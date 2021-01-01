« previous next »
Offline The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6920 on: Today at 07:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 07:11:28 pm
Have you seen Man United play this season vs how they played yesterday?

Don't even start with me, I dunno how they still allow you on here.

Man utd yes , everton yes, for the same reason spurs will try harder against us, these are special derby games. The rest of the assertion that it covers all clubs  is ridiculous.
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6921 on: Today at 07:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 07:11:28 pm
Have you seen Man United play this season vs how they played yesterday?

Don't even start with me, I dunno how they still allow you on here.
They were their usual self... absolutely shite yesterday. Liverpool battered them and were extremely unlucky.

If Arsenal fails to win after battering them, the blame will rest with Arsenal.
Logged

Offline JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6922 on: Today at 07:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 07:11:28 pm
Have you seen Man United play this season vs how they played yesterday?

Don't even start with me, I dunno how they still allow you on here.
Rawk is extremely tolerant.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6923 on: Today at 07:29:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:01:36 pm
Yes because London is a majority of fans.

Its almost a third of the league or games that are London derbies though?

Who are the rest of the clubs that particularly try harder against you? The likes of Brighton, Newcastle, Villa, Wolves, Forest, Burnley? Genuine question, perhaps I miss something from not being in the area?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6924 on: Today at 07:34:31 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:29:20 pm
Its almost a third of the league or games that are London derbies though?

Who are the rest of the clubs that particularly try harder against you? The likes of Brighton, Newcastle, Villa, Wolves, Forest, Burnley? Genuine question, perhaps I miss something from not being in the area?

Not Brighton. The rest absolutely. Forest and Villa quite obviously do.
Logged

Online BoRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6925 on: Today at 07:45:16 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:02:39 pm
It wont be the final day, itll be rearranged before that, maybe the game before last, in midweek. Theyll give that one away, like in 1999

The irony is that if us and Arsenal (and others) secure a fifth spot in the CL for the PL, Spurs probably won't have much to play for by then.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6926 on: Today at 07:47:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:34:31 pm
Not Brighton. The rest absolutely. Forest and Villa quite obviously do.

Forest in particular have an old rivalry with us and that definitely comes into it when they play us.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6927 on: Today at 07:49:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:34:31 pm
Not Brighton. The rest absolutely. Forest and Villa quite obviously do.

I just dont know how you measure or quantify it. The 2 most successful teams are the 2 most nationally  hated apparently, teams try harder against them.yet they are the most successful teams still?!

Perhaps trying harder doesnt really work then?! I mean all these teams that try harder struggle to take points off you.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:51:45 pm by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6928 on: Today at 07:51:04 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:49:46 pm
I just don’t know how you measure or quantify it. The 2 most successful teams are the 2 most nationally  hated apparently, teams try harder against them….yet they are the most successful teams still?!

Perhaps trying harder doesn’t really work then?!

It can when things are tight. When you go to United, it will be a walkover.

Whether it affects the end result or not, the fact is it does happen, a lot. I live in the midlands and I can assure you the fans here absolutely do not want us to win the league. Its Team Arsenal and Team City all the way. That spreads through to players and makes league games tougher for us.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6929 on: Today at 07:54:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:51:04 pm
It can when things are tight. When you go to United, it will be a walkover.

I cant remember any single game at Utd that was a walkover for us, no matter how good or shite we or they have been. If Forest was an old rival for yourselves, the same can be said for Utd for us, no?
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6930 on: Today at 07:54:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:51:04 pm
It can when things are tight. When you go to United, it will be a walkover.

Arsenal have a pretty solid, regular defence though, yesterday we had Bradley, Kelleher and Quansah in ours. I have nothing but good things to say about them, as they've all done really well. We're virtually changing the defence every game which doesn't help but it's unavoidable at the moment. We all knew we had to be ruthless as most of us were saying that, sadly we weren't and paid the price with the draw.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6931 on: Today at 07:59:17 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:54:11 pm
I cant remember any single game at Utd that was a walkover for us, no matter how good or shite we or they have been. If Forest was an old rival for yourselves, the same can be said for Utd for us, no?

You really think United have you guys as a bigger rival than us?
Logged

Offline TheCunningScorpion

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6932 on: Today at 08:00:58 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:37:08 pm
Everyone in London who doesnt support Arsenal wants liverpool/city to win the league, even chelsea fans.

Team look like they try harder against you because you give them encouragement, they know if they can survive your attack theyll at some stage get at your defence.


