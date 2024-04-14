a) its Guardiola, not Pep. Hes a prick of a man, a cheat as a player and a manager, no need to pander to him with nicknames. None of us are so lazy as not to be able to type his surname.



b) Daunting? No. The PL is a shitshow. Its great to win cups, games, a title, whatever. But if you dont, also not really that big a deal. Granted, Im too old these days to give much of a shit, been there done that.



As for Emery, like with Wenger at the end, Arsenal fans seemed to be very disrespectful and twattish towards him. Just a genuinely terrible fanbase as was witnessed again at the weekend.



Arsenal fans actually mostly liked Emery, dont think many have a bad word to say about him, he became a guy that was poked fun at by the media and other fans in general. The Good Ebening memes still do the rounds of various fan bases.Hes a very good coach, especially if you want to go far and progress in a European competition, that seems to be his niche. However, at the likes of Villa, Sevilla and Villarreal, he can choose to concentrate on them at the end of a season and let the league form slip. Im not sure you get away with that at a top club. He done it at Arsenal and we won 1 out of the last 5 games and missed out on top 4 by a point to Spurs. That was the start of his downfall from which he never really recovered. He had 1 win in 5 league games for Villa before the Arsenal game, but in between good Conference League performances . Its what he does.