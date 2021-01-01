« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 282841 times)

Online BigBrainArteta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6960 on: Today at 03:59:18 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 07:11:28 pm
Have you seen Man United play this season vs how they played yesterday?

Don't even start with me, I dunno how they still allow you on here.

Football is about not making mistakes as it is being better than your opponent. Both Arsenal and Liverpool have been guilty of two sensational errors leading to goals in 2024. Quansah v Man United. Ramsdale v Brentford. Plus one each in the 3-1 Emirates match. Difference is, unfortunately for Liverpool, your errors were material in the loss of points. Whereas Arsenal got away with both errors by winning both matches. Man City had a sensational error in their game at Anfield with the under hit back pass.

The team who sheds these errors in the run, will go a long way to winning it.




Logged
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Up
« previous next »
 