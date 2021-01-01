« previous next »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7280 on: Today at 10:47:34 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:40:28 am
Did he? Emery to get his team to put on a performance this weekend for disrespect he's been shown ;D

He sure did.

Quite a few of the names that keep getting dropped by the resident Gooners were bought in by Emery (Saliba and Martinelli) as well as their Hark End boys (is that what they call them?) in Saka, Nketiah, Smith-Rowe and Nelson.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7281 on: Today at 10:51:39 am »
What happened to better than Robertson Tierney? Thats a lot of left sided defenders youve signed. Or is Tomiyasu a right back originally.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7282 on: Today at 11:01:30 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:06:03 am
Still coming back from injury or just not favoured (can't get into the side?). Agreed. You can't be starting Kiwior or Zinchenko against Bayern at home let alone the away tie.

Think Tomiyasus main issue is that whenever he gets a run in the side and starts to establish himself in any position be it right back or left back, he picks up an injury and losses all momentum and he basically has to start to establish himself again.

Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:10:30 am
Emery signed Saliba and Martinelli too though didn't he? Seems a bit disingenuous to not mention Pepe because he wasn't signed by Arteta, but then try and throw in those two. Or indeed Saka, who made his breakthrough under Emery (Nelson and Willock too)

You can be pedantic and say that they were actually Raul Sanllehi signings, along with Pepe.
Its been well documented Emery wanted the likes of Zaha, Harry Maguire and Partey and seemed not to have the final say on transfers at the time.

Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:47:34 am
He sure did.

Quite a few of the names that keep getting dropped by the resident Gooners were bought in by Emery (Saliba and Martinelli) as well as their Hark End boys (is that what they call them?) in Saka, Nketiah, Smith-Rowe and Nelson.

Not sure if thats a genuine mistake or 1 of your subtle digs.  ;D

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:51:39 am
What happened to better than Robertson Tierney? Thats a lot of left sided defenders youve signed. Or is Tomiyasu a right back originally.

Arteta it seems doesnt want a tradition full back at left back. Depending on tactics, he wants a full back that can build play and invert, or a full back that can tuck in as a 3rd central defender. I actually think Tierney can do the latter role as well as he plays that with Scotland. But fitness is a big issue with him as well.

Fitness aside, if any team wants a traditional full back that bombs up and down the left touchline, hes still a very good option.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7283 on: Today at 11:09:15 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:01:30 am
You can be pedantic and say that they were actually Raul Sanllehi signings, along with Pepe.

Its been well documented Emery wanted the likes of Zaha, Harry Maguire and Partey and seemed not to have the final say on transfers at the time.

Not sure if thats a genuine mistake or 1 of your subtle digs.  ;D

Nothing pedantic needed, he signed Martinelli and Saliba. Just facts, not to say you've not also made good signings under Arteta but of your big players you'd have to say Saliba, Martinelli and Saka are all Emery relics.

What? What you call your young players? I have no idea, I remember it begins with an H? Why would it be a dig? :D I wouldn't expect Arsenal fans to know what our training ground is called (although thankfully we don't call Quansah, Trent, Jones and Bradley the Kirkby Collective).
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7284 on: Today at 11:17:51 am »
Full credit to Emery for signing Saliba and Martinelli, and for giving Saka his debut.

I remember how Arteta got slaughtered on here for sending Saliba out on loan This fraud bas made sure Saliba will never play for Arsenal again and TNB still defends him, it doesnt make sense, hes not even a club legend as a player, how come everyone sees hes a fraud apart from TNB, even arsenal fans want him gone

Im paraphrasing!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7285 on: Today at 11:37:13 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:47:34 am
He sure did.

Quite a few of the names that keep getting dropped by the resident Gooners were bought in by Emery (Saliba and Martinelli) as well as their Hark End boys (is that what they call them?) in Saka, Nketiah, Smith-Rowe and Nelson.

Interesting
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7286 on: Today at 11:37:56 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:17:51 am
Full credit to Emery for signing Saliba and Martinelli, and for giving Saka his debut.

I remember how Arteta got slaughtered on here for sending Saliba out on loan This fraud bas made sure Saliba will never play for Arsenal again and TNB still defends him, it doesnt make sense, hes not even a club legend as a player, how come everyone sees hes a fraud apart from TNB, even arsenal fans want him gone

Im paraphrasing!

Why are you so bothered with what Liverpool fans on a Liverpool forum say? :D He's an ex-Everton player who had just come from Abu Dhabi, of course he was going to get shit on here. And even now you're harping back years complaining that he wasn't getting a fair crack of the whip....on a Liverpool forum.

When he leaves, if you hire Frank Lampard I really hate to tell you...but he'll probably get the same treatment.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7287 on: Today at 11:44:18 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:42:17 am
No hes back next season, and he ll be a star. Can play 4 positions, two footed, strong and quick, can defend and attack, has the lot. Unless the injury affects him but hes very young still.

Hes back in training but cant see him getting to play right now, itll take him a long time to get back to the levels needed
Even with summer break / preseason he shouldn't be rushed back and you'll continue with the other two?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7288 on: Today at 11:45:27 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:44:59 am
Emery is fully focused on tonights game, and if he has to rest players this weekend to make sure villa get to a European semi final then so be it, he is a winner.
He's 100% focused on securing Champions League spot and that is secondary only to going Emirates and getting the respect he deserves is what I've heard. He's a winner compared to Mikel sure.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7289 on: Today at 11:46:12 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:47:34 am
He sure did.

