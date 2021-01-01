« previous next »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:29:06 pm
Been something quite special for 2 years on now. Might not translate into silverware - so people will rightly say the achievement should be diminished - but must be fun watching a team evolve, fix itself, and grow.

Yes the journey is part of the enjoyment, but last season I felt we were overachieving, for the last 10 or so games, I feel this is now our level. So its still a very small sample but the signs are great.
I can't see Arsenal seeing it out and winning every game. It would do them a favour to go out of Europe. They and City won't win every game if they're facing each other in the semis, City might, but Arsenal definitely won't. I would still make Liverpool very very marginal favorites because of all of them I would say they could win every remaining game more than the others.
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:07:18 pm
I can't see Arsenal seeing it out and winning every game. It would do them a favour to go out of Europe. They and City won't win every game if they're facing each other in the semis, City might, but Arsenal definitely won't. I would still make Liverpool very very marginal favorites because of all of them I would say they could win every remaining game more than the others.

So many different permutations, will getting knocked out of europe dent our confidence or help our fixture congestion, who knows.

One game at a time, huge game tomorrow, not thinking about the league now. CL is absolutely massive too.
Klopp did a bit of mind games yesterday. Reminded me of fergie saying Leeds players were cheating their manager, in the title race against Newcastle.

He said that if united play against arsenal as they did against Liverpool yesterday, they will lose 100% . He wants to make sure united put in a shift against us. I can see wan bissaka give away 5 penalties, to a standing ovation from the crowd!
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:07:18 pm
I can't see Arsenal seeing it out and winning every game. It would do them a favour to go out of Europe. They and City won't win every game if they're facing each other in the semis, City might, but Arsenal definitely won't. I would still make Liverpool very very marginal favorites because of all of them I would say they could win every remaining game more than the others.

Seems a measured take. This seems to be about what the probabilities are saying right now - the United draw hurt Liverpool's chances and made it largely an equal chance at the title - the problem as you say is that European fixtures aren't includes in PL odds/difficulty yet have a large influence on the game, and two games against an elite side will take an awful lot out of already tired legs. 

The silver linings are that some of the squad appear to be returning from injury, with Martinelli and Tomiyasu playing at the weekend and Timber (maybe?) getting a game before the end of the season, although given the importance of every game now I doubt he's be risked, too much rust and too much risk to disrupt the side's coherency.

Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:40:52 pm
They're in complete disarray, you could be looking at some of the classic 8-2 on aggregate scorelines to Arsenal. They're a genuinely terrible side right now.

Bayern are about playing to form for a normal Bundi league title run, the difference this time is that they're against a once in a generation invincibles push from Leverkusen.  Kane is hitting record numbers, 50 G/A contributions this season so far, and it is only because Xabi Alonso has creates a monster  that this narrative seems to persist.  Truth is they've got nothing to play for now in the league but they very much do in Europe, and have too many elite players to count out entirely.  The main positive will be that Arsenal's midfield should have the legs on them, however Bayern's nouse in attack would give any side a problem on their day.   I'd be overjoyed with 2-0 from the first leg.
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:19:02 pm
Cmon you dont really think that 

Mane/Salah/Firmino with VVD and Ali in goal whilst peak Trent and Robertson were dominating the wings was terrifying. There was something about that forward trio which kept the directness and energy of Suarez/Sturridge/Sterling whilst being genuinely top class off the ball.  Very few sides have that energy about them.
Spurs have City, Arsenal and Liverpool to play.

Everton have Liverpool and Arsenal to play.

Rivalries playing a big part in the final part of the season, nobody gives a fuck about City though.
