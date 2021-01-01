I can't see Arsenal seeing it out and winning every game. It would do them a favour to go out of Europe. They and City won't win every game if they're facing each other in the semis, City might, but Arsenal definitely won't. I would still make Liverpool very very marginal favorites because of all of them I would say they could win every remaining game more than the others.



They're in complete disarray, you could be looking at some of the classic 8-2 on aggregate scorelines to Arsenal. They're a genuinely terrible side right now.



Seems a measured take. This seems to be about what the probabilities are saying right now - the United draw hurt Liverpool's chances and made it largely an equal chance at the title - the problem as you say is that European fixtures aren't includes in PL odds/difficulty yet have a large influence on the game, and two games against an elite side will take an awful lot out of already tired legs.The silver linings are that some of the squad appear to be returning from injury, with Martinelli and Tomiyasu playing at the weekend and Timber (maybe?) getting a game before the end of the season, although given the importance of every game now I doubt he's be risked, too much rust and too much risk to disrupt the side's coherency.Bayern are about playing to form for a normal Bundi league title run, the difference this time is that they're against a once in a generation invincibles push from Leverkusen. Kane is hitting record numbers, 50 G/A contributions this season so far, and it is only because Xabi Alonso has creates a monster that this narrative seems to persist. Truth is they've got nothing to play for now in the league but they very much do in Europe, and have too many elite players to count out entirely. The main positive will be that Arsenal's midfield should have the legs on them, however Bayern's nouse in attack would give any side a problem on their day. I'd be overjoyed with 2-0 from the first leg.