You think Liverpool under Amorim can finish above Arsenal next season? I would be surprised if that happened.



Never said Liverpool would. I'm saying, a different CV is required for a team that needs to sustain and rebuild than it is for a team looking to get to that next level. Trying to make this a debate about why Liverpool didn't get the manager to replace Klopp that people think Arsenal should get to replace Arteta is coming from the wrong starting point. Liverpool doesn't need the same manager that Arsenal do. Unless you think Liverpool and Arsenal are interchangeable?