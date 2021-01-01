Yeah some of that is fair to mention.
Where I really bristle at it is when we're told by another Arsenal fan that it's all 100% earned and the most normal thing in the world that Arsenal have outspent almost every team in Europe since 2019. It's the weird entitled attitude that this is somehow what they deserve, mixed with generous amounts of whataboutery that doesn't stack up to any scrutiny.
I get that Arsenal have cut their cloth and made a conscious effort to go for it in a way, but it's tough to see Liverpool get left in the dust in terms of spend, when we're a bigger club to start with and have basically got 95% of decisions right for almost a decade. Teams that are absolute basket cases and teams that were in the wilderness for years routinely spend more than us. Sometimes you're left thinking, "how the fuck is that fair?"
I'd also say that it feels sometimes like Liverpool are the only big team that spends money they actually have. Spurs just ran a hefty loss on the most recent accounts, and Arsenal ran a less bad but still significant one too. Both took out bank loans after covid too. United have overspent so much that PSR is a genuine concern. City's finances are obviously all bullshit. Just feels like we're the only ones trying to run at break-even and spending what we actually have, while everyone else - to varying degrees - is just spending and not giving a shit.
To be fair, if it's not breaking rules, then it's hard to complain, but it is very frustrating as a Liverpool fan to feel like we're the only ones who care about running losses.
Is that totally true though? That Arsenal have outspent Liverpool by a significant margin? I think certainly in the last 3 years we have spent more, but I wouldn't be suggesting its light and day.
Saliba 25m, Gabriel 25, Odegaard 30m, Martinelli 6m, Saka academy. We have stacked our squad with some very modest purchases. Even Jorginho 10m, Tomiyasu 16m, Trossard 20m have vastly outperformed their transfer fees. We have indulged certainly on Rice, but in Arteta first few seasons he was reduced to signing the likes of Pablo Mari for 2m and making free transfers on the likes of Willian. This was during the time you were signing VVD and Allison for record sums for a defender and goalkeeper. Now you could say this was because you sold Coutinho. Yet do I need to remind you of the players we have sold in the past. Ill never forget selling Nasri and Cesc for a combined cum of 60m in the same week. This was back in 2010 when 60m was considered behemoth money. We literally sat on the money until United beat us 8-2 forcing us to sign Benayoun, ARTETA, Mertesacker, Andre Santos (the horror) and even then, we only spent about 20m of the money.
We were seen as a soft touch vulnerable to be raided for our best players. Was only two years ago there was constant talk that both Liverpool and Man City were likely destinations for Saka.
Its not the case anymore. We are signing players like Rice, and extending Saka, Martinelli, Saliba, Odegaard ect.
Suppose it would be easier for everyone else if we went back to not competing, and having a yard sale of our squad