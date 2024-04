That display from Arsenal last night was pathetic. It was prime Atletico level shithousing and diving and yet the commentary team called it clever play because they are an English side. Saka is a hugely dislikeable guy probably right up there with Fernandes and Silva now actually thinking about it he dives more than either in any given match.



Lego head under massive pressure now he's spent an absolute fortune and right now i think he's ending the season with fuck all.