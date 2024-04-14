« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 181 182 183 184 185 [186]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 299755 times)

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7400 on: April 14, 2024, 07:40:09 pm »
Villa deserved it, resting their best players at city worked for them today.
We still lack a goalscorer. Been a very good season but ultimately the cheats will prosper again.
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,340
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7401 on: April 14, 2024, 07:48:22 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on April 14, 2024, 07:40:09 pm
Villa deserved it, resting their best players at city worked for them today.
We still lack a goalscorer. Been a very good season but ultimately the cheats will prosper again.
Arteta: If one result is going to block us, that then we are not strong enough.

If you want to win titles, when you have this moment you have to stand up."

In any other league in the world if you won the number of games in a row that we did, you would be six or eight points clear."

That is not the case here. That is the challenge."
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,993
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7402 on: April 14, 2024, 07:49:12 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on April 14, 2024, 07:40:09 pm
Villa deserved it, resting their best players at city worked for them today.
We still lack a goalscorer. Been a very good season but ultimately the cheats will prosper again.

So they won as they rested players at City ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7403 on: April 14, 2024, 07:51:32 pm »
There are worse things about our spectacular fuckup earlier, but one annoying side-effect I didn't anticipate was not being able to properly enjoy Arsenal's attempt at out-doing us.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,746
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7404 on: April 14, 2024, 07:56:35 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on April 14, 2024, 07:48:22 pm
Arteta: If one result is going to block us, that then we are not strong enough.

If you want to win titles, when you have this moment you have to stand up."

In any other league in the world if you won the number of games in a row that we did, you would be six or eight points clear."

That is not the case here. That is the challenge."

Or, say, if you get 98 points in a season
Logged

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,596
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7405 on: April 14, 2024, 07:59:27 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on April 14, 2024, 07:40:09 pm
Villa deserved it, resting their best players at city worked for them today.
We still lack a goalscorer. Been a very good season but ultimately the cheats will prosper again.

Surprised youd throw the towel in after one setback. I hope we still believe we can win it, and youve got the GD advantage.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7406 on: April 14, 2024, 08:33:05 pm »
Quote from: Redley on April 14, 2024, 07:59:27 pm
Surprised youd throw the towel in after one setback. I hope we still believe we can win it, and youve got the GD advantage.

Fine line between belief and delusion.
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 997
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7407 on: April 14, 2024, 08:40:54 pm »
Seems both sets of fans can have a good cry together in this thread.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,297
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7408 on: April 14, 2024, 08:41:07 pm »
It'sa good thing this lad is pretty decent at footie.  ;D

Quote
Declan Rice:

If you can't win games of football, don't lose.
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,340
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7409 on: April 14, 2024, 08:48:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 14, 2024, 08:41:07 pm
It'sa good thing this lad is pretty decent at footie.  ;D
I think you removed the full quote? The context was at this stage of the season, winning is important?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,297
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7410 on: April 14, 2024, 08:49:50 pm »
That's what came up on my timeline mate.  ;D
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,340
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7411 on: April 14, 2024, 08:50:15 pm »
Logged

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,961
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7412 on: April 14, 2024, 08:59:57 pm »
Well Arsenal, welcome to our nightmare.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7413 on: April 14, 2024, 09:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on April 14, 2024, 07:48:22 pm
Arteta: If one result is going to block us, that then we are not strong enough.

If you want to win titles, when you have this moment you have to stand up."

In any other league in the world if you won the number of games in a row that we did, you would be six or eight points clear."

That is not the case here. That is the challenge."

The 3rd quote he isnt wrong is he and this is what most LFC and now you guys are finding out about these the days of drawing a game in the run in is like a loss that ISNT NORMAL is it ?

All you hear is Abu City have raised the bar no theyve made it boring and without Klopp this would be 7 on the spin for these c*nts.
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,678
  • YNWA
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7414 on: April 14, 2024, 09:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 14, 2024, 06:23:14 pm
Is this game being played behind closed doors?

