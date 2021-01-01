« previous next »
earlier in the season Gravenberch, as many players have in the past, was penalised for hand-ball when he grabbed the ball that was clearly sailing out of play for a throw a split second before it crossed the line. And a freekick given against. So apparently I'm now to believe that wasnt a free-kick for hand-ball due to it falling under spirit of the game or some-such rule  :P
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:02:47 pm
I think the ref was absolutely right not to give a pen for that handball. That's a moment of confusion not any attempt to gain an advantage by cheating. Rare case of common sense refereeing.

Eh?? At the end of the day, it really doesn't matter if it was confusion, he handballed it after the ball was played. Remember Torres scoring against Sunderland when Michael Turner backheeled the ball to the keeper but fucked it up by barely touching it? The whistle had gone, the ball was static, he played the ball ... Torres pops in, gets it, sets up Kuyt and we scored from it.

Exactly the same. A stupid mistake, but the whistle had gone, or the ball had been played, he tried to worm out of what he did, but the ref allowed the goal. Saliba fully deserved a pen to be given against him, it was handball.

This logic is like saying to your kid when he accidentally touches the cue ball lining up a shot playing pool 'it's ok son, you can take it again'... in a quarter final of a CL match? Nah. Pen all the way.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:34:03 pm
earlier in the season Gravenberch, as many players have in the past, was penalised for hand-ball when he grabbed the ball that was clearly sailing out of play for a throw a split second before it crossed the line. And a freekick given against. So apparently I'm now to believe that wasnt a free-kick for hand-ball due to it falling under spirit of the game or some-such rule  :P

Its the age old question

If there's a handball but Fletch and Macca don't talk about it, did it really happen?
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 03:19:08 pm
I think the ref was really good and doesnt deserve this to count against him, Id hate him to stop using common sense because of this wild backlash, then people will complain that the ref never played the game and doesnt use common sense.

Hes been accused of corruption and worse, getting out of order to be honest, he was excellent, made me forget Var existed.

Its corruption by the accepted RAWK definition - not refereeing the game according to the rules and letting other considerations get in the way of applying the rules.
Had he reached down to reposition the ball for a free kick after the ref blew the whistle to re-start play, or moved it to take a corner, I wouldn't have a problem with it not being called handball. But there's a pass from another player to him before he reaches down to pick up the ball. The ball, at that point, is in play. Which makes me wonder if the ref didn't call the Saka incident a penalty because he knew he should've called the handball? Or maybe Arsenal are finally becoming the boy who cried 'wolf!' and the ref got tired of all the diving. (I suspect the latter, to be honest. The ref cottoned onto that particular tactic early in the 2nd half.)
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 04:53:25 pm
Had he reached down to reposition the ball for a free kick after the ref blew the whistle to re-start play, or moved it to take a corner, I wouldn't have a problem with it not being called handball. But there's a pass from another player to him before he reaches down to pick up the ball. The ball, at that point, is in play. Which makes me wonder if the ref didn't call the Saka incident a penalty because he knew he should've called the handball? Or maybe Arsenal are finally becoming the boy who cried 'wolf!' and the ref got tired of all the diving. (I suspect the latter, to be honest. The ref cottoned onto that particular tactic early in the 2nd half.)
No, he didnt give Saka a penalty because Saka kicked the keeper then threw himself to the ground.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:55:10 pm
No, he didnt give Saka a penalty because Saka kicked the keeper then threw himself to the ground.

Yeah, it's pretty much what I added to my comment- the ref was fooled a few times in the first half, but he was onto it in the 2nd.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:17:18 pm
Does that make it not a penalty?

Maybe it is but I certainly wouldnt be expecting or even wanting a penalty in the circumstance. Defender was clearly thinking the ball was played to him so he could take the goal kick, otherwise why would he do what he did? Ive seen it on free kicks before where theres been a bit of confusion, 1 player passes to the other, the player repositions the ball, there was confusion if the initial pass was the actual free kick being took or not, and the refs use common sense and just let them carry on or start again.

Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 04:40:52 pm
Its the age old question

If there's a handball but Fletch and Macca don't talk about it, did it really happen?


