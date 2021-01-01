« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 175 176 177 178 179 [180]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 287715 times)

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7160 on: Today at 07:16:43 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:04:41 am
I know were scoring tonnes of goals, but seeing Harry Kane play upfront, maybe we do need that out and out centre forward after all. We got a few things to think about in the summer.

I mean it would obviously be completely out of character for Arteta and Arsenal to just throw a shitload of money at solutions, but Legohead can only be expected to work miracles on a pittance for so long.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,480
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7161 on: Today at 07:20:57 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:56:59 am
Deciding a cl tie on that wouldnt be for me. Wouldnt want a pen if Bayern did that. If we cant beat them then so be it.

Obviously they need to be careful (I think if the ball doesnt leave the 6 yard box its not in play) the ref couldve given it , but he did the right thing there.

:lmao

No problem with your players diving and faking injury week in week out, but a clear handball is where you draw the line.
Logged

Online crewlove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7162 on: Today at 07:27:30 am »
I understand what ref tried to do with that pen call, but isn't it an complete opposite to kid's penalty? And I thought both ref's performances were a breath of fresh air yesterday.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,510
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7163 on: Today at 07:28:01 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 06:32:15 am
lol, people expect referees to use their common sense. Here we actually had a ref who used it well on multiple occasions and it's still a problem.

That's not a refs job..he's not ester McVey.

He's there to enforce the rules. No matter how much you don't want to admit it, you're player broke them.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,530
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7164 on: Today at 07:43:43 am »
That display from Arsenal last night was pathetic. It was prime Atletico level shithousing and diving and yet the commentary team called it clever play because they are an English side. Saka is a hugely dislikeable guy probably right up there with Fernandes and Silva now actually thinking about it he dives more than either in any given match.

Lego head under massive pressure now he's spent an absolute fortune and right now i think he's ending the season with fuck all.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:50:19 am by Mister Flip Flop »
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,530
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7165 on: Today at 07:48:22 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 11:19:09 pm
Who was the ref tonight?   Only saw a little
Of it but he looked good

The refereeing in europe isn't perfect but it's a real breath of fresh air compared to the absolute shit in the premier league, same goes for the use of VAR.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7166 on: Today at 07:54:54 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:55:49 am
We do that every week. Our whole game is chaos which is a strength and weakness, but Arsenal seem to need that pure control. They hate a chaotic or open game. City are the same.

Agreed. Your chaos is a strong point as opponents often cant deal with it. Our chaos is a weakness it takes us away from our game. We played the game Bayern wanted to play and fair play to them, they do have some world class talent as well.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7167 on: Today at 08:00:15 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:16:43 am
I mean it would obviously be completely out of character for Arteta and Arsenal to just throw a shitload of money at solutions, but Legohead can only be expected to work miracles on a pittance for so long.

Bayern spent 100m on Kane and buy everyone in germany, City spent billions and cheated on their accounts, Real just bought bellingham for 120m of government money, but its arsenal throwing money around in the cl yesterday  :lmao


Love it !

At least we got PSG oil and Barca levers tonight, to show us how to build for success and not buy it!
« Last Edit: Today at 08:05:52 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7168 on: Today at 08:08:58 am »
Only skimmed over the last page or 2, but heres my take on last night.

Thought we played the occasion and not the game. We went 1-0 and instead of playing clever football, it was as if we wanted to go out and kill the tie n leg 1, and got hit with a couple of really good counters. Struggled to get back to impose our game afterwards, and Bayern looked quite dangerous throughout. We arent great when we are drawn into games like that, its what Utd try and drag you into. That turns it more into a game of individuals, and then guys like Sane and Kane attacking wise are better than our equivalent.

I didnt think the Saka incident was a penalty. Not sure its a dive as blatant as folk are making out, there is a view where Neuer makes a step towards him and you might think maybe, but theres another view that seems to show Saka dangling his leg or even moving it towards contact.

I thought a lot of the diving etc was exaggerated a few months ago, I didnt think we were any worse or any better than anyone else. Weve a couple of players that seem serial downers and moan (like Jesus) But Ive not likes what Ive seen the past few weeks from Ben White and Havertz, and maybe even Saka there. I get that gamesmanship is a part of the game but to me, were going too far, and especially Havertz seems like a repeat offender. I remember him doing similar at Chelsea, Id prefer he didnt do it at Arsenal.