The Chelsea fans I know all want Arsenal and City to win it above Liverpool... not sure how true that is.
Logged

Online tonysleft

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6933 on: Today at 08:01:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:59:17 pm
You really think United have you guys as a bigger rival than us?
For a very, very brief period they were, but honestly since Wenger's peak Arsenal faded away post 04 I haven't really cared that much about Arsenal. I don't say that to make fun of them, I'm sure they feel the same way about us post Ferguson, but that was a rivalry very much based on competition much like Liverpool and City in recent years. I have great memories of that rivalry so I'll actually always have a bit of a soft spot for Arsenal really.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6934 on: Today at 08:02:30 pm »
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Today at 08:00:58 pm

The Chelsea fans I know all want Arsenal and City to win it above Liverpool... not sure how true that is.

Yeah Chelsea fans i know want Arsenal or City to win it. But fair enough, say London teams hate Arsenal more. Thats not true for the majority of the country though.
Logged

Online tonysleft

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6935 on: Today at 08:04:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:02:30 pm
Yeah Chelsea fans i know want Arsenal or City to win it. But fair enough, say London teams hate Arsenal more. Thats not true for the majority of the country though.
I know a few Chelsea fans and they celebrate bad results for Arsenal like a win for themselves. I think tbf to the Arsenal fans here that the London clubs really don't want Arsenal winning the league. I'd put Arsenal a distant third in the betting right now so they will probably get their wish.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6936 on: Today at 08:11:25 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 08:01:31 pm
For a very, very brief period they were, but honestly since Wenger's peak Arsenal faded away post 04 I haven't really cared that much about Arsenal. I don't say that to make fun of them, I'm sure they feel the same way about us post Ferguson, but that was a rivalry very much based on competition much like Liverpool and City in recent years. I have great memories of that rivalry so I'll actually always have a bit of a soft spot for Arsenal really.

That rivalry was the bitterest in premier league history, teams and managers that absolutely hated each other, even got very nationalistic in the media and among fergies circle of managers (pulis fat sam etc)

Now united are not our rivals anymore, Brentford and West ham have replaced us as uniteds rivals and its sad to see.
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6937 on: Today at 08:12:34 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:11:25 pm
That rivalry was the bitterest in premier league history, teams and managers that absolutely hated each other, even got very nationalistic in the media and among fergies circle of managers (pulis fat sam etc)

Now united are not our rivals anymore, Brentford and West ham have replaced us as uniteds rivals and its sad to see.

😂😂
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6938 on: Today at 08:13:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:59:17 pm
You really think United have you guys as a bigger rival than us?

I didnt say a bigger rival, but theres a rivalry there anyway. And like I said, any win weve ever had at Utd as far back as I can remember has been by the odd goal, I cant ever remember there being a 2 goal margin in any of our wins there since at least the Wenger era, not that theres been that much!

Anyway, its good to know that despite the fact a lot of folk cant stand our manager, a lot of our players, their antics, our fans, its not translated yet to teams trying harder against us. Im sure we will soon rectify that.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6939 on: Today at 08:13:39 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 08:12:34 pm
😂😂

And by they way, do you Mainoo can hack it at a big club?


 ;D
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6940 on: Today at 08:16:16 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 08:04:42 pm
I know a few Chelsea fans and they celebrate bad results for Arsenal like a win for themselves. I think tbf to the Arsenal fans here that the London clubs really don't want Arsenal winning the league. I'd put Arsenal a distant third in the betting right now so they will probably get their wish.

You forget some of the Fergie & George Graham games? Cant have been many games that teams have been deducted points because of a brawl?!
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6941 on: Today at 08:18:18 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:13:00 pm
I didnt say a bigger rival, but theres a rivalry there anyway. And like I said, any win weve ever had at Utd as far back as I can remember has been by the odd goal, I cant ever remember there being a 2 goal margin in any of our wins there since at least the Wenger era, not that theres been that much!

Anyway, its good to know that despite the fact a lot of folk cant stand our manager, a lot of our players, their antics, our fans, its not translated yet to teams trying harder against us. Im sure we will soon rectify that.

How many times has there been a situation where the both of us are going for the title and United have nothing to play for and play the both of us?
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6942 on: Today at 08:19:16 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:16:16 pm
You forget some of the Fergie & George Graham games? Cant have been many games that teams have been deducted points because of a brawl?!

The only difference is that the arsenal united rivalry lessens when one or both of the teams are shit. With Liverpool and man utd it doesnt matter how good or bad they are, its still the biggest game in England and the hatred never lessens.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6943 on: Today at 08:19:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:18:18 pm
How many times has there been a situation where the both of us are going for the title and United have nothing to play for and play the both of us?

Probably not since 1989 but I dont remember where man utd were then.
Logged

Online tonysleft

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6944 on: Today at 08:22:02 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:19:16 pm
The only difference is that the arsenal united rivalry lessens when one or both of the teams are shit. With Liverpool and man utd it doesnt matter how good or bad they are, its still the biggest game in England and the hatred never lessens.
Exactly. I was plenty angry at Arsenal in 2003 but it eases off over time when you stop being neck and neck. United and Liverpool could both be in league 2 and it would never stop being the game I'd look for first when the fixtures came out.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6945 on: Today at 08:30:38 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 08:22:02 pm
Exactly. I was plenty angry at Arsenal in 2003 but it eases off over time when you stop being neck and neck. United and Liverpool could both be in league 2 and it would never stop being the game I'd look for first when the fixtures came out.

