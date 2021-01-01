He is already elite.



If Pep and Klopp are the elite, then Arteta is one step below.One thing for sure is hes very brave, he backed himself to put a plan together to take on pep and klopp and build a team capable of challenging city and liverpool when he had players like kolasinac, mustafi, sokrates, Pepe, etc etc. He would even mention how many windows wed need, where we are, he provided commentary on how long it takes etc and people thought hes bluffing till he gets found out. When he joined Chelsea and United were clear of us, Spurs would finish above us every season and we were around west hams level.Hes won nothing yet (fa cup) but thats largely due to his age, at just 42 he needed to build himself as well as the team. You could see early on that he had a plan, it was clear but you needed to watch the team every week to see the small differences that he was implementing . It also exposed a lot of arsenal fans as clueless (already knew that during wenger days) as so many wanted him sacked when he was rebuilding a decaying club.Even this season youd have people saying Emery and Ange are better managers and Arteta is no better than rodgers, but thats just banter. Hes on another level to those, and alongside xabi alonso (although hes doing it in a far easier league) looks to be the best of the next generation of managers.