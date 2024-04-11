« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7320 on: April 11, 2024, 04:21:36 pm
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7321 on: April 11, 2024, 04:24:37 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on April 11, 2024, 03:51:42 pm
I enjoy it to be honest.  It's fun that supporters from other clubs like posting on here. I don't mind a bit of tribalism either. It's all very boring when we all agree together on everything anyway.

The Gooners on this forum have always been sound mostly.  We don't get a ton from other clubs although occasionally, Spurs and Newcastle have had some good presence.  The occasional United supporter as well.  Perhaps the best part of it are the non-football conversations well (like TNB and Johnno) in the politics threads.

It's all good fun really.  Perhaps a little weird, but the content is not worse than the same old posters rehashing the same old arguments on the main forum.

I don't think anyone does, though I always find it funny when the Arsenal lads are a bit taken aback by it  :D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7322 on: April 11, 2024, 04:30:10 pm
Quote from: Redley on April 11, 2024, 04:20:39 pm
RAWKs Pepe

 ;D

By the way, see while were talking about Arsenal copying Liverpool, can I remark on a slight annoyance I have, obviously to be taken in good spirit.

See all versions of Allez Allez Allez Ive heard, from Arsenal, to Villa, to Rangers, to the foreign clubs, line 2 and line 4 rhyme, in Liverpools case going to stop / won the lot. Thats cool.
However, lines 6 and 8 also rhyme, in Arsenals case, Arsenal through and through / and in the Clock End too. In Rangers case its follow near and far / stands at Ibrox Park. Liverpools version of the fields of Anfield Road / we come from Liverpool messes with my OCD!

Sorry, just had to point that out.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7323 on: April 11, 2024, 05:27:17 pm
Boring Boring Arsenalfans
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7324 on: April 11, 2024, 06:27:05 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on April 11, 2024, 04:30:10 pm
;D

By the way, see while were talking about Arsenal copying Liverpool, can I remark on a slight annoyance I have, obviously to be taken in good spirit.

See all versions of Allez Allez Allez Ive heard, from Arsenal, to Villa, to Rangers, to the foreign clubs, line 2 and line 4 rhyme, in Liverpools case going to stop / won the lot. Thats cool.
However, lines 6 and 8 also rhyme, in Arsenals case, Arsenal through and through / and in the Clock End too. In Rangers case its follow near and far / stands at Ibrox Park. Liverpools version of the fields of Anfield Road / we come from Liverpool messes with my OCD!

Sorry, just had to point that out.



I've no idea what your lyrics are and don't want to know. In fact I only know one Arsenal song and that's 'Good old Arsenal' which I believe was written for you by the linesman and TV pundit Jimmy Hill so you lot could 'compete' with the Kop in the 1971 FA Cup Final. A very naff song too. "While we sing this song we'll win the game" etc. It's always amazed me that any self-respecting football supporter would want to sing such rubbish.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7325 on: April 11, 2024, 06:56:30 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 11, 2024, 06:27:05 pm
I've no idea what your lyrics are and don't want to know. In fact I only know one Arsenal song and that's 'Good old Arsenal' which I believe was written for you by the linesman and TV pundit Jimmy Hill so you lot could 'compete' with the Kop in the 1971 FA Cup Final. A very naff song too. "While we sing this song we'll win the game" etc. It's always amazed me that any self-respecting football supporter would want to sing such rubbish.

Was just a light hearted observation mate, wasnt meant as a massive critique.

Im unfortunately not a match going fan living too far away so TNB will know more about the home songbook more than me. From what I see we actually do have a variety of different songs, the manager has one, a lot of the current players like Saliba, Havertz, Odegaard, Jesus etc, but I hear the away fans singing these songs a lot more than the home fans.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7326 on: April 11, 2024, 06:57:00 pm
I hope Liverpool win tonight, but only by a small margin. Infact i hope you go all the way. A final against xabi alonsos Leverkusen will be high profile enough to require a lot of attention and energy.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7327 on: April 11, 2024, 06:58:15 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on April 11, 2024, 06:57:00 pm
I hope Liverpool win tonight, but only by a small margin. Infact i hope you go all the way. A final against xabi alonsos Leverkusen will be high profile enough to require a lot of attention and energy.

If we win the UEFA cup we'll let you have the league.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7328 on: April 11, 2024, 06:59:32 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on April 11, 2024, 03:13:16 pm
Now there is a player who has fallen completely off the map. He was the next coming a season and a half ago

Not really - he's having another good season in Ligue 1, which is his level.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7329 on: April 11, 2024, 07:17:55 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on April 11, 2024, 06:58:15 pm
If we win the UEFA cup we'll let you have the league.

You can have both if we can have the champions league!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7330 on: April 11, 2024, 09:05:02 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 11, 2024, 06:27:05 pm
I've no idea what your lyrics are and don't want to know. In fact I only know one Arsenal song and that's 'Good old Arsenal' which I believe was written for you by the linesman and TV pundit Jimmy Hill so you lot could 'compete' with the Kop in the 1971 FA Cup Final. A very naff song too. "While we sing this song we'll win the game" etc. It's always amazed me that any self-respecting football supporter would want to sing such rubbish.

