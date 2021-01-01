Arsenal arent going to invest all that time into set pieces with set piece coaches and not tell their players to do their upmost to win set pieces, are they? Its evidently a tactic theyve worked a lot on. Its pretty grim seeing them act like a side in La Liga most weekends but it is what it is.



I thought one of the more tragic things Ive seen on a football field was when they came to Anfield and their player feigned injury so they could have a timeout/huddle on the side of the field. It was like a choreographed move for Arteta to brief the team on what was next. Seemingly not against the rules but I imagine if every side started doing it every weekend it would soon be outlawed.



Theyre a top side and obviously not afraid to bristle against anyone on their way up, it just feels like Klopps not interested in antics/shite like that. Arteta obviously is, he learnt from Pep.