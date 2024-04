Arsenal aren’t going to invest all that time into set pieces with set piece coaches and not tell their players to do their upmost to win set pieces, are they? It’s evidently a tactic they’ve worked a lot on. It’s pretty grim seeing them act like a side in La Liga most weekends but it is what it is.



I thought one of the more tragic things I’ve seen on a football field was when they came to Anfield and their player feigned injury so they could have a timeout/huddle on the side of the field. It was like a choreographed move for Arteta to brief the team on what was next. Seemingly not against the rules but I imagine if every side started doing it every weekend it would soon be outlawed.



They’re a top side and obviously not afraid to bristle against anyone on their way up, it just feels like Klopp’s not interested in antics/shite like that. Arteta obviously is, he learnt from Pep.