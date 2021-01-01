« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

  Eeyore
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 10:59:13 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 10:39:35 pm
Not a bit.  ;)

Not being funny mate but why the fuck were you commenting on a Liverpool forum during your biggest game for years?
"Ohhh-kayyy"

  Tonyh8su
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:00:02 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:59:13 pm
Not being funny mate but why the fuck were you commenting on a Liverpool forum during your biggest game for years?

The other fella was straight on as well.
  Garlic Red
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:01:57 pm
Arsenal arent going to invest all that time into set pieces with set piece coaches and not tell their players to do their upmost to win set pieces, are they? Its evidently a tactic theyve worked a lot on. Its pretty grim seeing them act like a side in La Liga most weekends but it is what it is.

I thought one of the more tragic things Ive seen on a football field was when they came to Anfield and their player feigned injury so they could have a timeout/huddle on the side of the field. It was like a choreographed move for Arteta to brief the team on what was next. Seemingly not against the rules but I imagine if every side started doing it every weekend it would soon be outlawed.

Theyre a top side and obviously not afraid to bristle against anyone on their way up, it just feels like Klopps not interested in antics/shite like that. Arteta obviously is, he learnt from Pep.
  Oldmanmick
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:03:42 pm
Arsenal need to be careful with all this simulation shit. Refs will be ultra reluctant now to give them decisions even when they're justified. Could well cost them.
  LovelyCushionedHeader
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:04:53 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:01:57 pm
Arsenal arent going to invest all that time into set pieces with set piece coaches and not tell their players to do their upmost to win set pieces, are they? Its evidently a tactic theyve worked a lot on. Its pretty grim seeing them act like a side in La Liga most weekends but it is what it is.

I thought one of the more tragic things Ive seen on a football field was when they came to Anfield and their player feigned injury so they could have a timeout/huddle on the side of the field. It was like a choreographed move for Arteta to brief the team on what was next. Seemingly not against the rules but I imagine if every side started doing it every weekend it would soon be outlawed.

Theyre a top side and obviously not afraid to bristle against anyone on their way up, it just feels like Klopps not interested in antics/shite like that. Arteta obviously is, he learnt from Pep.

Even their set pieces are built entirely on cheating. Ben White has the sole task from every corner to basically impede the goalkeeper, whilst others will just be in the box to block defenders. It's fucking shit to watch.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

  Bullet500
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:05:55 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:59:13 pm
Not being funny mate but why the fuck were you commenting on a Liverpool forum during your biggest game for years?
Just enjoying the discussion. The biggest game is always the next one. This one is done.
  Jm55
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:07:42 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 11:05:55 pm
Just enjoying the discussion. The biggest game is always the next one. This one is done.

Now you put it that way youve convinced me.

Next time we win a trophy, rather than celebrate it or talk to my mates Ill log onto northlondonforever.com for a debrief with the lads.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:09:55 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:07:42 pm
Now you put it that way youve convinced me.

Next time we win a trophy, rather than celebrate it or talk to my mates Ill log onto northlondonforever.com for a debrief with the lads.
Just go straight down the tunnel.
  Dim Glas
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:12:54 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 11:05:55 pm
Just enjoying the discussion. The biggest game is always the next one. This one is done.

discussion? Behave.
You where trying (badly) to bait a few posts backs going on about Harvey Elliott.  That isnt discussion.
  Hazell
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:14:14 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:59:13 pm
Not being funny mate but why the fuck were you commenting on a Liverpool forum during your biggest game for years?

Wouldn't do it myself but no issue with Arsenal fans coming on here after their game. The wummery about Elliott diving is a joke though.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:17:43 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:12:54 pm
discussion? Behave.
You where trying (badly) to bait a few posts backs going on about Harvey Elliott.  That isnt discussion.
Yeah. It's always 'others' who dive.
  SamLad
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:18:52 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 11:17:43 pm
Yeah. It's always 'others' who dive.
Arsenal fans are experts on players who dive, we should listen to them.
  spen71
Yesterday at 11:19:09 pm
Who was the ref tonight?   Only saw a little
Of it but he looked good
  Clint Eastwood
Yesterday at 11:19:42 pm
Tuchel: The referee made a huge mistake, there was a penalty for handball.

