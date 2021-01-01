That may be more a reflection of the lack of European success on Arsenals part. Anyway, if its a consolation, fear and respect mean little. Obviously the winner will be the team which sticks the ball in the net more than the opponent.
Well the last time we got to the cl semis was 2009. We beat villareal in the last 8 and roma on penalties the previous round.
Fucking hell, you really are European minnows!
Weve only ever been to 2 cl semis. Arteta is taking us places! What a find hes been to be fair. Couldve easily been in midtable now with Chelsea and united.
Yes but Liverpool intimidate european teams, Real even more so. We intimidate some premier league teams now, in Europe we ll need to be perfect in our performance because teams worse than us will still expect to beat us (like bayern).
Once you get a reputation for giving nothing away, teams start playing into it and feel sorry for themselves, especially in the premier league. I think in Europe we might still get exposed, they dont know about us yet.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I think I've already said in this thread, Arteta is on his way to becoming an elite manager. Abu Dhabi might finally lessen their grip around Pep's throat if Arteta wins the PL this season or next. Instant replacement.(Yeah, there won't be any meaningful 115 repercussions so we can forget about that).
Arteta played for Arsenal is a Gooner. Pep even said when Arteta was his assistant, ne never celebrated goals scored by City against Arsenal. Arteta is in his element at Arsenal and you are mental if you think he would leave us for City. Arteta will be Arsenal manager for many years to come, decades even as he is only 42
He'll be at Barca within 5 years.
