Is Rice not a holding midfielder? Partey? or you are talking about depth?



How many left backs do Arsenal want?



We basically need a Jorginho / Partey replacement with legs. Someone that can play through the lines. I don't know if you want to call it a 6 or an 8, because i think in our system they can dovetail depending on the game situation, as long as both midfielders compliment each other. Zubimendi seems mentioned a lot. Your lad Mac Alister would have probably been a great partner for Rice.Left back has been a bit of a shitshow this season. We have the numbers, but none of the fit one's are ideal. As TNB says, the feeling is that's why Timber was purchased, he should be able to defend better than Zinchenko, but build better than Kiwior or Tomiyasu. However, he's another one that's a centre back by trade, so it remained to be seen how he did there long term, never mind coming off the back of an ACL injury.And yeah, still looking for that reliable goalscorer. Jesus knee is a real worry, and he isn't it anyway. Havertz has done well up there, but he isn't it either. As much as he is still a good player to have in the squad, i dont think he's 'the answer' either, so in terms of fee and wages, that's a bit disappointing still. We lack pace at times as well with no Marinelli, don't really have a threat in behind at all.