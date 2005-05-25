« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

JC the Messiah

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7080 on: Today at 10:18:18 pm
Arsenal embarrassing. As are their weird fans who sirens their time on a Liverpool forum.

At least their European pedigree is consistent.
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Garlic Red

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7081 on: Today at 10:19:48 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:02:20 pm
Yeah, awful dive by Saka there. Similar to the Harvey Elliot dive the other day. Wan Bissaka's "tackle" didn't touch Elliot either and then Elliot looked for contact. https://twitter.com/UtdFaithfuls/status/1777226859727515770

Need to coach Saka better when it comes to diving.

Behave. Neuer stood still and made zero challenge, Saka threw himself towards him hoping something was coming that never was.

Wan Bissaka went to ground trying to get the ball, got nowhere near it and impeded Elliott. Elliott was going down because it impossible for there to not be contact, which there was via AWBs trailing leg.

Not remotely similar and both referees got both calls right.
Jm55

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7082 on: Today at 10:19:59 pm
Nice to see intelligent play not get rewarded with a penalty for once.

Theyll go out now Bayern have been shit this season but there a bit like us when theyre at home in Europe, we must be one of the only teams to go there and knock them out? I cant think of may other examples.

Im fucked if Lego head and the pretenders are doing it.
Bullet500

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7083 on: Today at 10:20:25 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 10:11:48 pm


You've got a slow motion video showing Elliott trying to keep control of the ball as Wan Bissaka slides in, first making contact on Elliott's foot with his left leg, then his right thigh while touching none of the ball.

And you think it is in any way comparable to Neuer standing still?
Neither Neuer's nor Wan Bissaka's defensive actions made contact (narrowing the angle/standing still vs tackle). The attackers initiated contact afterwards.

Wan Bissaka's tackling leg made no contact whatsoever. Sure, later on on some feeble contact elsewhere like you say and then Elliot takes his feet to Wan Bissaka's thigh.

That said, it looked like a penalty in real time and was rightly given. Not a clear and obvious error either.

Saka's did not look like a penalty in real time and it wasn't.

Both are dives, however.
DelTrotter

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7084 on: Today at 10:20:53 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:10:42 pm
Yeah was texting mates about this. It's absolutely ludicrous. No matter what the situation and even if it makes no sense to do it, they still dive and play act and time waste. Saka literally can't help himself now.

Yep, it's super weird, they could be 1-0 down in a CL Final (not likely on tonights evidence) in the last minute and would still be doing it, I can't get my head around it  ;D
JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7085 on: Today at 10:22:24 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:20:25 pm
Neither Neuer's nor Wan Bissaka's defensive actions made contact (narrowing the angle/standing still vs tackle). The attackers initiated contact afterwards.

Wan Bissaka's tackling leg made no contact whatsoever. Sure, later on on some feeble contact elsewhere like you say and then Elliot takes his feet to Wan Bissaka's thigh.

That said, it looked like a penalty in real time and was rightly given. Not a clear and obvious error either.

Saka's did not look like a penalty in real time and it wasn't.

Both are dives, however.
Well, you are half right. Saka did dive. Infact not only that but he fouled the keeper then he wanted a penalty. The worst cheating c*nt in the league.
HeartAndSoul

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7086 on: Today at 10:23:32 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:07:55 pm
If they get better at it, they'll get them! ;D

You have a set piece coach dont you?

Maybe its time to employ Tom Daley as well?

The amount of time they do it is ridiculous
dirkster

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7087 on: Today at 10:24:23 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:20:25 pm
Neither Neuer's nor Wan Bissaka's defensive actions made contact (narrowing the angle/standing still vs tackle). The attackers initiated contact afterwards.

Wan Bissaka's tackling leg made no contact whatsoever. Sure, later on on some feeble contact elsewhere like you say and then Elliot takes his feet to Wan Bissaka's thigh.

That said, it looked like a penalty in real time and was rightly given. Not a clear and obvious error either.

Saka's did not look like a penalty in real time and it wasn't.

Both are dives, however.
Your posts here are .... deteriorating. Perhaps stick to the other thread in here you seem to camp in.
decosabute

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7088 on: Today at 10:24:37 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:17:19 pm
Their online community is only echoing what they see from their team and manager. Trying to ape the Allez song is one of the cringiest things youll see, particularly when it keeps dying after thirty seconds of such a big game for them. But they lap up what they see from an increasingly Liverpool-obsessed manager, I guess its why their first thought after any Arsenal game is to come trolling here.

