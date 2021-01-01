Still coming back from injury or just not favoured (can't get into the side?). Agreed. You can't be starting Kiwior or Zinchenko against Bayern at home let alone the away tie.



Emery signed Saliba and Martinelli too though didn't he? Seems a bit disingenuous to not mention Pepe because he wasn't signed by Arteta, but then try and throw in those two. Or indeed Saka, who made his breakthrough under Emery (Nelson and Willock too)



He sure did.



Quite a few of the names that keep getting dropped by the resident Gooners were bought in by Emery (Saliba and Martinelli) as well as their Hark End boys (is that what they call them?) in Saka, Nketiah, Smith-Rowe and Nelson.



What happened to better than Robertson Tierney? Thats a lot of left sided defenders youve signed. Or is Tomiyasu a right back originally.



Think Tomiyasus main issue is that whenever he gets a run in the side and starts to establish himself in any position be it right back or left back, he picks up an injury and losses all momentum and he basically has to start to establish himself again.You can be pedantic and say that they were actually Raul Sanllehi signings, along with Pepe.Its been well documented Emery wanted the likes of Zaha, Harry Maguire and Partey and seemed not to have the final say on transfers at the time.Not sure if thats a genuine mistake or 1 of your subtle digs.Arteta it seems doesnt want a tradition full back at left back. Depending on tactics, he wants a full back that can build play and invert, or a full back that can tuck in as a 3rd central defender. I actually think Tierney can do the latter role as well as he plays that with Scotland. But fitness is a big issue with him as well.Fitness aside, if any team wants a traditional full back that bombs up and down the left touchline, hes still a very good option.