Super Ally where we were mate, dont confuse him with Macca ffs!
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 05:20:48 pm
Maybe it is but I certainly wouldnt be expecting or even wanting a penalty in the circumstance. Defender was clearly thinking the ball was played to him so he could take the goal kick, otherwise why would he do what he did? Ive seen it on free kicks before where theres been a bit of confusion, 1 player passes to the other, the player repositions the ball, there was confusion if the initial pass was the actual free kick being took or not, and the refs use common sense and just let them carry on or start again.


It's an odd one. When that happens, say, in the middle of the pitch the pretext for handling the ball is that "this is where the free kick was awarded". It's often bullshit because players are allowed to play fast and loose with where they take a free kick that's not going to threaten the opposition's goal. But there's a certain sense to it nonetheless. The problem with what Arsenal did is that the entire 6-yard box is a legitimate place from which to take a goal kick (I'm presuming it was a goal kick). Once the whistle has blown and the goalie takes a kick the ball becomes 'active'. To pick it up now - as Gabriel did - is to invite a penalty. He cannot plead "this is where the kick should really be taken" because the goalie has already made that decision.

The closest incident I've seen this season to what happened was in a much-played Youtube video of a defender in South America (I think) congratulating his goalie on a splendid save and accidentally patting the ball instead of the man's shoulder. A pen was given.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 02:07:16 pm
I need to pick up on this point, Ive spoken about it before with regards our finances, but remember football finances are more than just Transfers in and Transfers out. Weve cut our cloth on other areas, we actually reduced our wage bill at one point, made redundancies (who can forget Gunnersaurus) post Covid and when we didnt qualify for Europe, as that meant a much reduced revenue.

Our owners only really became engaged in the last few years, realised they had dropped the ball and that they needed to do something about it. They allowed us to restructure the stadium debt to free up some money, theyve allowed us to sustain manageable losses to help us to invest enough to improve the team, which in turn will improve overall revenues. But they arent handing us hundreds of millions every year for transfers, nearly all of it is club earned or will be club paid.

Yeah some of that is fair to mention.

Where I really bristle at it is when we're told by another Arsenal fan that it's all 100% earned and the most normal thing in the world that Arsenal have outspent almost every team in Europe since 2019. It's the weird entitled attitude that this is somehow what they deserve, mixed with generous amounts of whataboutery that doesn't stack up to any scrutiny.

I get that Arsenal have cut their cloth and made a conscious effort to go for it in a way, but it's tough to see Liverpool get left in the dust in terms of spend, when we're a bigger club to start with and have basically got 95% of decisions right for almost a decade. Teams that are absolute basket cases and teams that were in the wilderness for years routinely spend more than us. Sometimes you're left thinking, "how the fuck is that fair?"

I'd also say that it feels sometimes like Liverpool are the only big team that spends money they actually have. Spurs just ran a hefty loss on the most recent accounts, and Arsenal ran a less bad but still significant one too. Both took out bank loans after covid too. United have overspent so much that PSR is a genuine concern. City's finances are obviously all bullshit. Just feels like we're the only ones trying to run at break-even and spending what we actually have, while everyone else - to varying degrees - is just spending and not giving a shit.

To be fair, if it's not breaking rules, then it's hard to complain, but it is very frustrating as a Liverpool fan to feel like we're the only ones who care about running losses.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 05:20:48 pm
Super Ally where we were mate, dont confuse him with Macca ffs!

Ahh shit yeah thats true. They were on the other channel ignoring a different form of cheating, which obviously also doesnt count because they didnt mention it :D
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 05:20:48 pm
Maybe it is but I certainly wouldnt be expecting or even wanting a penalty in the circumstance. Defender was clearly thinking the ball was played to him so he could take the goal kick, otherwise why would he do what he did? Ive seen it on free kicks before where theres been a bit of confusion, 1 player passes to the other, the player repositions the ball, there was confusion if the initial pass was the actual free kick being took or not, and the refs use common sense and just let them carry on or start again.

Super Ally where we were mate, dont confuse him with Macca ffs!
Would you expect a free kick if a player catches a ball before it goes out for a throw in?
Its one of those really, once the Bayern players noticed its got to be a penalty. Its a massive, massive error in favour of Arsenal
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:58:51 pm
Would you expect a free kick if a player catches a ball before it goes out for a throw in?

