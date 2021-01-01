Tuchel: The referee made a huge mistake, there was a penalty for handball.
I know it was a crazy situation. They put the ball down, he whistles and the defender takes the ball with his hands.
What makes us really angry is the explanation on the pitch. He told our players it was a 'kid's mistake' and he won't give a penalty for that in a Champions League quarterfinal. It's a horrible, horrible explanation. Kid's mistake, adult's mistake, whatever - we feel angry because it was a huge decision against us.
Got away with one there.