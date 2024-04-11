RAWKs Pepe



By the way, see while were talking about Arsenal copying Liverpool, can I remark on a slight annoyance I have, obviously to be taken in good spirit.See all versions of Allez Allez Allez Ive heard, from Arsenal, to Villa, to Rangers, to the foreign clubs, line 2 and line 4 rhyme, in Liverpools case going to stop / won the lot. Thats cool.However, lines 6 and 8 also rhyme, in Arsenals case, Arsenal through and through / and in the Clock End too. In Rangers case its follow near and far / stands at Ibrox Park. Liverpools version of the fields of Anfield Road / we come from Liverpool messes with my OCD!Sorry, just had to point that out.