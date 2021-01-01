« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 165 166 167 168 169 [170]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 277581 times)

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6760 on: Yesterday at 11:01:54 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:59:27 pm
That may be more a reflection of the lack of European success on Arsenals part. Anyway, if its a consolation, fear and respect mean little.  Obviously the winner will be the team which sticks the ball in the net more than the opponent.

Yes but Liverpool intimidate european teams, Real even more so. We intimidate some premier league teams now, in Europe we ll need to be perfect in our performance because teams worse than us will still expect to beat us (like bayern).
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,660
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6761 on: Yesterday at 11:02:11 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:58:32 pm
Well the last time we got to the cl semis was 2009. We beat villareal in the last 8 and roma on penalties the previous round.

Fucking hell, you really are European minnows! :lmao
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6762 on: Yesterday at 11:04:59 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:02:11 pm
Fucking hell, you really are European minnows! :lmao

Weve only ever been to 2 cl semis. Arteta is taking us places! What a find hes been to be fair. Couldve easily been in midtable now with Chelsea and united.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,660
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6763 on: Yesterday at 11:11:53 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:04:59 pm
Weve only ever been to 2 cl semis. Arteta is taking us places! What a find hes been to be fair. Couldve easily been in midtable now with Chelsea and united.

He's taken you nowhere of note yet bar Wembley!
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6764 on: Yesterday at 11:21:20 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:01:54 pm
Yes but Liverpool intimidate european teams, Real even more so. We intimidate some premier league teams now, in Europe we ll need to be perfect in our performance because teams worse than us will still expect to beat us (like bayern).

If we do, its because weve won the big one so often, as obviously has Real and Munich.  Id guess any intimidation on our side may be down to the home atmosphere at Anfield.  Generally, the best teams come out on top, irrespective of any intimidation factors.
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 992
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6765 on: Today at 12:00:04 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:04:59 pm
Weve only ever been to 2 cl semis. Arteta is taking us places! What a find hes been to be fair. Couldve easily been in midtable now with Chelsea and united.

I think I've already said in this thread, Arteta is on his way to becoming an elite manager. Abu Dhabi might finally lessen their grip around Pep's throat if Arteta wins the PL this season or next. Instant replacement.

(Yeah, there won't be any meaningful 115 repercussions so we can forget about that).
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,387
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6766 on: Today at 12:13:20 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:19:50 pm
Once you get a reputation for giving nothing away, teams start playing into it and feel sorry for themselves, especially in the premier league. I think in Europe we might still get exposed, they dont know about us yet.

A few Spanish people might just about remember you still from the Nayim game.
Logged

Offline BigBrainArteta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6767 on: Today at 12:21:18 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 12:00:04 am
I think I've already said in this thread, Arteta is on his way to becoming an elite manager. Abu Dhabi might finally lessen their grip around Pep's throat if Arteta wins the PL this season or next. Instant replacement.

(Yeah, there won't be any meaningful 115 repercussions so we can forget about that).

Arteta played for Arsenal is a Gooner. Pep even said when Arteta was his assistant, ne never celebrated goals scored by City against Arsenal. Arteta is in his element at Arsenal and you are mental if you think he would leave us for City. Arteta will be Arsenal manager for many years to come, decades even as he is only 42
Logged

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,941
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6768 on: Today at 12:28:20 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 12:21:18 am
Arteta played for Arsenal is a Gooner. Pep even said when Arteta was his assistant, ne never celebrated goals scored by City against Arsenal. Arteta is in his element at Arsenal and you are mental if you think he would leave us for City. Arteta will be Arsenal manager for many years to come, decades even as he is only 42

He'll be at Barca within 5 years.
Logged

Offline BigBrainArteta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6769 on: Today at 12:32:20 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 12:28:20 am
He'll be at Barca within 5 years.

Barcelona already offered him the chance to replace Xavi next season. Arteta turned it down.



Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,297
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6770 on: Today at 12:35:04 am »
De Zerbi is useless. Always seems to cause us problems, but when we want a result from him they get battered.

Ben White, embarrassment.

I think Arsenal will win every game. City too.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,650
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6771 on: Today at 12:40:22 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 12:21:18 am
Arteta played for Arsenal is a Gooner. Pep even said when Arteta was his assistant, ne never celebrated goals scored by City against Arsenal. Arteta is in his element at Arsenal and you are mental if you think he would leave us for City. Arteta will be Arsenal manager for many years to come, decades even as he is only 42

It's past your bed time go to sleep.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline BigBrainArteta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6772 on: Today at 12:40:44 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:35:04 am
De Zerbi is useless. Always seems to cause us problems, but when we want a result from him they get battered.

