Liverpool finish above Arsenal?



So we're interchangeable because we're level on points, then you go on and list all the reasons Liverpool is different. Can't be both.

I don't know where we'll end up next year. I'd say the same if Klopp was still in charge. Teams change, players come and go and we have to adapt to those changes every single season. Either we get better, get worse, or stay the same. This isn't a stagnant computer game where nothing changes, even if it appears nothing has changed. The problem appears to be -to those of us on the outside of Arsenal- that Arteta has had multiple chances to take you to the next level and hasn't. There is no 'next level' with Amorim. We've already won the league. We've won Champions League. What is the next level for Liverpool? Do I think or expect Amorim to win us every title, every trophy (which is the only way he'd take Liverpool to the next level)? No. I hope he sustains. I hope he deals with the changes that inevitably happen and continues to have us challenging. But, if after 5 years of rebuild and £500m spent we find ourselves failing time and time again, I would also hope our owners would understand we need a different manager.

And to answer your question, I expect us to battle for top 4 next year. But I also think we'll finish above Arsenal. So you tell me where that puts your team.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:05:52 pm
Isnt White a £70M player tho? He must be really really good.

75
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:44:11 pm
Surprised youre not in for him, missing a trick there.
He's be chased out quicker than you could say, Hodgson.
Quote from: steampie on Yesterday at 03:49:19 pm
Man, if I was an Arsenal supporter, I would've lost my shit at that free kick. Given your prolific scoring record from set pieces, that was a ridiculous decision to take a low percentage chance like that.

Looking for their Origi/Trent moment. We've been creating magic since super sub against St. Étienne. Arsenal's greatest European cup moment lasted 2 minutes after Walcott scored at Anfield.
Quote from: MoSzizlak on Yesterday at 05:11:17 pm
Looking for their Origi/Trent moment. We've been creating magic since super sub against St. Étienne. Arsenal's greatest European cup moment lasted 2 minutes after Walcott scored at Anfield.

Adebayor scored it (and then did a cringy dance).
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 04:26:43 pm
So we're interchangeable because we're level on points, then you go on and list all the reasons Liverpool is different. Can't be both.

I don't know where we'll end up next year. I'd say the same if Klopp was still in charge. Teams change, players come and go and we have to adapt to those changes every single season. Either we get better, get worse, or stay the same. This isn't a stagnant computer game where nothing changes, even if it appears nothing has changed. The problem appears to be -to those of us on the outside of Arsenal- that Arteta has had multiple chances to take you to the next level and hasn't. There is no 'next level' with Amorim. We've already won the league. We've won Champions League. What is the next level for Liverpool? Do I think or expect Amorim to win us every title, every trophy (which is the only way he'd take Liverpool to the next level)? No. I hope he sustains. I hope he deals with the changes that inevitably happen and continues to have us challenging. But, if after 5 years of rebuild and £500m spent we find ourselves failing time and time again, I would also hope our owners would understand we need a different manager.

And to answer your question, I expect us to battle for top 4 next year. But I also think we'll finish above Arsenal. So you tell me where that puts your team.

But Amorim is inheriting a Liverpool team that will have the season before, won/challenged for the title. Arteta took over Arsenal when we were in 11th place the league in December, and hadn't been in the top 4 for the past three seasons. Amorim is coming into a much better space than Arteta.

Thats why I give Arteta some good faith in at least the first two full years, as he inherited a shit show with rubbish players on stupid wages. Fans like to gaslight on Unai Emery and say we should never have sacked him, yet they dont know Emery signed Pepe, convinced the club to give insane wages to keep Ozil and PEA (who in turn, took the piss once they signed the contract). Emery loaded up with 'problem' players like Torriera, Ghendouzi. We basically had a squad full of pisstakers. This is why I got triggered when you suggested Arsenal would be better off with Emery than Arteta. Because Arteta spent the first two years cleaning the shit stains Emery left. Arteta convinced the club to terminate the contracts of Ozil and PEA. Arteta sold players like Torriera, Ghendouzi on the cheap simply to get rid of them. Arteta ushered in new standards and a new culture. Arteta raised the standards. Not that Spanish prick currently at Villa.

So whilst Arteta has been here 4 and a half seasons. the first two he spent on the cleanup. The first season I felt he really had a squad molded in his own image was the 21-22 team, where we finished 5th. Bult around a teenage Saka, Martinelli and a newly signed Odegaard. That was the year we got rid of PEA and Arteta basically said no more piss take. The next season was 22-23 were we competed for the title to everyone surprise. And now where we are again. deep into the season, level with Klopp, and two of Pep.

If we sacked Arteta, and he went to Chelsea or Man United. He would have them competing for the league inside 24 months.

Arsenal fans who want Arteta out, and just like the French who collaborated with their invaders in the early 1940's. They are saboteurs.

Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 01:46:50 am
But Amorim is inheriting a Liverpool team that will have the season before, won/challenged for the title. Arteta took over Arsenal when we were in 11th place the league in December, and hadn't been in the top 4 for the past three seasons. Amorim is coming into a much better space than Arteta.

Thats why I give Arteta some good faith in at least the first two full years, as he inherited a shit show with rubbish players on stupid wages. Fans like to gaslight on Unai Emery and say we should never have sacked him, yet they dont know Emery signed Pepe, convinced the club to give insane wages to keep Ozil and PEA (who in turn, took the piss once they signed the contract). Emery loaded up with 'problem' players like Torriera, Ghendouzi. We basically had a squad full of pisstakers. This is why I got triggered when you suggested Arsenal would be better off with Emery than Arteta. Because Arteta spent the first two years cleaning the shit stains Emery left. Arteta convinced the club to terminate the contracts of Ozil and PEA. Arteta sold players like Torriera, Ghendouzi on the cheap simply to get rid of them. Arteta ushered in new standards and a new culture. Arteta raised the standards. Not that Spanish prick currently at Villa.

So whilst Arteta has been here 4 and a half seasons. the first two he spent on the cleanup. The first season I felt he really had a squad molded in his own image was the 21-22 team, where we finished 5th. Bult around a teenage Saka, Martinelli and a newly signed Odegaard. That was the year we got rid of PEA and Arteta basically said no more piss take. The next season was 22-23 were we competed for the title to everyone surprise. And now where we are again. deep into the season, level with Klopp, and two of Pep.

If we sacked Arteta, and he went to Chelsea or Man United. He would have them competing for the league inside 24 months.

Arsenal fans who want Arteta out, and just like the French who collaborated with their invaders in the early 1940's. They are saboteurs.



I've suspected for a while that this was a troll/sock puppet account, but now I'm certain of it.  :lmao
