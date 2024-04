That may be more a reflection of the lack of European success on Arsenal’s part. Anyway, if it’s a consolation, ‘fear’ and ‘respect’ mean little. Obviously the winner will be the team which sticks the ball in the net more than the opponent.



Yes but Liverpool intimidate european teams, Real even more so. We intimidate some premier league teams now, in Europe we ll need to be perfect in our performance because teams worse than us will still expect to beat us (like bayern).