Let me guess, they emptied the stadium en mass as per last year instead of supporting their team?

Quote from: Bullet500 on April 14, 2024, 06:44:38 pm
Again, to most it only started to matter when their team somewhat got close and lost out.

Yeah, like your shit fans.
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,678
  • YNWA
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7415 on: April 14, 2024, 09:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on April 14, 2024, 06:57:23 pm
Again depends. If one wasn't too happy about them winning the first time particularly because of financial doping / sportswashing, I can understand.

Sure, you could appreciate some late drama and Utd losing out. But that's the limit.

Most didn't care then.

I just want you to know, that although you and your snideness (and the snideness of other fans of your club on here) might be tolerated by others, a lot of us see you for what you are.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,609
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7416 on: April 14, 2024, 09:29:43 pm »
I have to say the atmosphere was crap for our game today but at least our fans stayed until the end. That was embarrassing from Arsenal.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,809
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7417 on: April 14, 2024, 09:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on April 14, 2024, 09:29:43 pm
I have to say the atmosphere was crap for our game today but at least our fans stayed until the end. That was embarrassing from Arsenal.

Do you think the fans thinking it's an easy game transfers onto the pitch? I'm thinking more about us and our last three games.  Before the game I think most fans were at least quietly confident of a win.
Not sure if Arsenal fans would be quite as confident ahead of their Villa game (given the strength of the opposition).
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,340
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7418 on: April 14, 2024, 09:50:32 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on April 14, 2024, 09:26:04 pm
I just want you to know, that although you and your snideness (and the snideness of other fans of your club on here) might be tolerated by others, a lot of us see you for what you are.
yep, found one of those. :D
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,022
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7419 on: April 14, 2024, 10:07:53 pm »
I told you their legs would go.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7420 on: April 14, 2024, 10:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on April 14, 2024, 09:50:32 pm
yep, found one of those. :D
Im bet you comment on BBC sport HYS dont you? You just seem like one of them.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,370
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7421 on: April 14, 2024, 10:43:21 pm »
Quote from: kesey on April 14, 2024, 10:07:53 pm
I told you their legs would go.

No doubt. Its citys legs were all waiting to go  :-\
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 604
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7422 on: April 15, 2024, 12:06:50 am »
Quote from: kesey on April 14, 2024, 10:07:53 pm
I told you their legs would go.
So have ours though, unfortunately.
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,901
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7423 on: April 15, 2024, 12:17:55 am »
I know I'm late to this party, but goddamn, Arsenal. You can't fuck it up when we're fucking up, too. 115 has a clear run at the title now.
Logged

Offline BigBrainArteta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7424 on: Yesterday at 04:17:58 am »
Quote from: mattD on April 14, 2024, 06:56:29 pm
I think Emery would do better with this squad. They just don't have a winning manager.

Im sure Liverpool fans of all fans know just what your up against competing against Pep's Man City. Beating Man City over 38 games is probably the most difficult challenge in English football history. One, because Pep is an excellent manager and motivator. Two, City are likely cheating and giving an already elite manager an artificial leg up. I reckon even Ferguson would have been blanked by this City team under Pep. A team that could literally do back-to-back trebles.

How do you think you will go next year against City under Pep with Amorim as manager? Daunting isn't is?

Were fine with Arteta. We know just what we are up against, as do you. By the way, Emery was useless for us. Arteta has improved the football at Arsenal in ways Emery was never going to. And where were all the Emery lovers last week when they got slapped up by Spurs 4-0 at Villa park? Come to think of it, why didn't Liverpool make an attempt for Emery?



Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,336
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7425 on: Yesterday at 05:25:59 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 04:17:58 am
Im sure Liverpool fans of all fans know just what your up against competing against Pep's Man City. Beating Man City over 38 games is probably the most difficult challenge in English football history. One, because Pep is an excellent manager and motivator. Two, City are likely cheating and giving an already elite manager an artificial leg up. I reckon even Ferguson would have been blanked by this City team under Pep. A team that could literally do back-to-back trebles.

