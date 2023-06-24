Never said Liverpool would. I'm saying, a different CV is required for a team that needs to sustain and rebuild than it is for a team looking to get to that next level. Trying to make this a debate about why Liverpool didn't get the manager to replace Klopp that people think Arsenal should get to replace Arteta is coming from the wrong starting point. Liverpool doesn't need the same manager that Arsenal do. Unless you think Liverpool and Arsenal are interchangeable?



Is this an admission you dont expect to compete next year under Amorim? As your saying Arteta should be replaced so Arsenal can go to 'the next level'. Yet your ok with Amorim - you not expecting to go to the 'next level' under Amorim. Sure you could say you have been there with Klopp, but thats the past. Is it not the intention of Liverpool to sustain results under the new manager and not 'drift way' like you did in the 1990's, like we did for 7 years out the CL, like Chelsea and Man United now. It really sounds like you've resigned yourself to not expecting to compete for the league next year & erhaps expect Liverpool to settle into a top 4 battle. You tell me.And yes, Arsenal and Liverpool are interchangeable in this moment. We are literally level on points. However where we differ, is you are losing your manager, the possibility of a Salah exit this summer is very real, and VVD will turn 33 in July. Whereas we will not lose our manager, and we dont have concern around player exists that could destabilize the club, we dont have any key players turning 33. Thats why I asked if you think Liverpool would finish above Arsenal next year. As if Arteta is such a soft touch, why shouldnt Liverpool finish above Arsenal?