Ben White, embarrassment.

I think Arsenal will win every game. City too.

I posted a few weeks ago that Ben White is a player worth 70m in the modern transfer market. I got ridiculed for it, but its true. The guy short passing is lit, he links with Saka and Odegaard on the right, which is our stronger side both defensively and offensively. He is consistent like you wouldn't believe and is always trusted to make the correct pass. Doesn't make errors, and is very good 1 v 1 defending, can also play inverted or overlapping.



Logged

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,941
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6773 on: Today at 12:46:19 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 12:40:44 am
I posted a few weeks ago that Ben White is a player worth 70m in the modern transfer market. I got ridiculed for it, but its true. The guy short passing is lit, he links with Saka and Odegaard on the right, which is our stronger side both defensively and offensively. He is consistent like you wouldn't believe and is always trusted to make the correct pass. Doesn't make errors, and is very good 1 v 1 defending, can also play inverted or overlapping.

Keep in mind any transfer value calculation is going to have to take into account expenses for spray-tanning and acting classes.
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,295
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6774 on: Today at 01:24:04 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 12:40:44 am
I posted a few weeks ago that Ben White is a player worth 70m in the modern transfer market. I got ridiculed for it, but its true. The guy short passing is lit, he links with Saka and Odegaard on the right, which is our stronger side both defensively and offensively. He is consistent like you wouldn't believe and is always trusted to make the correct pass. Doesn't make errors, and is very good 1 v 1 defending, can also play inverted or overlapping.
I don't think he is very good at 1 vs 1 defending. Just okay.
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 591
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6775 on: Today at 01:57:09 am »
I expected Brighton to give them a game wow
They are playing so good at the moment, hard to see where they lose.

Doubt this Bayern team can beat them in the CL too.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,613
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6776 on: Today at 02:16:05 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 12:40:44 am
I posted a few weeks ago that Ben White is a player worth 70m in the modern transfer market. I got ridiculed for it, but its true. The guy short passing is lit, he links with Saka and Odegaard on the right, which is our stronger side both defensively and offensively. He is consistent like you wouldn't believe and is always trusted to make the correct pass. Doesn't make errors, and is very good 1 v 1 defending, can also play inverted or overlapping.





Your comment was stupid then, and it's stupid now. And Ben Ain't White is also a playacting douchebag.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,246
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6777 on: Today at 02:51:50 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 12:21:18 am
Arteta played for Arsenal is a Gooner. Pep even said when Arteta was his assistant, ne never celebrated goals scored by City against Arsenal. Arteta is in his element at Arsenal and you are mental if you think he would leave us for City. Arteta will be Arsenal manager for many years to come, decades even as he is only 42

Unless Everton comes calling
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,650
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6778 on: Today at 02:53:14 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 12:40:44 am
I posted a few weeks ago that Ben White is a player worth 70m in the modern transfer market. I got ridiculed for it, but its true. The guy short passing is lit, he links with Saka and Odegaard on the right, which is our stronger side both defensively and offensively. He is consistent like you wouldn't believe and is always trusted to make the correct pass. Doesn't make errors, and is very good 1 v 1 defending, can also play inverted or overlapping.

He's a failed CB. And the only fullbacks worth that kind of money are world class, he certainly isn't that.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6779 on: Today at 03:39:24 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 01:57:09 am
I expected Brighton to give them a game wow
They are playing so good at the moment, hard to see where they lose.

Doubt this Bayern team can beat them in the CL too.

I worry about CL, just watched highlights of bayern get beat again by some nobody. If this was Liverpool or city facing bayern id say a regulation 5-1 on aggregate, but theyve knocked us out so many times in CL, that we cant say for sure what will happen. On form we should smash them at home and win the tie there, on history Kane will knock us out in the last minute.

I also genuinely think theres a good chance all 3 teams win all their games in the league, and then fair play to liverpool, would be a miraculous achievement.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6780 on: Today at 03:41:20 am »
Ben white is a superb footballer. 70m is cheap in todays market. We paid that for bloody Pepe.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6781 on: Today at 03:50:21 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 12:00:04 am
I think I've already said in this thread, Arteta is on his way to becoming an elite manager. Abu Dhabi might finally lessen their grip around Pep's throat if Arteta wins the PL this season or next. Instant replacement.

(Yeah, there won't be any meaningful 115 repercussions so we can forget about that).

