I think I've already said in this thread, Arteta is on his way to becoming an elite manager. Abu Dhabi might finally lessen their grip around Pep's throat if Arteta wins the PL this season or next. Instant replacement.



(Yeah, there won't be any meaningful 115 repercussions so we can forget about that).



Arteta played for Arsenal is a Gooner. Pep even said when Arteta was his assistant, ne never celebrated goals scored by City against Arsenal. Arteta is in his element at Arsenal and you are mental if you think he would leave us for City. Arteta will be Arsenal manager for many years to come, decades even as he is only 42