How do you think you will go next year against City under Pep with Amorim as manager? Daunting isn't is?

Were fine with Arteta. We know just what we are up against, as do you. By the way, Emery was useless for us. Arteta has improved the football at Arsenal in ways Emery was never going to. And where were all the Emery lovers last week when they got slapped up by Spurs 4-0 at Villa park? Come to think of it, why didn't Liverpool make an attempt for Emery?

a) its Guardiola, not Pep. Hes a prick of a man, a cheat as a player and a manager, no need to pander to him with nicknames. None of us are so lazy as not to be able to type his surname.

b) Daunting? No. The PL is a shitshow. Its great to win cups, games, a title, whatever. But if you dont, also not really that big a deal. Granted, Im too old these days to give much of a shit, been there done that.

As for Emery, like with Wenger at the end, Arsenal fans seemed to be very disrespectful and twattish towards him. Just a genuinely terrible fanbase as was witnessed again at the weekend.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7426 on: Yesterday at 06:36:13 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:25:59 am
a) its Guardiola, not Pep. Hes a prick of a man, a cheat as a player and a manager, no need to pander to him with nicknames. None of us are so lazy as not to be able to type his surname.

b) Daunting? No. The PL is a shitshow. Its great to win cups, games, a title, whatever. But if you dont, also not really that big a deal. Granted, Im too old these days to give much of a shit, been there done that.

As for Emery, like with Wenger at the end, Arsenal fans seemed to be very disrespectful and twattish towards him. Just a genuinely terrible fanbase as was witnessed again at the weekend.

Arsenal fans actually mostly liked Emery, dont think many have a bad word to say about him, he became a guy that was poked fun at by the media and other fans in general. The Good Ebening memes still do the rounds of various fan bases.

Hes a very good coach, especially if you want to go far and progress in a European competition, that seems to be his niche. However, at the likes of Villa, Sevilla and Villarreal, he can choose to concentrate on them at the end of a season and let the league form slip. Im not sure you get away with that at a top club. He done it at Arsenal and we won 1 out of the last 5 games and missed out on top 4 by a point to Spurs. That was the start of his downfall from which he never really recovered. He had 1 win in 5 league games for Villa before the Arsenal game, but in between good Conference League performances . Its what he does.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7427 on: Yesterday at 08:32:28 am »
Quote from: wemmick on April 15, 2024, 12:17:55 am
I know I'm late to this party, but goddamn, Arsenal. You can't fuck it up when we're fucking up, too. 115 has a clear run at the title now.
They'll be more disappointed by last week's results because it was in their hands and they had a chance to build a 3-point lead over us with a superior GD.

In the space of a week, it's gone from being in our hands then to Arsenal's hands and now it's in City's hands.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,861
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7428 on: Yesterday at 09:30:25 am »
Had 5 Live on pre-match on Sunday and they must have had the mic in front of some cockney fool screeching NOWF LANDAN FOWEVAAAAHHH WOWEVA THE WEVVAAHHHHHHHH

What the frig is that song about?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7429 on: Yesterday at 10:20:55 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:30:25 am
Had 5 Live on pre-match on Sunday and they must have had the mic in front of some cockney fool screeching NOWF LANDAN FOWEVAAAAHHH WOWEVA THE WEVVAAHHHHHHHH

What the frig is that song about?

Catchy wee tune that isnt it Bradders?  ;)
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7430 on: Yesterday at 11:38:36 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:32:28 am
They'll be more disappointed by last week's results because it was in their hands and they had a chance to build a 3-point lead over us with a superior GD.

In the space of a week, it's gone from being in our hands then to Arsenal's hands and now it's in City's hands.

The cheats dont feel pressure because success is just a transaction for them, they buy it like a new car.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,861
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7431 on: Yesterday at 12:54:39 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:20:55 am
Catchy wee tune that isnt it Bradders?  ;)

Stuck in my head the same way Baby Shark gets there.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,809
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7432 on: Yesterday at 01:23:14 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 12:54:39 pm
Stuck in my head the same way Baby Shark gets there.