I know it was a crazy situation. They put the ball down, he whistles and the defender takes the ball with his hands.

What makes us really angry is the explanation on the pitch. He told our players it was a 'kid's mistake' and he won't give a penalty for that in a Champions League quarterfinal. It's a horrible, horrible explanation. Kid's mistake, adult's mistake, whatever - we feel angry because it was a huge decision against us.

Got away with one there.
Yesterday at 11:22:57 pm
Dont blame him being pissed off at that. Would have been 3-1.

Honestly some of these explanations we get from referees/PGMOL/Webb are an absolute joke. Better off keeping their mouths shut cos it only makes things more infuriating.
  cdav
Yesterday at 11:51:05 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:19:42 pm
Tuchel: The referee made a huge mistake, there was a penalty for handball.

I know it was a crazy situation. They put the ball down, he whistles and the defender takes the ball with his hands.

What makes us really angry is the explanation on the pitch. He told our players it was a 'kid's mistake' and he won't give a penalty for that in a Champions League quarterfinal. It's a horrible, horrible explanation. Kid's mistake, adult's mistake, whatever - we feel angry because it was a huge decision against us.

Got away with one there.

https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1777815488338211162?t=7w8HT3alWah6utdqFxlqKw&s=19

Clip if anyone didn't see it. Pretty stupid but thats a clear handball
Yesterday at 11:57:03 pm
Part of me agrees with the ref's non-call there. Giving a penalty there wouldn't really have been in the 'spirit of the game.' On the other hand, if you don't punish stupid shit like that, players will just keep doing it.

Think of how we got some yellows for making card motions, and then no player on another team ever did that again. Oh, wait.
  Elzar
Yesterday at 11:57:26 pm
Arsenal players can just use their hands in the box it seems.

Massive let off for them.
Today at 12:03:21 am
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 11:57:03 pm
Part of me agrees with the ref's non-call there. Giving a penalty there wouldn't really have been in the 'spirit of the game.' On the other hand, if you don't punish stupid shit like that, players will just keep doing it.

Think of how we got some yellows for making card motions, and then no player on another team ever did that again. Oh, wait.

no spirit in a game, when players are diving all over the place.

Very poor that the ref didnt give it.  Bayern robbed there.
  6BigCups
Today at 12:05:02 am
I actually didnt mind them under Wenger, even at their peak. This gang though are fucking horrible, cheating c*nts coached by that Lego headed prick on how to cheat their way to victory. Cant stand them.
  stoa
Today at 12:10:49 am
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 11:57:03 pm
Part of me agrees with the ref's non-call there. Giving a penalty there wouldn't really have been in the 'spirit of the game.' On the other hand, if you don't punish stupid shit like that, players will just keep doing it.

Think of how we got some yellows for making card motions, and then no player on another team ever did that again. Oh, wait.

What 'spirit of the game'? They were just pissing about like they always are. I could kind of see the point, if the defender picks up the ball and boots it forward, but he puts the ball back down and plays it straight back to the keeper. Absolutely no need for any of that. If he wanted the keeper to be able to move with the ball, he could simply have played it back to him with his foot. What's next? We don't give goals, because a player had a blackout and played a ball straight to the attacker who then scores into an empty net? If anything it's the complete opposite of the refs "kid's mistake" argument. This is a match in the biggest club competition in the world two rounds away from the final. If players can't focus at that level and make a stupid mistake they don't deserve any leniency.
  Lynndenberries
Today at 12:11:24 am
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:57:26 pm
Arsenal players can just use their hands in the box it seems.

Massive let off for them.
I mean we knew that already?