As for the Bayern complaints, Im not having that. Theres been plenty incidents where the ref has blown for a free kick or corner to be taken for instance, someone touches it and a player will grab the ball and re-position it. Be it a misunderstanding or whatever, but I dont think I ever remember seeing an incident like that punished.

Anyway, still in the game at least, going to Munich wipnt be easy but if we play our game and not the occasion it might suit us more being the away team. Got to say Bayern are favourites now though. 
« Last Edit: Today at 08:10:49 am by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7169 on: Today at 08:15:11 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:00:15 am
Bayern spent 100m on Kane and buy everyone in germany, City spent billions and cheated on their accounts, Real just bought bellingham for 120m of government money, but its arsenal throwing money around in the cl yesterday  :lmao

City aside, those clubs earned the money and spending power with success. And they sell players to balance it at least somewhat. Yous on the other hand have been shite for years until last season, don't sell anyone for significant money, and still you've out-spent all those teams you mentioned over the past few years. And that's just in comparison to the really mega clubs - you're (net) out-spending a "normally aspirated" club like Liverpool by a factor of four since 2019.

But still, every time there's a result that doesn't go your way, or even the slightest bit of adversity, you're straight on here talking about what the next huge signing should be.

It's the same shit every time with you. Win a game and it's "everything is amazing... Arteta is a genius". Don't win a game and it's "need to spend another £100m...blah blah whataboutery".

So tiresome.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7170 on: Today at 08:19:34 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:15:11 am
City aside, those clubs earned the money and spending power with success. And they sell players to balance it at least somewhat. Yous on the other hand have been shite for years until last season, don't sell anyone for significant money, and still you've out-spent all those teams you mentioned over the past few years. And that's just in comparison to the really mega clubs - you're (net) out-spending a "normally aspirated" club like Liverpool by a factor of four since 2019.

But still, every time there's a result that doesn't go your way, or even the slightest bit of adversity, you're straight on here talking about what the next huge signing should be.

It's the same shit every time with you. Win a game and it's "everything is amazing... Arteta is a genius". Don't win a game and it's "need to spend another £100m...blah blah whataboutery".

So tiresome.

We must be cooking the books, thats the only explanation.

Does it really make you that angry that Im in two minds whether we might need a striker ?  :D
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7171 on: Today at 08:20:36 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:08:58 am
Only skimmed over the last page or 2, but heres my take on last night.

Thought we played the occasion and not the game. We went 1-0 and instead of playing clever football, it was as if we wanted to go out and kill the tie n leg 1, and got hit with a couple of really good counters. Struggled to get back to impose our game afterwards, and Bayern looked quite dangerous throughout. We arent great when we are drawn into games like that, its what Utd try and drag you into. That turns it more into a game of individuals, and then guys like Sane and Kane attacking wise are better than our equivalent.

I didnt think the Saka incident was a penalty. Not sure its a dive as blatant as folk are making out, there is a view where Neuer makes a step towards him and you might think maybe, but theres another view that seems to show Saka dangling his leg or even moving it towards contact.

I thought a lot of the diving etc was exaggerated a few months ago, I didnt think we were any worse or any better than anyone else. Weve a couple of players that seem serial downers and moan (like Jesus) But Ive not likes what Ive seen the past few weeks from Ben White and Havertz, and maybe even Saka there. I get that gamesmanship is a part of the game but to me, were going too far, and especially Havertz seems like a repeat offender. I remember him doing similar at Chelsea, Id prefer he didnt do it at Arsenal.

As for the Bayern complaints, Im not having that. Theres been plenty incidents where the ref has blown for a free kick or corner to be taken for instance, someone touches it and a player will grab the ball and re-position it. Be it a misunderstanding or whatever, but I dont think I ever remember seeing an incident like that punished.

Anyway, still in the game at least, going to Munich wipnt be easy but if we play our game and not the occasion it might suit us more being the away team. Got to say Bayern are favourites now though.

I'd say that's a very fair assessment from by far the most reasonable Arsenal fan on here.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7172 on: Today at 08:44:33 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:08:58 am
Only skimmed over the last page or 2, but heres my take on last night.