Quite a few of the names that keep getting dropped by the resident Gooners were bought in by Emery (Saliba and Martinelli) as well as their Hark End boys (is that what they call them?) in Saka, Nketiah, Smith-Rowe and Nelson.
Fair play to him. Been discussed before but he was on a hiding to nothing when he took charge there.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7290 on: Today at 11:47:08 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:01:30 am
Think Tomiyasus main issue is that whenever he gets a run in the side and starts to establish himself in any position be it right back or left back, he picks up an injury and losses all momentum and he basically has to start to establish himself again.

Cheers. Looked decent. Better than the tangerine one imo.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7291 on: Today at 11:49:06 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:37:56 am
Why are you so bothered with what Liverpool fans on a Liverpool forum say? :D He's an ex-Everton player who had just come from Abu Dhabi, of course he was going to get shit on here. And even now you're harping back years complaining that he wasn't getting a fair crack of the whip....on a Liverpool forum.

When he leaves, if you hire Frank Lampard I really hate to tell you...but he'll probably get the same treatment.

It wasnt Arteta that was under attack, fuck him, it was me getting slaughtered!! For saying he ll get it right.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7292 on: Today at 11:50:19 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:44:18 am
Even with summer break / preseason he shouldn't be rushed back and you'll continue with the other two?

With a full pre season i expect him to start at left back next season
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7293 on: Today at 11:51:24 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:37:56 am
Why are you so bothered with what Liverpool fans on a Liverpool forum say? :D He's an ex-Everton player who had just come from Abu Dhabi, of course he was going to get shit on here. And even now you're harping back years complaining that he wasn't getting a fair crack of the whip....on a Liverpool forum.

When he leaves, if you hire Frank Lampard I really hate to tell you...but he'll probably get the same treatment.
I think some of the Arsenal fans on here think they are on an Arsenal website. Sort of like an Arsenal embassy on foreign soil.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7294 on: Today at 11:51:42 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:45:27 am
He's 100% focused on securing Champions League spot and that is secondary only to going Emirates and getting the respect he deserves is what I've heard. He's a winner compared to Mikel sure.

Its all about trophies for winners like Emery, 4th means nothing to him, villa to be champions of europe Like west ham last season, thats what football is about.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7295 on: Today at 11:54:29 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:45:27 am
He's 100% focused on securing Champions League spot and that is secondary only to going Emirates and getting the respect he deserves is what I've heard. He's a winner compared to Mikel sure.

I think managers prepare for all games. What could Emery possibly do make Villa 'more ready' than he would any other week? I dont think Emery wakes up out of bed and thinks, oh we are playing Arsenal this week, ill take this week seriously as opposed to last week when we played Brentford.

Villa are a good side. We are aided by the fact they will have no Douglus Luiz and will have only two days to back up after playing Lille in the conference league. Lille being one of the better teams in France rather than a farmer's team from Romania, so if they want to progress, they should play a strong team.

I think we can pin Villa back and put them under enormous pressure & break them down on multiple occasions. I certainly dont take them lightly, & I know Arteta is either. There wont be any complacency among the Arsenal team too. Arteta has drilled the team, no dancing in the dressing room before games and all that which used to go on.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7296 on: Today at 12:13:12 pm »
Yeah BigBrainArteta is right, that should be a walkover for Arsenal. Villas midfield has been absolutely decimated, no Luiz, no Ramsey, no Kamara. Reliant on McGinn and Tielemans who are both in terrible form. They'll 100% be prioritising the Conference League this week, Emery isn't daft he knows he's got no chance at the Emirates.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7297 on: Today at 12:23:43 pm »
Will Martinez play in this one or will he have another sick note from his mum? Hes a needly fucker so Im hoping he left Arsenal on bad terms and wants to prove a point against you. Any chance?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7298 on: Today at 12:25:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:23:43 pm
Will Martinez play in this one or will he have another sick note from his mum? Hes a needly fucker so Im hoping he left Arsenal on bad terms and wants to prove a point against you. Any chance?

Well he certainly enjoyed beating them earlier this season. Just depends whether he enjoys the bribes more.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7299 on: Today at 12:38:09 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:09:15 am
Nothing pedantic needed, he signed Martinelli and Saliba. Just facts, not to say you've not also made good signings under Arteta but of your big players you'd have to say Saliba, Martinelli and Saka are all Emery relics.

What? What you call your young players? I have no idea, I remember it begins with an H? Why would it be a dig? :D I wouldn't expect Arsenal fans to know what our training ground is called (although thankfully we don't call Quansah, Trent, Jones and Bradley the Kirkby Collective).

Like I say, he was signed under his watch, it didnt mean he was the guy that actually wanted them and signed them. I know Sannlehi pushed through the Saliba deal because he was able to agree a payment structure similar to the Pepe deal over 5 years. Emery wanted the more expensive and experienced Harry Maguire.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7300 on: Today at 12:44:21 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:38:09 pm
Like I say, he was signed under his watch, it didnt mean he was the guy that actually wanted them and signed them. I know Sannlehi pushed through the Saliba deal because he was able to agree a payment structure similar to the Pepe deal over 5 years. Emery wanted the more expensive and experienced Harry Maguire.

Its always a good idea to sort of go back a few posts to understand what the conversation actually is.

North Bank said Pepe doesn't get mentioned because Arteta didn't sign him, when the likes of Saliba and Martinelli also get mentioned. One or the other. Put it all at the DOFs door, sure. But on the face of it more of your 'zingers' came through the door under Emerys watch than have since under Arteta.
