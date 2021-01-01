« previous next »
Offline BigBrainArteta

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6960 on: Today at 03:59:18 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 07:11:28 pm
Have you seen Man United play this season vs how they played yesterday?

Don't even start with me, I dunno how they still allow you on here.

Football is about not making mistakes as it is being better than your opponent. Both Arsenal and Liverpool have been guilty of two sensational errors leading to goals in 2024. Quansah v Man United. Ramsdale v Brentford. Plus one each in the 3-1 Emirates match. Difference is, unfortunately for Liverpool, your errors were material in the loss of points. Whereas Arsenal got away with both errors by winning both matches. Man City had a sensational error in their game at Anfield with the under hit back pass.

The team who sheds these errors in the run, will go a long way to winning it.




Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6961 on: Today at 08:40:16 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:22:03 am
If Eric Dier knocks us out..

Actually, i really hope he starts.

I dont understand how Bayern are so bad. Look at those players . Neuer, Kimmich, Alphonso Davies, Sane, Gnabry, Musiala, Koman, Kane. Bloody hell , not many more talented teams in europe. Id take most of these if they were available. Any team with Musiala and Kane is a serious threat.

Have they downed tools for the tool Tuchel? Even a month or so ago they werent like this. Leverkusen were ahead but it wasnt a done deal. Feels like theyve dropped a cliff in the last few weeks. In theory they could turn it on again and get themselves up for a big tie but feels like theyre too far gone to do that.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6962 on: Today at 08:46:02 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:40:16 am
Have they downed tools for the tool Tuchel? Even a month or so ago they werent like this. Leverkusen were ahead but it wasnt a done deal. Feels like theyve dropped a cliff in the last few weeks. In theory they could turn it on again and get themselves up for a big tie but feels like theyre too far gone to do that.
Mentally, they had already given up.

https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/football/thomas-tuchel-waves-white-flag-in-bundesliga-title-race-says-congratulations-to-bayer-leverkusen-article-108906679
Offline PaulF

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6963 on: Today at 09:10:08 am »
Are city facing a points deduction this season? Even one or two points might take the title 'away' from them.
Now I think about it, of course they will. A season in which one of us is winning the title anyway and not enough points deducted for them to fall out of top 4!
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6964 on: Today at 10:03:38 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:10:08 am
Are city facing a points deduction this season? Even one or two points might take the title 'away' from them.
Now I think about it, of course they will. A season in which one of us is winning the title anyway and not enough points deducted for them to fall out of top 4!

If they win the title they wont get points deducted. If they miss out on the title theyll get enough points deducted to keep them in the top 5, so a 20 points deduction looks like severe punishment but it keeps them ahead of united in 6th to get back in CL. (If they win CL and miss out on the league title they could get a mammoth 40 points deduction,or enough to finish 17th)
« Last Edit: Today at 10:05:24 am by The North Bank »
Offline PaulF

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6965 on: Today at 10:33:39 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:03:38 am
If they win the title they wont get points deducted. If they miss out on the title theyll get enough points deducted to keep them in the top 5, so a 20 points deduction looks like severe punishment but it keeps them ahead of united in 6th to get back in CL. (If they win CL and miss out on the league title they could get a mammoth 40 points deduction,or enough to finish 17th)
Though I think I'd be happy with a 16 point deduction , split evenly over the past 4 years :)
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online slaphead

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6966 on: Today at 10:42:22 am »
Tough game for Arsenal tonight. Bayern have been poor this season but they can turn it on. Ben White will be a big miss for Arsenal
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6967 on: Today at 11:04:25 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:42:22 am
Tough game for Arsenal tonight. Bayern have been poor this season but they can turn it on. Ben White will be a big miss for Arsenal

Why would Ben White miss the game, he doesnt want to go to the euros, not europe.
Online slaphead

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6968 on: Today at 11:18:09 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:04:25 am
Why would Ben White miss the game, he doesnt want to go to the euros, not europe.

Got a nasty looking injury on Saturday. No way he'll recover in time
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6969 on: Today at 11:20:45 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:18:09 am
Got a nasty looking injury on Saturday. No way he'll recover in time

 :lmao Good one.
Online smicer07

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6970 on: Today at 11:22:50 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:18:09 am
Got a nasty looking injury on Saturday. No way he'll recover in time

Post-match tanning incident?
Online slaphead

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6971 on: Today at 11:27:29 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:20:45 am
:lmao Good one.

 :) Seriously though. Tough game I think. One of them ones I think both teams will win their home games. Who are the full backs for yous ? White and Zinchenko ?  Musiala and Sane will be going right at them

Online Redley

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6972 on: Today at 11:32:44 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:33:39 am
Though I think I'd be happy with a 16 point deduction , split evenly over the past 4 years :)

Just retrospectively knock three points off their total for each season they cheated.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6973 on: Today at 11:34:13 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:27:29 am
:) Seriously though. Tough game I think. One of them ones I think both teams will win their home games. Who are the full backs for yous ? White and Zinchenko ?  Musiala and Sane will be going right at them

I hope its not Zinchenko, I hope its Kiwior or Tomiyasu. Left back is the only contentious position(Timber is back in training, he will be a star, but not this season).

Yeh the trick is to force their best players back. Whats clear from watching Bayern this season in the times ive seen them is they have zero defensive cohesion. They dont track runners from midfield nor mark players at set pieces, we could hammer them there. On the other hand, if our defenders can get to grips with Musiala and Kane then its another feather in their cap, because Bayerns attack will be the best weve faced since starting this mad run of giving nothing away, and I include city away in that.
Online Redley

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6974 on: Today at 11:34:37 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:27:29 am
:) Seriously though. Tough game I think. One of them ones I think both teams will win their home games. Who are the full backs for yous ? White and Zinchenko ?  Musiala and Sane will be going right at them

They're in terrible form, lost four of their last eight league games, quite a few injuries and no fans allowed at Arsenal. It should be an absolute massacre, really poor if the tie isn't out of sight after the first leg for Arsenal.
Online KillieRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6975 on: Today at 11:35:05 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:22:03 am
If Eric Dier knocks us out..

Actually, i really hope he starts.

I dont understand how Bayern are so bad. Look at those players . Neuer, Kimmich, Alphonso Davies, Sane, Gnabry, Musiala, Koman, Kane. Bloody hell , not many more talented teams in europe. Id take most of these if they were available. Any team with Musiala and Kane is a serious threat.

Tuchel = negative gestalt. I wouldnt have him anywhere near my team.
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6976 on: Today at 11:59:40 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:35:05 am
Tuchel = negative gestalt. I wouldnt have him anywhere near my team.

He won CL though, did he get to the final with PSG as well? Thats some pedigree