Thought we played the occasion and not the game. We went 1-0 and instead of playing clever football, it was as if we wanted to go out and kill the tie n leg 1, and got hit with a couple of really good counters. Struggled to get back to impose our game afterwards, and Bayern looked quite dangerous throughout. We arent great when we are drawn into games like that, its what Utd try and drag you into. That turns it more into a game of individuals, and then guys like Sane and Kane attacking wise are better than our equivalent.

I didnt think the Saka incident was a penalty. Not sure its a dive as blatant as folk are making out, there is a view where Neuer makes a step towards him and you might think maybe, but theres another view that seems to show Saka dangling his leg or even moving it towards contact.

I thought a lot of the diving etc was exaggerated a few months ago, I didnt think we were any worse or any better than anyone else. Weve a couple of players that seem serial downers and moan (like Jesus) But Ive not likes what Ive seen the past few weeks from Ben White and Havertz, and maybe even Saka there. I get that gamesmanship is a part of the game but to me, were going too far, and especially Havertz seems like a repeat offender. I remember him doing similar at Chelsea, Id prefer he didnt do it at Arsenal.

As for the Bayern complaints, Im not having that. Theres been plenty incidents where the ref has blown for a free kick or corner to be taken for instance, someone touches it and a player will grab the ball and re-position it. Be it a misunderstanding or whatever, but I dont think I ever remember seeing an incident like that punished.

Anyway, still in the game at least, going to Munich wipnt be easy but if we play our game and not the occasion it might suit us more being the away team. Got to say Bayern are favourites now though. 

The only one who can just be honest and unbiased

Fair fucking play mate, good post
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,381
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7173 on: Today at 08:51:42 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 11:57:03 pm
Part of me agrees with the ref's non-call there. Giving a penalty there wouldn't really have been in the 'spirit of the game.' On the other hand, if you don't punish stupid shit like that, players will just keep doing it.

And Arsenal especially since it might add to their repertoire of tactical moves to waste time.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7174 on: Today at 08:53:51 am »
Would Arsenal have gotten away with the handball if there was an attacking player about to pounce on the ball?
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,381
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7175 on: Today at 08:59:21 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:08:58 am
Only skimmed over the last page or 2, but heres my take on last night.

Thought we played the occasion and not the game. We went 1-0 and instead of playing clever football, it was as if we wanted to go out and kill the tie n leg 1, and got hit with a couple of really good counters. Struggled to get back to impose our game afterwards, and Bayern looked quite dangerous throughout. We arent great when we are drawn into games like that, its what Utd try and drag you into. That turns it more into a game of individuals, and then guys like Sane and Kane attacking wise are better than our equivalent.

I didnt think the Saka incident was a penalty. Not sure its a dive as blatant as folk are making out, there is a view where Neuer makes a step towards him and you might think maybe, but theres another view that seems to show Saka dangling his leg or even moving it towards contact.

I thought a lot of the diving etc was exaggerated a few months ago, I didnt think we were any worse or any better than anyone else. Weve a couple of players that seem serial downers and moan (like Jesus) But Ive not likes what Ive seen the past few weeks from Ben White and Havertz, and maybe even Saka there. I get that gamesmanship is a part of the game but to me, were going too far, and especially Havertz seems like a repeat offender. I remember him doing similar at Chelsea, Id prefer he didnt do it at Arsenal.

As for the Bayern complaints, Im not having that. Theres been plenty incidents where the ref has blown for a free kick or corner to be taken for instance, someone touches it and a player will grab the ball and re-position it. Be it a misunderstanding or whatever, but I dont think I ever remember seeing an incident like that punished.

Anyway, still in the game at least, going to Munich wipnt be easy but if we play our game and not the occasion it might suit us more being the away team. Got to say Bayern are favourites now though. 

Yes, good as usual from SG. Bayern looked more potent than I expected.

I have one quibble though. It's extremely rare for a player to pick up the ball after the whistle has blown for a corner or a free kick and a teammate has already responded by playing the ball. In fact I'm not sure I've seen that happen. Arsenal got away with one there.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7176 on: Today at 09:01:02 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:08:58 am
Only skimmed over the last page or 2, but heres my take on last night.

