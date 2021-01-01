« previous next »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 02:59:53 pm
What do you think of Villa and Palace giving City a go? You were saying Arsenal were cowardly in their approach, but these lots were way too open and City carved them apart. Heroically failing is still failing and I think Arteta made the right choice 

Agreed mate I was being sarcastic. Though to be fair I think villa and palace had the right approach because sitting back wont work for them, just wish they took their chances that came when both games were level.
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 02:59:53 pm
What do you think of Villa and Palace giving City a go? You were saying Arsenal were cowardly in their approach, but these lots were way too open and City carved them apart. Heroically failing is still failing and I think Arteta made the right choice 

Villa played their B team and Crystal Palace are currently in 14th, so I don't think those comparisons are equal to what seemed to be a strong Arsenal side sitting (at that time) above City. Besides, that same Palace side went to the Etihad and put 2 past City after being down 2-0, to draw the game.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:31:39 pm
Arsenal have got a gimme in the CL, how bad are Bayern :lmao

Yeah couldnt be easier, would probably fancy Copenhagen or TNS more than Bayern to go through
Any streams for the game please?
Their diving and playacting makes them horrible to watch. They're pathetic.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:50:36 pm
Their diving and playacting makes them horrible to watch. They're pathetic.

Horrid team.
Trying to work out how they are so good defensively. Averaging 0.6xg conceded per game. Addition of Rice really been that incredible for them?
Quote from: groove on Today at 07:08:19 pm
Trying to work out how they are so good defensively. Averaging 0.6xg conceded per game. Addition of Rice really been that incredible for them?

Theyre set up well, cheat with impunity and have gone the whole season without any injuries throughout their spine.
Quote from: groove on Today at 07:08:19 pm
Trying to work out how they are so good defensively. Averaging 0.6xg conceded per game. Addition of Rice really been that incredible for them?

Also all those fake head injuries, etc, when the opposition is threatening an attack.
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 07:19:55 pm
Theyre set up well, cheat with impunity and have gone the whole season without any injuries throughout their spine.

And get soft pens to turn the game.
Quote from: groove on Today at 07:08:19 pm
Trying to work out how they are so good defensively. Averaging 0.6xg conceded per game. Addition of Rice really been that incredible for them?

They press well, they also have a great defensive duo and a better GK now playing for them
Quote from: groove on Today at 07:08:19 pm
Trying to work out how they are so good defensively. Averaging 0.6xg conceded per game. Addition of Rice really been that incredible for them?

They are good defensively, but there is a lot of gamesmanship that just disrupts the game.
Quote from: groove on Today at 07:08:19 pm
Trying to work out how they are so good defensively. Averaging 0.6xg conceded per game. Addition of Rice really been that incredible for them?
Declan Rice gives them more presence in the middle and for all the hype last season, Raya is more secure on the ball than Ramsdale who's shaky on it. They dropped key points because of that last season.

The diving and feigning injuries helps to take the sting out of the game as well because teams can't be aggressive.
They are not going away. No breathing space for us going to OT tomorrow. We have to punish the bastards.
Quote from: groove on Today at 07:08:19 pm
Trying to work out how they are so good defensively. Averaging 0.6xg conceded per game. Addition of Rice really been that incredible for them?

They do seem to get so many people back too, into some kind of shape when they lose the ball. Their work off the ball is really, really good - Saka can track a man, Havertz doesnt mind showing up in his own box.

Really, really impressive for them today. Limited Brighton to barely any chances created.
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 07:33:14 pm
They do seem to get so many people back too, into some kind of shape when they lose the ball. Their work off the ball is really, really good - Saka can track a man, Havertz doesnt mind showing up in his own box.

Really, really impressive for them today. Limited Brighton to barely any chances created.
Havertz is a beast. I wish he works on his technique in the final third, but he is an absolute workhorse.

9 goals and 5 assists now. Proving his doubters wrong.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:01:32 am
Yes i watched it, itll be end to end this evening because Brighton cant play any other way. The reason im confident is that they will play out from the back regardless of circumstances and no one presses the ball better than us right now so im expecting a few big chances coming from turn overs up the field. Thats my game plan anyway.

Well done Mikel for executing my game plan to perfection, you get to stay on for another week.


Special mention to Havertz , non stop running and pressing, gets through so much defensive work. Odegaard incredible engine, never stops running at full speed to close defenders down, sets the tone and everyone follows. Last season hed be gassed at 75 and getting subbed. Team is getting physically stronger and more mature and experienced. Next few years i expect to be great. This seasons ending is plenty exciting already.
Weve conceded 1 goal away from home in the premier league this year  ;D

The goal difference argument is over. All about points now.

Today was enjoyable, we played well, Arteta doing ok, but hes no Ten Hag, expecting a masterclass tomorrow by the dutch klopp.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:43:30 pm
Well done Mikel for executing my game plan to perfection, you get to stay on for another week.


Special mention to Havertz , non stop running and pressing, gets through so much defensive work. Odegaard incredible engine, never stops running at full speed to close defenders down, sets the tone and everyone follows. Last season hed be gassed at 75 and getting subbed. Team is getting physically stronger and more mature and experienced. Next few years i expect to be great. This seasons ending is plenty exciting already.
You forgot to give the officials a special mention
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 06:59:21 pm
Horrid team.

Genuinely despicable.

City are probably the worst thing that ever happened to football, but they've never ever been so dislikable as Arsenal for how they carried-on in games. This lot are properly up to peak Atletico Madrid levels of shitbaggery.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:45:24 pm
Weve conceded 1 goal away from home in the premier league this year  ;D

The goal difference argument is over. All about points now.

Today was enjoyable, we played well, Arteta doing ok, but hes no Ten Hag, expecting a masterclass tomorrow by the dutch klopp.

That's pretty incredible. To Liverpool??
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:51:08 pm
You forgot to give the officials a special mention

If you mean the pen that was a stonewaller.

Although even if somehow it wasnt given for reasons unknown, wed still have won, 3-0 flattered brighton. Highest XG against a Brighton team at home since De Zerbi rocked up.

Bayern Munich next time to make Kane look league 2 like Haaland.

Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:57:40 pm
Genuinely despicable.

City are probably the worst thing that ever happened to football, but they've never ever been so dislikable as Arsenal for how they carried-on in games. This lot are properly up to peak Atletico Madrid levels of shitbaggery.

Ummmm - that's just because they are Abu Dhabi lite. And possibly getting better at it than the masters.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:59:29 pm
That's pretty incredible. To Liverpool??

No we played you last year. It was to that Awowinyi fella at forest.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:59:44 pm
If you mean the pen that was a stonewaller.

Although even if somehow it wasnt given for reasons unknown, wed still have won, 3-0 flattered brighton. Highest XG against a Brighton team at home since De Zerbi rocked up.

Bayern Munich next time to make Kane look league 2 like Haaland.
Didnt the Brighton player get the ball first?
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:00:28 pm
No we played you last year. It was to that Awowinyi fella at forest.

Oh. You mean year as in calendar.

Still impressive.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:01:18 pm
Oh. You mean year as in calendar.

Still impressive.

Yeh were not that good, imagine 1 goal all season!
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:00:48 pm
Didnt the Brighton player get the ball first?

Yes he did, but apparently that doesn't matter though as its still a foul.

Its like when MacAllister got kicked in the chest v City, the City lad got the ball first but hit MacAllister with the follow through so its a pen.......oh hang on??
