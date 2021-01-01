Is that totally true though? That Arsenal have outspent Liverpool by a significant margin? I think certainly in the last 3 years we have spent more, but I wouldn't be suggesting its light and day.



Saliba 25m, Gabriel 25, Odegaard 30m, Martinelli 6m, Saka academy. We have stacked our squad with some very modest purchases. Even Jorginho 10m, Tomiyasu 16m, Trossard 20m have vastly outperformed their transfer fees. We have indulged certainly on Rice, but in Arteta first few seasons he was reduced to signing the likes of Pablo Mari for 2m and making free transfers on the likes of Willian. This was during the time you were signing VVD and Allison for record sums for a defender and goalkeeper. Now you could say this was because you sold Coutinho. Yet do I need to remind you of the players we have sold in the past. Ill never forget selling Nasri and Cesc for a combined cum of 60m in the same week. This was back in 2010 when 60m was considered behemoth money. We literally sat on the money until United beat us 8-2 forcing us to sign Benayoun, ARTETA, Mertesacker, Andre Santos (the horror) and even then, we only spent about 20m of the money.



We were seen as a soft touch vulnerable to be raided for our best players. Was only two years ago there was constant talk that both Liverpool and Man City were likely destinations for Saka.



Its not the case anymore. We are signing players like Rice, and extending Saka, Martinelli, Saliba, Odegaard ect.



Suppose it would be easier for everyone else if we went back to not competing, and having a yard sale of our squad



No point even discussing the money side, I could go back to selling Anelka Overmars and Petit after winning the double.The only thing I can say for sure is that had we spent double and ended up in midtable like chelsea and man utd then no one would mention the money , so the issue isnt really the money we spent. I think its pointless to engage further on the finances. We all know how many teams we were building got ripped apart by selling our best players to make our rivals stronger. That was the reason we stopped competing in the first place.We used to get laughed at because whats the point of having a new stadium when you cant compete on the field arsenal have no ambition, 4th is a trophy, they just want CL money, how do the fans put up with it, the fans too have no ambition Had to go through all those years of failure, now we have a business plan that we worked hard for that allows us to finally show some ambition on the field, people are wondering  how can we afford to buy players. Let them wonder I say .Under Wenger we only spent what we sold (normally always with a positive net spend) we had incredible success for a while until it stopped, he practically sacrificed his career to move the club forward because bank loans to build the stadium were linked to his contract.Liverpool have done similar under Klopp in terms of spending and success, they might have to spend a lot more now to compete because they dont have klopp to bridge the gap. Eventually we started doing that , but it took us about 15 years to get to that point. Liverpool dont want to fall into that trap, its a long way back.