Thought we played the occasion and not the game. We went 1-0 and instead of playing clever football, it was as if we wanted to go out and kill the tie n leg 1, and got hit with a couple of really good counters. Struggled to get back to impose our game afterwards, and Bayern looked quite dangerous throughout. We arent great when we are drawn into games like that, its what Utd try and drag you into. That turns it more into a game of individuals, and then guys like Sane and Kane attacking wise are better than our equivalent.

I didnt think the Saka incident was a penalty. Not sure its a dive as blatant as folk are making out, there is a view where Neuer makes a step towards him and you might think maybe, but theres another view that seems to show Saka dangling his leg or even moving it towards contact.

I thought a lot of the diving etc was exaggerated a few months ago, I didnt think we were any worse or any better than anyone else. Weve a couple of players that seem serial downers and moan (like Jesus) But Ive not likes what Ive seen the past few weeks from Ben White and Havertz, and maybe even Saka there. I get that gamesmanship is a part of the game but to me, were going too far, and especially Havertz seems like a repeat offender. I remember him doing similar at Chelsea, Id prefer he didnt do it at Arsenal.

As for the Bayern complaints, Im not having that. Theres been plenty incidents where the ref has blown for a free kick or corner to be taken for instance, someone touches it and a player will grab the ball and re-position it. Be it a misunderstanding or whatever, but I dont think I ever remember seeing an incident like that punished.

Anyway, still in the game at least, going to Munich wipnt be easy but if we play our game and not the occasion it might suit us more being the away team. Got to say Bayern are favourites now though.

Excellent analysis.

Havertz is starting to get on my nerves again, another dive with no one near him. Saka shouldve gone round the keeper then if you get clipped its a pen, not run into him and try to win one. Unfortunately its diving and it overshadowed his brilliant display last night.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:10:50 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7177 on: Today at 09:02:28 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:59:21 am
Yes, good as usual from SG. Bayern looked more potent than I expected.

I have one quibble though. It's extremely rare for a player to pick up the ball after the whistle has blown for a corner or a free kick and a teammate has already responded by playing the ball. In fact I'm not sure I've seen that happen. Arsenal got away with one there.

We definitely got away with one (letter of the law) but it was a good decision by the ref, who got everything else right.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,480
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7178 on: Today at 09:11:30 am »
Very surprised that VAR didn't pick it up, its a stonewall penalty. Incredibly lucky. I can only think they wanted the tie to remain in the balance and if Bayern had won last night it would have been over. I'm sure we'll get Dermot Gallagher telling us why it was the correct decision not to give a penalty.

Still pretty stunned by the atmosphere. You feel at some point that stadium is going to give the team the support it needs, but it never happens. Just this absolute cringefest of badly copying a Liverpool song (which is about success in Europe ironically), but never gets going. Nothing else, no other chants or songs. Just occasional bellowing at the ref when he didn't buy one of the many dives last night. The players were trying to gee the crowd up after like five minutes, thats just a terrible look for the first leg of a CL quarter final that you're massive favourites to win. If you can't get up for that then why are you even bothering? 
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,304
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7179 on: Today at 09:24:45 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:57:03 am
What this they want a pen for that?  What if a player didnt hear the refs whistle. Thats a bit much to want a pen there.


Ah, the old Van Persie excuse?  :P
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7180 on: Today at 09:27:55 am »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:24:45 am

Ah, the old Van Persie excuse?  :P

Robbed, wed have knocked barca out if the traitor didnt get a red
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,602
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7181 on: Today at 09:30:26 am »
Most people have been banging the drum about refs not using their brain and wanting to make themselves center of attention. I think he has a really good game, if I take my dislike for Arsenal and Arteta out of the equation it's the right decision IMO.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,510
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7182 on: Today at 09:37:27 am »
Look forward to common sense refs next time some twat in an arsenal shirt is playing basketball in the penalty area.

Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7183 on: Today at 09:43:15 am »
It says a lot about Saka that he chose to go down rather than around the keeper and have a tap in. Has to come from the coaching. Feel contact, go down. Once that kind of mentality is drummed into you on the training field, you do it in games first chance you get. He could have won the game there for Arsenal, if I were an Arsenal fan I'd be fuming with him. Straight out of the Harry Kane playbook too of throwing a leg in
Kane wasn't happy with Saka stealing that one and did the same thing a minute later in the middle of the pitch
Logged

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,469
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7184 on: Today at 09:52:30 am »
Don't think the handball should be a penalty.

