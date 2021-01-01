« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6840 on: Yesterday at 09:06:07 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 08:52:10 pm
They just work on empirical data. Every match day will affect conclusions.

It needs to factor Saliba into any equation it does.


Anyway, Bayern in just 2 days, they come thick and fast now.
Bullet500

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6841 on: Yesterday at 09:14:07 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:06:07 pm
It needs to factor Saliba into any equation it does.


Anyway, Bayern in just 2 days, they come thick and fast now.
Any idea what's going on with Rob Holding? Yet to play a single game this season.
Koplass

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6842 on: Yesterday at 09:15:53 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Yesterday at 08:37:49 pm
I'd also add to this that nobody gets pumped up to beat them in the way teams do for Liverpool.  Only Spuds will be fired up to beat Arsenal.  Everton would rather lose to Arsenal and be relegated than us win it.

Same with City. Their only rivals would much rather beat us than beat them.

At least Tottenham will give it a go against Arsenal though.
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6843 on: Yesterday at 09:19:00 pm
Quote from: Koplass on Yesterday at 09:15:53 pm
Same with City. Their only rivals would much rather beat us than beat them.

At least Tottenham will give it a go against Arsenal though.
United were a disgrace against City while we had a lazy player like Rashford pressing us.
Bullet500

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6844 on: Yesterday at 09:22:09 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:19:00 pm
United were a disgrace against City while we had a lazy player like Rashford pressing us.
Rashford was pressing today? No, I thought he was horrible. Their entire team was horrible. Somehow managed to draw because of two worldies.
MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6845 on: Yesterday at 09:26:23 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 09:22:09 pm
Rashford was pressing today? No, I thought he was horrible. Their entire team was horrible. Somehow managed to draw because of two worldies.
We gifted them the point to be fair. That's on us.

I thought Rashford put in more effort than he normally does.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6846 on: Yesterday at 09:42:28 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 09:14:07 pm
Any idea what's going on with Rob Holding? Yet to play a single game this season.

Probably because we sold him to Palace last summer
Bullet500

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6847 on: Yesterday at 09:50:54 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:42:28 pm
Probably because we sold him to Palace last summer
That's what I mean. He's not able to get a game for Palace!
cptrios

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6848 on: Yesterday at 09:57:52 pm
I think one, if not the deciding factor will be fitness. Arsenal has had miraculously few injuries so far this season, and it really shows. City has gone stretches without important players, and that might be the only reason why they're not at least a few points ahead at the moment. As for us, I have no idea how we've managed to stay where we are given the carnage we've had to deal with.

We have to assume City will win all of their remaining matches, even if it's totally feasible that they won't. If we can manage to get our recovering players back up to speed quickly, we've got a good chance of doing that too. If Arsenal stay healthy, you've got to call them favorites...but one key injury and the wheels could come off. Losing Rice especially would be devastating.
BigBrainArteta

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6849 on: Today at 12:02:19 am
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 09:57:52 pm
I think one, if not the deciding factor will be fitness. Arsenal has had miraculously few injuries so far this season, and it really shows. City has gone stretches without important players, and that might be the only reason why they're not at least a few points ahead at the moment. As for us, I have no idea how we've managed to stay where we are given the carnage we've had to deal with.

We have to assume City will win all of their remaining matches, even if it's totally feasible that they won't. If we can manage to get our recovering players back up to speed quickly, we've got a good chance of doing that too. If Arsenal stay healthy, you've got to call them favorites...but one key injury and the wheels could come off. Losing Rice especially would be devastating.

But Rice has precedent for being seriously resistant to injury. A Rice injury is no more probable than a Rodri or MacAllister injury, infact its less probable.

Every team has key player dependency. For us, Rice, Saliba, Gabriel and White are the 4 who we need to stay fit.

 
Jimmy Raggatip

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6850 on: Today at 12:36:38 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:26:43 pm
So the super computer that predicted liverpool to win the league last week has now changed its prediction to man city. I think they need to drop the super tag, making it up as it goes along.

you are dangerously thick. Have a read up on probabilities
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6851 on: Today at 01:22:57 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 12:02:19 am
But Rice has precedent for being seriously resistant to injury. A Rice injury is no more probable than a Rodri or MacAllister injury, infact its less probable.

Every team has key player dependency. For us, Rice, Saliba, Gabriel and White are the 4 who we need to stay fit.

I think Partey can do a job if Rice is out, but no one can replace Odegaard, he runs the games. His game intelligence is world class.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6852 on: Today at 01:23:52 am
Quote from: Jimmy Raggatip on Today at 12:36:38 am
you are dangerously thick. Have a read up on probabilities

Thats what super computers are for.
cptrios

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6853 on: Today at 01:46:13 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 12:02:19 am
But Rice has precedent for being seriously resistant to injury. A Rice injury is no more probable than a Rodri or MacAllister injury, infact its less probable.

Every team has key player dependency. For us, Rice, Saliba, Gabriel and White are the 4 who we need to stay fit.

I didn't say an injury was likely, mind. In fact it seems like the whole team has been taking some kind of super-serum this season.
kj999

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6854 on: Today at 05:46:08 am
Odds of around 40/1 on a ACCA of Arsenal winning all their remaining games. If you're that fucking confident, stick a grand on and then buy yourself a fucking car with the fucking winnings.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6855 on: Today at 06:00:41 am
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 05:46:08 am
Odds of around 40/1 on a ACCA of Arsenal winning all their remaining games. If you're that fucking confident, stick a grand on and then buy yourself a fucking car with the fucking winnings.

Dont tell me what to do with my winnings pal !
him_15

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6856 on: Today at 06:04:10 am
If they win all the remaining games then they deserve to be champion of course.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6857 on: Today at 06:17:17 am
We only need to win one match now and thats bayern, then villa on sunday.
Zlen

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6858 on: Today at 07:00:24 am
How do you feel about your CL chances NB? Not the easiest path forward obviously, certainly lack of experience in late CL stages, but you could catch a few by surprise I think.