I dont think were ever going to agree on this mate, You have your views, I have mine, Ive seen them mixed over various social media, some say not to use common sense and to use letter of the law, some including some Bayern fans saying they totally understand the ref using common sense here. Your view is correct because it is the letter of the law, so its very hard to put up a compelling argument against it, but this is 1 of the situations that Im glad the ref chose to ref it that way, and Id say that honestly if it was Manual Neuer and Eric Dier in this situation (and Im no fan of Eric Dier).

Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 05:49:08 pm
Ahh shit yeah thats true. They were on the other channel ignoring a different form of cheating, which obviously also doesnt count because they didnt mention it :D

Its fine mate, even if they miss it, Im sure your good self would have been all over it, youve defo taken over from our friend Lobo in that regard with your big wooden spoon, stirring the pot!  ;D
We dont do wooden spoons ;)
Im glad the ref didnt give that penalty for handball as much as Id love to see Arsenal finally get a call against them. Its just perplexing that a ref can show common sense and not allow the idiocy of the laws to ruin the game. If only that c*nt in the VAR room could have done the same when we were away at Spurs.
Where is Tomiyasu?
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 06:25:02 pm
I dont think were ever going to agree on this mate, You have your views, I have mine, Ive seen them mixed over various social media, some say not to use common sense and to use letter of the law, some including some Bayern fans saying they totally understand the ref using common sense here. Your view is correct because it is the letter of the law, so its very hard to put up a compelling argument against it, but this is 1 of the situations that Im glad the ref chose to ref it that way, and Id say that honestly if it was Manual Neuer and Eric Dier in this situation (and Im no fan of Eric Dier).

Its fine mate, even if they miss it, Im sure your good self would have been all over it, youve defo taken over from our friend Lobo in that regard with your big wooden spoon, stirring the pot!  ;D
It just pisses me off as if that was us wed never hear the last of how we got away with it. Similarly if Salah had done what Saka did at the end, he would be absolutely vilified by pundits, media and every other fan in the country. But because its Arsenal its all fine.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:03:19 pm
This referee, it was the first time he officiates a match in CL knock outs and he did a great job. I didnt like what Tuchel said, I understand hes upset, but he came across very personal, and the ref has no platform to defend himself or what he said to the Bayern players, if anything.
Tuchel came across as saying hes more upset with the explanation than the decision, we dont know what language the ref used (no idea where hes from) and maybe someone misinterpreted it and now hes the ref that decides kids mistake when he really should be applauded for applying common sense and understanding that Gabriel was not trying to get any advantage.


Where in the laws of the game does it say "not trying to get any advantage" means you don't get penalised for something?

Wish the ref used common sense when Diaz scored against Spurs and they ruled it out for offside when it clearly was their error but because the game had already restarted they couldnt take it back due to the laws of the game. Surely the law of the game should have been followed last night as well.
As much as I'd have been happier seeing Arsenal with a tougher mountain to climb, I think the ref made the right call in the spirit of the game. Penalising that handball with an almost certain goal would've been the antithesis of sporting. Bayern would've gained an incredible advantage from nothing.

The Saka penalty call was also top refereeing. It absolutely wasn't a penalty. The only debate for me is whether it was a yellow for a dive or not.
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 05:48:08 pm
Yeah some of that is fair to mention.

Where I really bristle at it is when we're told by another Arsenal fan that it's all 100% earned and the most normal thing in the world that Arsenal have outspent almost every team in Europe since 2019. It's the weird entitled attitude that this is somehow what they deserve, mixed with generous amounts of whataboutery that doesn't stack up to any scrutiny.

I get that Arsenal have cut their cloth and made a conscious effort to go for it in a way, but it's tough to see Liverpool get left in the dust in terms of spend, when we're a bigger club to start with and have basically got 95% of decisions right for almost a decade. Teams that are absolute basket cases and teams that were in the wilderness for years routinely spend more than us. Sometimes you're left thinking, "how the fuck is that fair?"