Just seen the Saka dive again :lmao If one of our players dived when he had a sitter to win us the first leg of a CL knockout game, Im not sure Id want him to play for us again. Incredible thing to see.

Spot on with all of it

The ones who live on here, acting the gobshite (two of them albeit in different ways) are just weird.

Said it myself earlier about the song - it's genuinely embarrassing to take that from a rival club, who've used it to celebrate glory and adventure, and then sing it when playing shite and getting an undeserved equaliser.

Stealing the song is only one part of how cringey it is - they don't even know how to use it properly.

Such a genuinely dislikable club right now, and I said that as someone who never minded Arsenal until the past year or two, even when they were winning leagues under Wenger.
Bullet500

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7089 on: Today at 10:26:01 pm
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 10:24:23 pm
Your posts here are .... deteriorating. Perhaps stick to the other thread in here you seem to camp in.
;D
Jm55

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7090 on: Today at 10:26:46 pm
Will be a laugh when this all comes crashing down and they end up with fuck all again.

Todays the first stage of that I think.
deano2727

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7091 on: Today at 10:27:41 pm
This Arsenal team are something else with the play-acting and snideness. Lovely to see Saka get called out on his shite.

Two perfect results for us tonight.
Andy82lfc

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7092 on: Today at 10:27:42 pm
Funny how they've been hyping up fume for the non pen then lego head just brushed it off.

It's absurd how much they've been banging on about it, clearly told to keep pushing it by producers. I mean all you need to do it look at how fucking far Saka's leg is from the ball, he's threw it half way out the ground to get contact. Ridiculous.
killer-heels

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7093 on: Today at 10:29:13 pm
It quite obviously wasnt a penalty and Saka doesnt make himself look silly by diving, its more the reaction of being pissed off.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7094 on: Today at 10:30:02 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:20:25 pm
Neither Neuer's nor Wan Bissaka's defensive actions made contact (narrowing the angle/standing still vs tackle). The attackers initiated contact afterwards.

Wan Bissaka's tackling leg made no contact whatsoever. Sure, later on on some feeble contact elsewhere like you say and then Elliot takes his feet to Wan Bissaka's thigh.

That said, it looked like a penalty in real time and was rightly given. Not a clear and obvious error either.

Saka's did not look like a penalty in real time and it wasn't.

Both are dives, however.

You post like a flat earther, only they're a bit less deluded than you.
decosabute

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7095 on: Today at 10:32:07 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:29:13 pm
It quite obviously wasnt a penalty and Saka doesnt make himself look silly by diving, its more the reaction of being pissed off.

Yep he certainly stomped around like a petulant little prick, after having been down for a full minute like his leg was broken. Genuinely disgraceful behaviour. He's a good player, but I absolutely cannot stand him. Havertz only marginally less bad.
BoRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7096 on: Today at 10:32:51 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:20:25 pm
Neither Neuer's nor Wan Bissaka's defensive actions made contact (narrowing the angle/standing still vs tackle). The attackers initiated contact afterwards.

Wan Bissaka's tackling leg made no contact whatsoever. Sure, later on on some feeble contact elsewhere like you say and then Elliot takes his feet to Wan Bissaka's thigh.

That said, it looked like a penalty in real time and was rightly given. Not a clear and obvious error either.

Saka's did not look like a penalty in real time and it wasn't.

Both are dives, however.


How can it be rightly given and a dive at the same time? You should work for PGMOL.
Fromola

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7097 on: Today at 10:32:52 pm
They'll do absolutely anything to win a game of football. They've got that over us, we are too nice in comparison.

I'd hate us to go that far the other way though.
Bullet500

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7098 on: Today at 10:33:01 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:30:02 pm
You post like a flat earther, only they're a bit less deluded than you.
You know the best thing about being a flat earther? You can't dive. ;D
Tonyh8su

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7099 on: Today at 10:33:14 pm
What an absolutely shocking result that is for Arsenal. Peacocking with chests out about how great they are despite only winning an FA Cup and then they shit the bed against the worst Bayern team in a generation. Should've lost, blessed to get a draw and that's with ZERO away fans in the ground.

