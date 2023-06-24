« previous next »
There's the Arsenal we know. Proper chokers! ;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7521 on: Today at 01:41:34 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 12:00:11 am
You think Liverpool under Amorim can finish above Arsenal next season? I would be surprised if that happened.

Never said Liverpool would. I'm saying, a different CV is required for a team that needs to sustain and rebuild than it is for a team looking to get to that next level. Trying to make this a debate about why Liverpool didn't get the manager to replace Klopp that people think Arsenal should get to replace Arteta is coming from the wrong starting point. Liverpool doesn't need the same manager that Arsenal do. Unless you think Liverpool and Arsenal are interchangeable?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7522 on: Today at 01:46:26 am »
Arteta: Really gutted dressing room. We are disappointed. I cannot find the right words to leave them.

Really? You dont know what to say? Cant see Klopp ever finding himself in that situation. Arsenal still have a league title still to fight for and Legohead cant find anything to say his team to motivate them. Terrible management.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7523 on: Today at 02:06:23 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:46:26 am
Arteta: Really gutted dressing room. We are disappointed. I cannot find the right words to leave them.

Really? You dont know what to say? Cant see Klopp ever finding himself in that situation. Arsenal still have a league title still to fight for and Legohead cant find anything to say his team to motivate them. Terrible management.



That's because he used up all his words in one of the numerous mid game huddles during the "injury" breaks.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7524 on: Today at 02:23:17 am »
Well well , just woke up to see the city result. Cheered me up a bit.

We didnt deserve to win over the 2 legs bayern were better. We played some good stuff and had our moments but not enough cutting edge upfront. Was nice to be back at the big stage, but work to do for next season.

Need to get back to winning ways Saturday or season over.

Bayern Dortmund CL final at Wembley, seen that one before.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7525 on: Today at 02:26:38 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:13:27 pm
Does that every single time. Its like he thinks he can feign an injury and people will think "oh look at him, that's the reason he was shit and a diving little tube"
That's precisely why he does it imo. Not like the media will ever criticise him but even more reason for them not to say anything now, because he is allegedly not fit  ;)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7526 on: Today at 02:45:46 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 01:41:34 am
Never said Liverpool would. I'm saying, a different CV is required for a team that needs to sustain and rebuild than it is for a team looking to get to that next level. Trying to make this a debate about why Liverpool didn't get the manager to replace Klopp that people think Arsenal should get to replace Arteta is coming from the wrong starting point. Liverpool doesn't need the same manager that Arsenal do. Unless you think Liverpool and Arsenal are interchangeable?

Is this an admission you dont expect to compete next year under Amorim? As your saying Arteta should be replaced so Arsenal can go to 'the next level'. Yet your ok with Amorim - you not expecting to go to the 'next level' under Amorim. Sure you could say you have been there with Klopp, but thats the past. Is it not the intention of Liverpool to sustain results under the new manager and not 'drift way' like you did in the 1990's, like we did for 7 years out the CL, like Chelsea and Man United now.  It really sounds like you've resigned yourself to not expecting to compete for the league next year & erhaps expect Liverpool to settle into a top 4 battle. You tell me.

And yes, Arsenal and Liverpool are interchangeable in this moment. We are literally level on points. However where we differ, is you are losing your manager, the possibility of a Salah exit this summer is very real, and VVD will turn 33 in July. Whereas we will not lose our manager, and we dont have concern around player exists that could destabilize the club, we dont have any key players turning 33. Thats why I asked if you think Liverpool would finish above Arsenal next year. As if Arteta is such a soft touch, why shouldnt Liverpool finish above Arsenal?

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7527 on: Today at 04:38:11 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 02:45:46 am
Is this an admission you dont expect to compete next year under Amorim? As your saying Arteta should be replaced so Arsenal can go to 'the next level'. Yet your ok with Amorim - you not expecting to go to the 'next level' under Amorim. Sure you could say you have been there with Klopp, but thats the past. Is it not the intention of Liverpool to sustain results under the new manager and not 'drift way' like you did in the 1990's, like we did for 7 years out the CL, like Chelsea and Man United now.  It really sounds like you've resigned yourself to not expecting to compete for the league next year & erhaps expect Liverpool to settle into a top 4 battle. You tell me.

And yes, Arsenal and Liverpool are interchangeable in this moment. We are literally level on points. However where we differ, is you are losing your manager, the possibility of a Salah exit this summer is very real, and VVD will turn 33 in July. Whereas we will not lose our manager, and we dont have concern around player exists that could destabilize the club, we dont have any key players turning 33. Thats why I asked if you think Liverpool would finish above Arsenal next year. As if Arteta is such a soft touch, why shouldnt Liverpool finish above Arsenal?

Of the two teams only Liverpool remain in a meaningful European competition so Liverpool shades it somewhat.

Liverpool exists to win trophies. Whoever the new manager is - I accept it is probably not Amorim - this will be impressed on them or they will know it from their previous associations with the club. So that is the expectation. They will also be following a league/carabao/europa treble (challenging) campaign.

Arsenals expectations on the other hand are (anecdotally) less ambitious. Ive told TNB the evolution has been wonderful to see and I stand by it, it just be brilliant. But Arsenal for me just doesnt have the global expectation to win things that characterises LFC. In many ways, this is a both a benefit and a curse.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7528 on: Today at 04:55:22 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 04:38:11 am
Of the two teams only Liverpool remain in a meaningful European competition so Liverpool shades it somewhat.

Liverpool exists to win trophies. Whoever the new manager is - I accept it is probably not Amorim - this will be impressed on them or they will know it from their previous associations with the club. So that is the expectation. They will also be following a league/carabao/europa treble (challenging) campaign.

Arsenals expectations on the other hand are (anecdotally) less ambitious. Ive told TNB the evolution has been wonderful to see and I stand by it, it just be brilliant. But Arsenal for me just doesnt have the global expectation to win things that characterises LFC. In many ways, this is a both a benefit and a curse.

So Amorim will face Real Madrid type pressure when he arrives? I think not. I think he will be shown a lot of latitude.

Sacking a manager is not a sign of ambition. Sacking a manager is a strategic decision.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7529 on: Today at 05:24:42 am »
I know he's still young, but I don't think Saka is as good as made out.
Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7530 on: Today at 05:58:45 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 10:59:59 pm
Complete nonsense. They are where they are because of Arteta. And sure, spending a lot of money has helped, but there's plenty of other teams who do that as well without the same results.

I think they are punching well above their weight based on the quality of their team. How many players would you take from them to start for us, for example? I'm saying three or four max.

Being totally honest about the team, this is where I see us. When you get to this level, you tend to need to be a well coached team, but where are our match winners, our difference makers at the top end of the pitch. Im not sure we are there yet. Teams we are up against have players like Mbappe, Kane, Salah, Vinicius, Haaland. We have Jesus and Havertz. Sometimes it feels like going into a gun fight with a knife. Saka and Martinelli are good, maybe very good, but looking at it without rose tinted glasses, they arent elite yet, certainly not in current form. A not fully fit Sane was the difference maker both legs.

We arent a team without flaws, we have an issue at left back, we need a long terms Rice partner, and Im not convinced by the goalkeeper. But how we deal with that top end of the pitch will probably be the difference between turning us from nearly men, into a team that can actually get over the line in these games, and might well end up being what defines Artetas Arsenal.
