Seriously though. Tough game I think. One of them ones I think both teams will win their home games. Who are the full backs for yous ? White and Zinchenko ? Musiala and Sane will be going right at them



I hope its not Zinchenko, I hope its Kiwior or Tomiyasu. Left back is the only contentious position(Timber is back in training, he will be a star, but not this season).Yeh the trick is to force their best players back. Whats clear from watching Bayern this season in the times ive seen them is they have zero defensive cohesion. They dont track runners from midfield nor mark players at set pieces, we could hammer them there. On the other hand, if our defenders can get to grips with Musiala and Kane then its another feather in their cap, because Bayerns attack will be the best weve faced since starting this mad run of giving nothing away, and I include city away in that.