Better when sung by pwopar pearly kings n queens
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7433 on: Yesterday at 01:56:22 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 12:54:39 pm
Stuck in my head the same way Baby Shark gets there.

To be fair, pre match anthems arent always great if you really want to critique them, its just tradition has made them so. I mean, City have Blue Moon, West Ham have Bubbles etc. At least The Angel is a song about Islington and the surrounding area, it just doesnt have the history that others have.
I wouldnt ever dare critique Youll Never Walk Alone given how its now entwined emotionally with the Liverpool fan base. Lets just say as a Rangers fan its not my favourite song, but thats nothing to do with Liverpool.  :-[
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:02:42 pm by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7434 on: Yesterday at 05:42:11 pm »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 04:17:58 am
Im sure Liverpool fans of all fans know just what your up against competing against Pep's Man City. Beating Man City over 38 games is probably the most difficult challenge in English football history. One, because Pep is an excellent manager and motivator. Two, City are likely cheating and giving an already elite manager an artificial leg up. I reckon even Ferguson would have been blanked by this City team under Pep. A team that could literally do back-to-back trebles.

How do you think you will go next year against City under Pep with Amorim as manager? Daunting isn't is?

Were fine with Arteta. We know just what we are up against, as do you. By the way, Emery was useless for us. Arteta has improved the football at Arsenal in ways Emery was never going to. And where were all the Emery lovers last week when they got slapped up by Spurs 4-0 at Villa park? Come to think of it, why didn't Liverpool make an attempt for Emery?

Ach to be fair, it's a fair point. Probably wrote that being more irked by the fact that they've also let City claim another fraudulent title.

Taking a step back, both Liverpool and Arsenal's losses at the weekend shouldn't rule them out of the title race. It should be a natural thing for teams to drop points but Man City have set unrealistic expectations due to their cheating. Unfortunately, mentally it does absolutely feel like both are out of it.

That is not a good look for the Premier League. As much as the broadcasters and media will do their best to write a Hollywood narrative and protect the brand for their viewing figures, the fact is the league would be more entertaining without Man City.
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,340
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7435 on: Yesterday at 09:03:22 pm »
Emery won't do better with this squad than Arteta in the league. I did not want Emery out, but even when we were apparently good under Emery, our underlying numbers were not good.

Very good chance that Emery wins a European Cup at Liverpool if Liverpool hires him. :)
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,648
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7436 on: Today at 03:02:59 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 09:03:22 pm
Emery won't do better with this squad than Arteta in the league. I did not want Emery out, but even when we were apparently good under Emery, our underlying numbers were not good.

Very good chance that Emery wins a European Cup at Liverpool if Liverpool hires him. :)
I don't necessarily agree with your view on Emery. He arrived at yours in a transitional time, the club was in turmoil, and he wasn't given half the backing that Arteta has been afforded. I'm kinda glad you didn't have the patience with him... :)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,340
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7437 on: Today at 05:10:36 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:02:59 am
I don't necessarily agree with your view on Emery. He arrived at yours in a transitional time, the club was in turmoil, and he wasn't given half the backing that Arteta has been afforded. I'm kinda glad you didn't have the patience with him... :)
Though Emery did not have complete control over signings (e.g., Pepe wasn't his choice), Arsenal spent around 70m and 90m net in the two summer transfer windows under him.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,648
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7438 on: Today at 05:46:19 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 05:10:36 am
Though Emery did not have complete control over signings (e.g., Pepe wasn't his choice), Arsenal spent around 70m and 90m net in the two summer transfer windows under him.
Arsenal spent decent amount of money in every window since Wenger left, but that's not the support that a manager needs. I'm on the outside, so I don't pretend to know, but it seemed that the club structure was not established, the manager didn't have the necessary input on players and style, and he definitely wasn't given enough time to stamp his image on the club. Could be wrong though...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 181 182 183 184 185 [186]   Go Up
« previous next »
 