The Anfield rap. Now that was a song.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7331 on: April 12, 2024, 06:09:46 am
Dont think its any surprise that none of the top 3 won in Europe this week, or played with any type of tactics or control. This title race seems too hot right now for players to get up for other competitions, this is what ive seen this week.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7332 on: April 12, 2024, 09:00:55 am
Quote from: The North Bank on April 12, 2024, 06:09:46 am
Dont think its any surprise that none of the top 3 won in Europe this week, or played with any type of tactics or control. This title race seems too hot right now for players to get up for other competitions, this is what ive seen this week.

I think it's more just 3 top teams used to playing in a certain way just not expecting or being used to the precision and speed of the counter attacks from good European teams. We dropped a stinker, but Arsenal and City just came up against something they rarely have to face in the league - World Class players counter attacking them and making small mistakes pay.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7333 on: April 12, 2024, 09:24:21 am
Quote from: Elzar on April 12, 2024, 09:00:55 am
I think it's more just 3 top teams used to playing in a certain way just not expecting or being used to the precision and speed of the counter attacks from good European teams. We dropped a stinker, but Arsenal and City just came up against something they rarely have to face in the league - World Class players counter attacking them and making small mistakes pay.

We looked a bit arrogant and complacent like we believed the hype that the premier league is the strongest league in the world and we should finish the tie in one game because bayern are shit this season. We dont even throw as much caution to the wind against Brighton, but obviously theyre better than bayern, we treated them like a lower league team in a cup game, they taught us a bit of a lesson.
Watched Liverpool last night, looked very tired, flat and hesitant. The premier league takes so much out of you.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7334 on: Today at 06:00:42 pm
Watching Arsenal now they sure go down easy especially that Norwegian twat. Very annoying to watch
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7335 on: Today at 06:16:24 pm
BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD YOU LEGO HEADED, COPYCAT, UNORIGINAL PRICK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7336 on: Today at 06:16:34 pm
Quote from: Andar on April  7, 2024, 05:50:17 pm
Taking the point at City doesn't look too bad now doesn't it?

Looks an awful idea as we said at the time.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7337 on: Today at 06:17:27 pm
Saka and Rice tears at the end of the season is gonna be unreal. Can't wait.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7338 on: Today at 06:18:16 pm
Quote from: OOS on Today at 06:17:27 pm
Saka and Rice tears at the end of the season is gonna be unreal. Can't wait.

Will there be photos?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7339 on: Today at 06:20:56 pm
Ah well, Arsenal winning it would have distracted everyone from the elephant in the room.

The cheats winning it again will hopefully put the scrutiny back on them.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7340 on: Today at 06:21:20 pm
Plenty of room for all of us.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7341 on: Today at 06:22:25 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:16:34 pm
Looks an awful idea as we said at the time.
There are still games to go. :D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7342 on: Today at 06:23:14 pm
Is this game being played behind closed doors?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7343 on: Today at 06:24:22 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:23:14 pm
Is this game being played behind closed doors?

 ;D  Just one of the worst fan-bases in the league arent they.

At least the Arsenal gobshites who live here cant crow.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7344 on: Today at 06:24:27 pm
John Cross could finally be a journalist ally bemoaning how the Cheats have killed the game in this Country.

Any other big journos who are big Gooners?

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7345 on: Today at 06:24:31 pm
Awful day for football really. Another league handed to the cheats it would seem.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7346 on: Today at 06:26:50 pm
Their fans are a fucking embarrassment. First sign of trouble and they scamper.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7347 on: Today at 06:27:05 pm
Atleast we are not alone today 🤣👍🏽
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7348 on: Today at 06:27:37 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:26:50 pm
Their fans are a fucking embarrassment. First sign of trouble and they scamper.

same last season, they are dreadful.   
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7349 on: Today at 06:27:51 pm
Place is totally empty, absolutely shameful.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7350 on: Today at 06:28:05 pm
Look how empty the stadium is :lmao

Bunch of glory hunting c*nts
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7351 on: Today at 06:29:27 pm
What an embarrassing fanbase. Fighting for the league and basically an empty stadium at full time. They don't deserve to win anything.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7352 on: Today at 06:29:41 pm
Come on Odegaard let's take some pictures you c*nt.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7353 on: Today at 06:31:38 pm
Emptying the stadium and boos at the end - really?

You should be ashamed of yourselves.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7354 on: Today at 06:32:29 pm
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7355 on: Today at 06:33:41 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 06:29:41 pm
Come on Odegaard let's take some pictures you c*nt.


 :lmao
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7356 on: Today at 06:34:02 pm
Quote from: Irishred1 on Today at 06:24:31 pm
Awful day for football really. Another league handed to the cheats it would seem.
"People will start talking about sportswashing now!"  ;)

Plenty of games to go. If City stumbles, everyone is back in it. But yes, gaining confidence back is what's difficult.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7357 on: Today at 06:34:54 pm
Emery is some coach eh :lmao
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7358 on: Today at 06:35:59 pm
Annoying that we couldnt, and annoying that it was that skiving c*ntbut thanks Martinez giving it the fist pumps at the end.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7359 on: Today at 06:36:07 pm
Quote from: Irishred1 on Today at 06:24:31 pm
Awful day for football really. Another league handed to the cheats it would seem.

Yeah, I don't even have the energy to laugh at Arsenal. An absolute blow to football today that no one should celebrate.
