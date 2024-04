Googled "Saka dive Bayern" and this is the first thing that showed up: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwXichslbng No idea who these guys are, but they seem to be Arsenal supporters and have pretty much the same reaction we did. It's one thing for a player to go down too easily in the box when he realizes he's lost control of the ball, but Saka could have scored there. Embarrassing.Also, I guess I've been under a rock because I had no idea Elliott was being accused of diving. After watching that video...what the hell? You can clearly see Elliott's foot bouncing off of Wan-Bissaka's trailing knee and then into the back of his other leg. Do the people claiming it was a dive not realize that the video is in extreme slow-mo? Or that Elliott has some sort of Quicksilver-type reaction speed?