The referees are also encouraged to play into the 'spirit of the game' and giving a penalty for something so trivial is disproportionate.

The Saka penalty claim was a phenomenal shout by the ref, in my opinion. It'd have been far easier to give it than not. But Saka moved into it & looked for the pen when he had a great chance to score. Poor from a really talented player. I wouldn't call it a dive, but it's definitely not a penalty.

Havertz' dive was pathetic.

I think the game does show that Arsenal still have an undercurrent of being rattled. Everything pointed to an Arsenal win today. Be very interesting to see what happens in the second leg.

Really enjoyable game. Far more enjoyable than the usual big games we're seeing Arsenal play.
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,328
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7185 on: Today at 10:05:44 am »
The nerve of Arsenal to gripe about Saka's penalty is mind-boggling. There was only one blatant penalty yesterday and it was Gabriel picked the ball up in the area while the ball was in play.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,480
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7186 on: Today at 10:15:46 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 09:52:30 am
Don't think the handball should be a penalty.

The referees are also encouraged to play into the 'spirit of the game' and giving a penalty for something so trivial is disproportionate.

The Saka penalty claim was a phenomenal shout by the ref, in my opinion. It'd have been far easier to give it than not. But Saka moved into it & looked for the pen when he had a great chance to score. Poor from a really talented player. I wouldn't call it a dive, but it's definitely not a penalty.

Havertz' dive was pathetic.

I think the game does show that Arsenal still have an undercurrent of being rattled. Everything pointed to an Arsenal win today. Be very interesting to see what happens in the second leg.

Really enjoyable game. Far more enjoyable than the usual big games we're seeing Arsenal play.

To be talking about the spirit of the game yesterday is hilarious. Arsenal were absolutely disgraceful, I've legit never seen a team dive so much. It was practically whenever someone got within touching distance, down they went. It would have been so richly deserved for them to concede a penalty like that considering their tactics of trying to con the officials in every game they play.

Hopefully English refs cotton on to how they should be refereed but I find it doubtful considering the penalty they got against Brighton!
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7187 on: Today at 10:16:42 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 09:52:30 am
Don't think the handball should be a penalty.

The referees are also encouraged to play into the 'spirit of the game' and giving a penalty for something so trivial is disproportionate.

The Saka penalty claim was a phenomenal shout by the ref, in my opinion. It'd have been far easier to give it than not. But Saka moved into it & looked for the pen when he had a great chance to score. Poor from a really talented player. I wouldn't call it a dive, but it's definitely not a penalty.

Havertz' dive was pathetic.

I think the game does show that Arsenal still have an undercurrent of being rattled. Everything pointed to an Arsenal win today. Be very interesting to see what happens in the second leg.

Really enjoyable game. Far more enjoyable than the usual big games we're seeing Arsenal play.

Agree with all these points, and we did get rattled, although for me the front 4 of Sane Gnabry Musiala and Kane is on paper the best front 4 in europe and yesterday they showed it, they were never going to give up on CL even if theyve lost interest in their league.

They can now rest players on the weekend while we got villa so thatll work well for them. Bayern clear favorites now. Tough ask for us to win away at their place. Will be close though we dont lose many games.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7188 on: Today at 10:38:31 am »
Good thing Villa play tomorrow, theyll be going full strength too, from our point of view hoping for an energy sapping tough game.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7189 on: Today at 10:47:07 am »
I would absolutely want a penalty for that. Imagine Bayern go out by one goal now when they shouldve had a blatant penalty for that handball. Particularly when you add in what else Arsenal get away with this season. It starts to look very suspicious.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,480
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7190 on: Today at 10:55:51 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:47:07 am
I would absolutely want a penalty for that. Imagine Bayern go out by one goal now when they shouldve had a blatant penalty for that handball. Particularly when you add in what else Arsenal get away with this season. It starts to look very suspicious.

Considering we had about a fortnight of forensic analysis of a drop ball two minutes before we scored a goal, the whole 'not in the spirit of the game even if it is against the rules' is nonsense. Its not up to officials to just decide to create their own narrative. He refereed well last night but that was an absolute shocker, Arsenal have stolen one there and I'd be surprised if they moan about officials again this season after that. Massively let off in a huge game (again).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 175 176 177 178 179 [180]   Go Up
« previous next »
 