By the time pep leaves we could well have a better team than them. Hes toned down his antics in recent weeks Arteta, its as if the team knows what to do now and he doesnt have to go mental every time a 5 yard pass is on. Or he just wants to copy the great ten hag and look motionless and presidential .
Logged

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6782 on: Today at 04:11:30 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 12:00:04 am
I think I've already said in this thread, Arteta is on his way to becoming an elite manager. Abu Dhabi might finally lessen their grip around Pep's throat if Arteta wins the PL this season or next. Instant replacement.

(Yeah, there won't be any meaningful 115 repercussions so we can forget about that).

He is already elite.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6783 on: Today at 04:29:32 am »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 04:11:30 am
He is already elite.

If Pep and Klopp are the elite, then Arteta is one step below.
 One thing for sure is hes very brave, he backed himself to put a plan together to take on pep and klopp and build a team capable of challenging city and liverpool when he had players like kolasinac, mustafi, sokrates, Pepe, etc etc. He would even mention how many windows wed need, where we are, he provided commentary on how long it takes etc and people thought hes bluffing till he gets found out. When he joined Chelsea and United were clear of us, Spurs would finish above us every season and we were around west hams level.
Hes won nothing yet (fa cup) but thats largely due to his age, at just 42 he needed to build himself as well as the team. You could see early on that he had a plan, it was clear but you needed to watch the team every week to see the small differences that he was implementing . It also exposed a lot of arsenal fans as clueless (already knew that during wenger days) as so many wanted him sacked when he was rebuilding a decaying club.
Even this season youd have people saying Emery and Ange are better managers and Arteta is no better than rodgers, but thats just banter. Hes on another level to those, and alongside xabi alonso (although hes doing it in a far easier league) looks to be the best of the next generation of managers.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:31:57 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,263
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6784 on: Today at 04:33:38 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:41:20 am
Ben white is a superb footballer. 70m is cheap in todays market. We paid that for bloody Pepe.

Hope he's ok after that nasty head-shot that he never took.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 591
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6785 on: Today at 05:33:44 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:39:24 am
I worry about CL, just watched highlights of bayern get beat again by some nobody. If this was Liverpool or city facing bayern id say a regulation 5-1 on aggregate, but theyve knocked us out so many times in CL, that we cant say for sure what will happen. On form we should smash them at home and win the tie there, on history Kane will knock us out in the last minute.

I also genuinely think theres a good chance all 3 teams win all their games in the league, and then fair play to liverpool, would be a miraculous achievement.
Yeah I get it, you as a fan still remember them beating you multiple times.
But your team is full on confidence atm whereas Bayern seem like they just can't be arsed anymore. Tuchel won't be able to inspire them even in the CL imo.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6786 on: Today at 05:57:37 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 05:33:44 am
Yeah I get it, you as a fan still remember them beating you multiple times.
But your team is full on confidence atm whereas Bayern seem like they just can't be arsed anymore. Tuchel won't be able to inspire them even in the CL imo.

Theyve only got CL left so will put everything into it. Still got the likes of Gnabry Coman Sane Aphonso davies as well as Kane. Thats a lot of world class talent.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,660
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6787 on: Today at 07:06:31 am »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 04:11:30 am
He is already elite.

Based on a solitary FA Cup win? Give over!
Logged

Offline goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,316
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6788 on: Today at 07:43:03 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:39:24 am
I worry about CL, just watched highlights of bayern get beat again by some nobody. If this was Liverpool or city facing bayern id say a regulation 5-1 on aggregate, but theyve knocked us out so many times in CL, that we cant say for sure what will happen. On form we should smash them at home and win the tie there, on history Kane will knock us out in the last minute.



Jesus mate you belong in a LFC half-time thread.
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,758
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6789 on: Today at 07:47:44 am »
I got drawn in to something showing me our remaining fixtures. Can't see city dropping points.  We have a fairly even match up, though if it's neck and neck on the final day with you paying United. Doesn't bear thinking about.

Anyway. Said link did show me an article from 2020. Kenny Sansom in a pub brawl and in hospital.  Was he OK eventually?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6790 on: Today at 08:07:44 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:47:44 am
I got drawn in to something showing me our remaining fixtures. Can't see city dropping points.  We have a fairly even match up, though if it's neck and neck on the final day with you paying United. Doesn't bear thinking about.

Anyway. Said link did show me an article from 2020. Kenny Sansom in a pub brawl and in hospital.  Was he OK eventually?

We finish with everton at home.

Kenny Sansom is better now, was in a coma, also had a very tough life since football. Alcoholic, gambling addiction, lost everything, slept on park benches. In much better shape now, reportedly.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 165 166 167 168 169 [170]   Go Up
« previous next »
 