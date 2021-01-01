I think one, if not the deciding factor will be fitness. Arsenal has had miraculously few injuries so far this season, and it really shows. City has gone stretches without important players, and that might be the only reason why they're not at least a few points ahead at the moment. As for us, I have no idea how we've managed to stay where we are given the carnage we've had to deal with.



We have to assume City will win all of their remaining matches, even if it's totally feasible that they won't. If we can manage to get our recovering players back up to speed quickly, we've got a good chance of doing that too. If Arsenal stay healthy, you've got to call them favorites...but one key injury and the wheels could come off. Losing Rice especially would be devastating.