Weve already got man city heading to league 2, now Liverpool and united.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6946 on: Today at 08:35:28 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:19:16 pm
The only difference is that the arsenal united rivalry lessens when one or both of the teams are shit. With Liverpool and man utd it doesnt matter how good or bad they are, its still the biggest game in England and the hatred never lessens.

Oh I get that, Im just saying that there was rivalry pre Wenger as well.

Anyway, Ive learned something today, and I have a tiny percentage more hope because we will play an easier league than Liverpool and Utd. If only it was Utd instead of City we were competing with.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:37:30 pm by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Online tonysleft

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6947 on: Today at 08:44:15 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:35:28 pm
Oh I get that, Im just saying that there was rivalry pre Wenger as well.

Anyway, Ive learned something today, and I have a tiny percentage more hope because we will play an easier league than Liverpool and Utd. If only it was Utd instead of City we were competing with.
The biggest shame really for me as United fan. The only taste I've had (and probably most of us) of a Liverpool-United title race was 2009. A three way title race between United Liverpool and Arsenal, we'd all be banned off here for one.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6948 on: Today at 08:45:13 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:35:28 pm
Oh I get that, Im just saying that there was rivalry pre Wenger as well.

Anyway, Ive learned something today, and I have a tiny percentage more hope because we will play an easier league than Liverpool and Utd. If only it was Utd instead of City we were competing with.

Yeh United would be challenging for the title if teams didnt hate them so much. Thats why Ten Hag has to stay, all he needs is m8s not h8s.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6949 on: Today at 08:46:04 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 08:44:15 pm
The biggest shame really for me as United fan. The only taste I've had (and probably most of us) of a Liverpool-United title race was 2009. A three way title race between United Liverpool and Arsenal, we'd all be banned off here for one.

2002 was nearly one. Although I always felt we were streets ahead of the competition.

It was Spurs that finished off Liverpools challenge. Gus Poyet.

Then we won the league at old trafford
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6950 on: Today at 08:49:17 pm »
Why are we playing on the same CL night  as city. Well out of order. Wanted to watch that game. The other 2 quarters are boring.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6951 on: Today at 08:49:55 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 08:44:15 pm
The biggest shame really for me as United fan. The only taste I've had (and probably most of us) of a Liverpool-United title race was 2009. A three way title race between United Liverpool and Arsenal, we'd all be banned off here for one.

Then wed defo need to fire over to Bluemoon. Grab a couple of natives from here, rock up on there and that site would spontaneously combust!
Logged

Offline farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6952 on: Today at 08:51:57 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:49:17 pm
Why are we playing on the same CL night  as city. Well out of order. Wanted to watch that game. The other 2 quarters are boring.
You may have to get used to that as you may meet them in the semi, at the same time... ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6953 on: Today at 09:01:11 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:51:57 pm
You may have to get used to that as you may meet them in the semi, at the same time... ;D

Bellingham is going to knock them out
Logged

Online tonysleft

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6954 on: Today at 09:02:44 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:01:11 pm
Bellingham is going to knock them out
Right after Harry knocks you out. All part of Sir Gareth's masterplan..
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online BoRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6955 on: Today at 09:29:09 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:49:17 pm
Why are we playing on the same CL night  as city. Well out of order. Wanted to watch that game. The other 2 quarters are boring.

I can only imagine it's because Spanish TV is paying more than TNT. Or maybe it's the global market put together that swung it. Normally, they'd have the two English teams on separate days, and Real Madrid and Barcelona on separate days, but with Atletico and Real both playing at home, something had to give. I'm actually surprised they put two English teams on the same night, while Spain have three teams in it anyway, but looks like Real and Barca still carry some weight.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,416
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6956 on: Today at 10:03:41 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 05:15:48 pm
Is it just you that other teams try hardest against or are there any other teams in the league that happens to?

In fairness were both fretting about away local derbies and in our favour, at least your rivals are half decent.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:07:25 pm by Crosby Nick »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,416
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6957 on: Today at 10:04:33 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 09:02:44 pm
Right after Harry knocks you out. All part of Sir Gareth's masterplan..

Everyones talking about Kane knocking them out. What if its Eric Dier wot does it.
Logged

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,487
  • A manc
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6958 on: Today at 10:12:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:04:33 pm
Everyones talking about Kane knocking them out. What if its Eric Dier wot does it.
At least we'd have a clip to play before we sign him in the summer.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light
