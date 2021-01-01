I need to pick up on this point, Ive spoken about it before with regards our finances, but remember football finances are more than just Transfers in and Transfers out. Weve cut our cloth on other areas, we actually reduced our wage bill at one point, made redundancies (who can forget Gunnersaurus) post Covid and when we didnt qualify for Europe, as that meant a much reduced revenue.



Our owners only really became engaged in the last few years, realised they had dropped the ball and that they needed to do something about it. They allowed us to restructure the stadium debt to free up some money, theyve allowed us to sustain manageable losses to help us to invest enough to improve the team, which in turn will improve overall revenues. But they arent handing us hundreds of millions every year for transfers, nearly all of it is club earned or will be club paid.



Yeah some of that is fair to mention.Where I really bristle at it is when we're told by another Arsenal fan that it's all 100% earned and the most normal thing in the world that Arsenal have outspent almost every team in Europe since 2019. It's the weird entitled attitude that this is somehow what they deserve, mixed with generous amounts of whataboutery that doesn't stack up to any scrutiny.I get that Arsenal have cut their cloth and made a conscious effort to go for it in a way, but it's tough to see Liverpool get left in the dust in terms of spend, when we're a bigger club to start with and have basically got 95% of decisions right for almost a decade. Teams that are absolute basket cases and teams that were in the wilderness for years routinely spend more than us. Sometimes you're left thinking, "how the fuck is that fair?"I'd also say that it feels sometimes like Liverpool are the only big team that spends money they actually have. Spurs just ran a hefty loss on the most recent accounts, and Arsenal ran a less bad but still significant one too. Both took out bank loans after covid too. United have overspent so much that PSR is a genuine concern. City's finances are obviously all bullshit. Just feels like we're the only ones trying to run at break-even and spending what we actually have, while everyone else - to varying degrees - is just spending and not giving a shit.To be fair, if it's not breaking rules, then it's hard to complain, but it is very frustrating as a Liverpool fan to feel like we're the only ones who care about running losses.