I'd also say that it feels sometimes like Liverpool are the only big team that spends money they actually have. Spurs just ran a hefty loss on the most recent accounts, and Arsenal ran a less bad but still significant one too. Both took out bank loans after covid too. United have overspent so much that PSR is a genuine concern. City's finances are obviously all bullshit. Just feels like we're the only ones trying to run at break-even and spending what we actually have, while everyone else - to varying degrees - is just spending and not giving a shit.

To be fair, if it's not breaking rules, then it's hard to complain, but it is very frustrating as a Liverpool fan to feel like we're the only ones who care about running losses.

Is that totally true though? That Arsenal have outspent Liverpool by a significant margin? I think certainly in the last 3 years we have spent more, but I wouldn't be suggesting its light and day.

Saliba 25m, Gabriel 25, Odegaard 30m, Martinelli 6m, Saka academy. We have stacked our squad with some very modest purchases. Even Jorginho 10m, Tomiyasu 16m, Trossard 20m have vastly outperformed their transfer fees. We have indulged certainly on Rice, but in Arteta first few seasons he was reduced to signing the likes of Pablo Mari for 2m and making free transfers on the likes of Willian. This was during the time you were signing VVD and Allison for record sums for a defender and goalkeeper. Now you could say this was because you sold Coutinho. Yet do I need to remind you of the players we have sold in the past. Ill never forget selling Nasri and Cesc for a combined cum of 60m in the same week. This was back in 2010 when 60m was considered behemoth money. We literally sat on the money until United beat us 8-2 forcing us to sign Benayoun, ARTETA, Mertesacker, Andre Santos (the horror) and even then, we only spent about 20m of the money.

We were seen as a soft touch vulnerable to be raided for our best players. Was only two years ago there was constant talk that both Liverpool and Man City were likely destinations for Saka.

Its not the case anymore. We are signing players like Rice, and extending Saka, Martinelli, Saliba, Odegaard ect.

Suppose it would be easier for everyone else if we went back to not competing, and having a yard sale of our squad



Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 02:18:26 am
Is that totally true though? That Arsenal have outspent Liverpool by a significant margin? I think certainly in the last 3 years we have spent more, but I wouldn't be suggesting its light and day.

Saliba 25m, Gabriel 25, Odegaard 30m, Martinelli 6m, Saka academy. We have stacked our squad with some very modest purchases. Even Jorginho 10m, Tomiyasu 16m, Trossard 20m have vastly outperformed their transfer fees. We have indulged certainly on Rice, but in Arteta first few seasons he was reduced to signing the likes of Pablo Mari for 2m and making free transfers on the likes of Willian. This was during the time you were signing VVD and Allison for record sums for a defender and goalkeeper. Now you could say this was because you sold Coutinho. Yet do I need to remind you of the players we have sold in the past. Ill never forget selling Nasri and Cesc for a combined cum of 60m in the same week. This was back in 2010 when 60m was considered behemoth money. We literally sat on the money until United beat us 8-2 forcing us to sign Benayoun, ARTETA, Mertesacker, Andre Santos (the horror) and even then, we only spent about 20m of the money.

We were seen as a soft touch vulnerable to be raided for our best players. Was only two years ago there was constant talk that both Liverpool and Man City were likely destinations for Saka.

Its not the case anymore. We are signing players like Rice, and extending Saka, Martinelli, Saliba, Odegaard ect.

Suppose it would be easier for everyone else if we went back to not competing, and having a yard sale of our squad

No point even discussing the money side, I could go back to selling Anelka Overmars and Petit after winning the double.

The only thing I can say for sure is that had we spent double and ended up in midtable like chelsea and man utd then no one would mention the money , so the issue isnt really the money we spent. I think its pointless to engage further on the finances. We all know how many teams we were building got ripped apart by selling our best players to make our rivals stronger. That was the reason we stopped competing in the first place.
We used to get laughed at because whats the point of having a new stadium when you cant compete on the field arsenal have no ambition, 4th is a trophy, they just want CL money, how do the fans put up with it, the fans too have no ambition 
Had to go through all those years of failure, now we have a business plan that we worked hard for that allows us to finally show some ambition on the field, people are wondering  how can we afford to buy players. Let them wonder I say .
