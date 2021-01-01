« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6760 on: Yesterday at 11:01:54 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:59:27 pm
That may be more a reflection of the lack of European success on Arsenals part. Anyway, if its a consolation, fear and respect mean little.  Obviously the winner will be the team which sticks the ball in the net more than the opponent.

Yes but Liverpool intimidate european teams, Real even more so. We intimidate some premier league teams now, in Europe we ll need to be perfect in our performance because teams worse than us will still expect to beat us (like bayern).
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6761 on: Yesterday at 11:02:11 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:58:32 pm
Well the last time we got to the cl semis was 2009. We beat villareal in the last 8 and roma on penalties the previous round.

Fucking hell, you really are European minnows! :lmao
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6762 on: Yesterday at 11:04:59 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:02:11 pm
Fucking hell, you really are European minnows! :lmao

Weve only ever been to 2 cl semis. Arteta is taking us places! What a find hes been to be fair. Couldve easily been in midtable now with Chelsea and united.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6763 on: Yesterday at 11:11:53 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:04:59 pm
Weve only ever been to 2 cl semis. Arteta is taking us places! What a find hes been to be fair. Couldve easily been in midtable now with Chelsea and united.

He's taken you nowhere of note yet bar Wembley!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6764 on: Yesterday at 11:21:20 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:01:54 pm
Yes but Liverpool intimidate european teams, Real even more so. We intimidate some premier league teams now, in Europe we ll need to be perfect in our performance because teams worse than us will still expect to beat us (like bayern).

If we do, its because weve won the big one so often, as obviously has Real and Munich.  Id guess any intimidation on our side may be down to the home atmosphere at Anfield.  Generally, the best teams come out on top, irrespective of any intimidation factors.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6765 on: Today at 12:00:04 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:04:59 pm
Weve only ever been to 2 cl semis. Arteta is taking us places! What a find hes been to be fair. Couldve easily been in midtable now with Chelsea and united.

I think I've already said in this thread, Arteta is on his way to becoming an elite manager. Abu Dhabi might finally lessen their grip around Pep's throat if Arteta wins the PL this season or next. Instant replacement.

(Yeah, there won't be any meaningful 115 repercussions so we can forget about that).
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6766 on: Today at 12:13:20 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:19:50 pm
Once you get a reputation for giving nothing away, teams start playing into it and feel sorry for themselves, especially in the premier league. I think in Europe we might still get exposed, they dont know about us yet.

A few Spanish people might just about remember you still from the Nayim game.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6767 on: Today at 12:21:18 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 12:00:04 am
I think I've already said in this thread, Arteta is on his way to becoming an elite manager. Abu Dhabi might finally lessen their grip around Pep's throat if Arteta wins the PL this season or next. Instant replacement.

(Yeah, there won't be any meaningful 115 repercussions so we can forget about that).

Arteta played for Arsenal is a Gooner. Pep even said when Arteta was his assistant, ne never celebrated goals scored by City against Arsenal. Arteta is in his element at Arsenal and you are mental if you think he would leave us for City. Arteta will be Arsenal manager for many years to come, decades even as he is only 42
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6768 on: Today at 12:28:20 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 12:21:18 am
Arteta played for Arsenal is a Gooner. Pep even said when Arteta was his assistant, ne never celebrated goals scored by City against Arsenal. Arteta is in his element at Arsenal and you are mental if you think he would leave us for City. Arteta will be Arsenal manager for many years to come, decades even as he is only 42

He'll be at Barca within 5 years.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6769 on: Today at 12:32:20 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 12:28:20 am
He'll be at Barca within 5 years.

Barcelona already offered him the chance to replace Xavi next season. Arteta turned it down.



Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6770 on: Today at 12:35:04 am »
De Zerbi is useless. Always seems to cause us problems, but when we want a result from him they get battered.

Ben White, embarrassment.

I think Arsenal will win every game. City too.
