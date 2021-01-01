« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6840 on: Today at 09:06:07 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:52:10 pm
They just work on empirical data. Every match day will affect conclusions.

It needs to factor Saliba into any equation it does.


Anyway, Bayern in just 2 days, they come thick and fast now.
Bullet500

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6841 on: Today at 09:14:07 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:06:07 pm
It needs to factor Saliba into any equation it does.


Anyway, Bayern in just 2 days, they come thick and fast now.
Any idea what's going on with Rob Holding? Yet to play a single game this season.
Koplass

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6842 on: Today at 09:15:53 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 08:37:49 pm
I'd also add to this that nobody gets pumped up to beat them in the way teams do for Liverpool.  Only Spuds will be fired up to beat Arsenal.  Everton would rather lose to Arsenal and be relegated than us win it.

Same with City. Their only rivals would much rather beat us than beat them.

At least Tottenham will give it a go against Arsenal though.
MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6843 on: Today at 09:19:00 pm
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 09:15:53 pm
Same with City. Their only rivals would much rather beat us than beat them.

At least Tottenham will give it a go against Arsenal though.
United were a disgrace against City while we had a lazy player like Rashford pressing us.
Bullet500

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6844 on: Today at 09:22:09 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:19:00 pm
United were a disgrace against City while we had a lazy player like Rashford pressing us.
Rashford was pressing today? No, I thought he was horrible. Their entire team was horrible. Somehow managed to draw because of two worldies.
MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6845 on: Today at 09:26:23 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 09:22:09 pm
Rashford was pressing today? No, I thought he was horrible. Their entire team was horrible. Somehow managed to draw because of two worldies.
We gifted them the point to be fair. That's on us.

I thought Rashford put in more effort than he normally does.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6846 on: Today at 09:42:28 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 09:14:07 pm
Any idea what's going on with Rob Holding? Yet to play a single game this season.

Probably because we sold him to Palace last summer
Bullet500

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6847 on: Today at 09:50:54 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:42:28 pm
Probably because we sold him to Palace last summer
That's what I mean. He's not able to get a game for Palace!
cptrios

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6848 on: Today at 09:57:52 pm
I think one, if not the deciding factor will be fitness. Arsenal has had miraculously few injuries so far this season, and it really shows. City has gone stretches without important players, and that might be the only reason why they're not at least a few points ahead at the moment. As for us, I have no idea how we've managed to stay where we are given the carnage we've had to deal with.

We have to assume City will win all of their remaining matches, even if it's totally feasible that they won't. If we can manage to get our recovering players back up to speed quickly, we've got a good chance of doing that too. If Arsenal stay healthy, you've got to call them favorites...but one key injury and the wheels could come off. Losing Rice especially would be devastating.
