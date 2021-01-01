Only skimmed over the last page or 2, but heres my take on last night.



Thought we played the occasion and not the game. We went 1-0 and instead of playing clever football, it was as if we wanted to go out and kill the tie n leg 1, and got hit with a couple of really good counters. Struggled to get back to impose our game afterwards, and Bayern looked quite dangerous throughout. We arent great when we are drawn into games like that, its what Utd try and drag you into. That turns it more into a game of individuals, and then guys like Sane and Kane attacking wise are better than our equivalent.



I didnt think the Saka incident was a penalty. Not sure its a dive as blatant as folk are making out, there is a view where Neuer makes a step towards him and you might think maybe, but theres another view that seems to show Saka dangling his leg or even moving it towards contact.



I thought a lot of the diving etc was exaggerated a few months ago, I didnt think we were any worse or any better than anyone else. Weve a couple of players that seem serial downers and moan (like Jesus) But Ive not likes what Ive seen the past few weeks from Ben White and Havertz, and maybe even Saka there. I get that gamesmanship is a part of the game but to me, were going too far, and especially Havertz seems like a repeat offender. I remember him doing similar at Chelsea, Id prefer he didnt do it at Arsenal.



As for the Bayern complaints, Im not having that. Theres been plenty incidents where the ref has blown for a free kick or corner to be taken for instance, someone touches it and a player will grab the ball and re-position it. Be it a misunderstanding or whatever, but I dont think I ever remember seeing an incident like that punished.



Anyway, still in the game at least, going to Munich wipnt be easy but if we play our game and not the occasion it might suit us more being the away team. Got to say Bayern are favourites now though.