Only interested in diving, could've won it undeservedly at the end but their "best player" dived instead. As pathetic as their fans singing Allez Allez Allez poorly. The only thing equally pathetic as Saka diving instead of winning the match for his team is Arsenal fans living on a Liverpool forum while their team is appearing in their first Champions League quarter final in a decade. Clownshoes.
Tonyh8su

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7100 on: Today at 10:35:04 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:20:25 pm
Neither Neuer's nor Wan Bissaka's defensive actions made contact (narrowing the angle/standing still vs tackle). The attackers initiated contact afterwards.

Wan Bissaka's tackling leg made no contact whatsoever. Sure, later on on some feeble contact elsewhere like you say and then Elliot takes his feet to Wan Bissaka's thigh.

That said, it looked like a penalty in real time and was rightly given. Not a clear and obvious error either.

Saka's did not look like a penalty in real time and it wasn't.

Both are dives, however.


Imagine being this pathetic. The absolute state of this. On a Liverpool forum looking for bites mere minutes after your team plays at a level they've barely played in a decade. Get rid of all these pathetic snides.
redgriffin73

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7101 on: Today at 10:35:24 pm
What did Arteta say, I switched off when Rio and Keown appeared.
killer-heels

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7102 on: Today at 10:35:53 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 10:33:14 pm
What an absolutely shocking result that is for Arsenal. Peacocking with chests out about how great they are despite only winning an FA Cup and then they shit the bed against the worst Bayern team in a generation. Should've lost, blessed to get a draw and that's with ZERO away fans in the ground.

Only interested in diving, could've won it undeservedly at the end but their "best player" dived instead. As pathetic as their fans singing Allez Allez Allez poorly. The only thing equally pathetic as Saka diving instead of winning the match for his team is Arsenal fans living on a Liverpool forum while their team is appearing in their first Champions League quarter final in a decade. Clownshoes.

They still have a second leg to come to be fair, both matches are in the balance and any side could win it. 2-2 isnt a bad result for either side.
dirkster

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7103 on: Today at 10:38:02 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 10:35:04 pm
Imagine being this pathetic. The absolute state of this. On a Liverpool forum looking for bites mere minutes after your team plays at a level they've barely played in a decade. Get rid of all these pathetic snides.
You see, this is what I don't get. Their biggest game of the season...... absolutely massive game and they're on a Liverpool forum instead. I just can't get my head around why they would want to be on another team's forum after such a monumental, nigh on season defining game.
Dim Glas

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7104 on: Today at 10:38:30 pm
hahaha that Bullet lad is fumin' isnt he :lmao

Saka is one bad bellend.
Tonyh8su

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7105 on: Today at 10:38:40 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:35:53 pm
They still have a second leg to come to be fair, both matches are in the balance and any side could win it. 2-2 isnt a bad result for either side.

It's a bad result from the perspective of the shit talk we have to put up with from the sad cases "Arsenal fans" who camp out on a Liverpool website. From their boasting they should be hammering this terrible Bayern side with a 100% capacity in their stadium. Instead they should've lost and embarrassed themselves with their playacting.
Bullet500

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7106 on: Today at 10:39:35 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:38:30 pm
hahaha that Bullet lad is fumin' isnt he :lmao

Saka is one bad bellend.
Not a bit.  ;)
rushyman

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7107 on: Today at 10:40:36 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:33:01 pm
You know the best thing about being a flat earther? You can't dive. ;D

Why
cptrios

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7108 on: Today at 10:41:47 pm
Googled "Saka dive Bayern" and this is the first thing that showed up: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwXichslbng

No idea who these guys are, but they seem to be Arsenal supporters and have pretty much the same reaction we did. It's one thing for a player to go down too easily in the box when he realizes he's lost control of the ball, but Saka could have scored there. Embarrassing.

Also, I guess I've been under a rock because I had no idea Elliott was being accused of diving. After watching that video...what the hell? You can clearly see Elliott's foot bouncing off of Wan-Bissaka's trailing knee and then into the back of his other leg. Do the people claiming it was a dive not realize that the video is in extreme slow-mo? Or that Elliott has some sort of Quicksilver-type reaction speed?
Bullet500

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7109 on: Today at 10:45:03 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:40:36 pm
Why
ohh, misread that as flatlanders and got reminded of this short film: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0814106/
